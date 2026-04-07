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Whether you're looking for assistance on deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand to help.
All the account-related information you may need while trading with Capital.com.
Find advice on how to deposit or withdraw funds from your account.
Get information on charts, indicators and tools, as well as MT4 and TradingView.
Find out about dividends, charges and fees, leverage, and the markets available to you.
Get updates on trading hours and projected dividends to help plan your trading activity.
Find out more about our mission to help you make better decisions and trade with confidence.
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