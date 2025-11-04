Media centre

Capital.com Australia Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Open and Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap
Multi-year partnership connects Capital.com’s Australian subsidiary to Australia’s premier golf championship and the country’s grassroots handicap system
09:47, 15 May 2026
Capital.com UK CEO joins House of Lords summit on AI and the future of the UK economy
Rupert Osborne, CEO of Capital.com UK, participates in private Palace of Westminster gathering convened by Lord Elliott of Mickle Fell to discuss AI adoption, workforce readiness, and the UK’s path to becoming an AI-first economy.
09:26, 21 April 2026
Capital.com Issues Q1 2026 Trading Platform Update, Reports $1.27 Trillion in Client Trading Volume
Trading volumes rose 11.2 % quarter-on-quarter as gold, oil and crypto dislocations drove heightened trading activity across the platform in January to March 2026.
09:30, 20 April 2026
Capital.com Reports Strong 2025 Growth as Trading Volume Reaches $3.42 Trillion
Group maintains focus on decision-support tools and platform resilience amid elevated market activity
11:39, 24 February 2026
Global fintech group Capital.com receives CMA licence in Kenya
The fintech group Capital.com, today announced it has been granted a licence by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya to operate as a Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under license number 244.
10:56, 15 January 2026
MENA Emerges as a Global E-Trading Capital led by UAE’s Half-Trillion-Plus Trading Volumes
Capital.com and APCO publish the first white paper profiling one of the world’s fastest-growing retail trading hubs
13:49, 9 December 2025
Capital.com strengthens European operations with expanded customer service hub in Bulgaria
Adds 1,200 new markets , grows digital asset offering, and reports trading volumes of $744 billion in Q3 2025.
11:07, 24 November 2025
Lack of financial literacy prevents UK savers from investing, according to Capital.com research
New report reveals confusion and misinformation are the biggest barriers to retail investor participation
11:15, 13 November 2025
Tech Selloff Leads Risk-Off Session Across Markets
It was a risk-off day for stocks, with the S&P 500 falling by around 1.2%. The damage was greater on the Nasdaq 100, where the index dropped by more than 2%.
13:04, 5 November 2025
Price alerts – now on web
Now you can set, manage and receive price alerts directly on the web. Whether you trade on desktop or mobile, your alerts stay in sync – so you’re always ready to act.
11:16, 4 November 2025