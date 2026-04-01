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Trade with MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Connect your Capital.com and MT4 accounts to enjoy automated trading powered by advanced technical analysis.

Automated trading at your fingertips

Harness the technology of MetaTrader 4 with Capital.com today

Get deeper insights

Refine your technical analysis with a wide range of custom indicators, from pivot points to custom oscillators and moving average variations.

Automate your trading

Program Expert Advisors* to execute your chosen strategies without the need for intervention.

Make better-informed decisions

Boost your analysis with Smart Trader Tools, including 30 popular indicators and 24 analytical objects.

Manage your positions quickly

Access multiple chart setups and customise your layouts, templates and profiles to suit your style.

Refine your trading strategies

Tailor your approach with real-time feedback and insights through the Guardian Angel tool.

Connect your account to MT4 in three steps

Take advantage of the latest technological innovations.

Step 1

Open your Capital.com account to enable MT4 (make sure you’re already verified to trade).

Step 2

Create your MT4 account in our app or web platform by following the instructions in our step-by-step guide.
How to create an MT4 account

Step 3

Download MT4 for mobile OS, web or laptop. Input your MT4 credentials in the MT4 client. Now you’re ready to trade with MT4.
Where to find your MT4 login credentials

Download MT4

For Mac

Download

For Windows

Download

Google Play

Download

App Store

Download

Web Terminal

Download

Discover trading excellence with Capital.com

Intuitive platform

Get the tools you need, without navigating through reams of unwanted data.
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Fair and transparent pricing

Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge.
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TradingView and MT4

Seamlessly integrate our smart platform with elite third-party software.
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Comprehensive education

Improve your trading knowledge with our free guides and courses.
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Free demo account

Refine your strategies and develop your skills with zero risk to your capital.
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Rapid withdrawals

100% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, according to our internal server data from 01.04.2026.

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

FAQs

What is an MT4 broker?

Any regulated broker that offers the MT4 software can be considered an MT4 broker – such as Capital.com!

Is MT4 a broker?

No, MT4 is not a broker itself, but instead is a software suite that connects to a broker – like Capital.com – for trading.

Why do people use MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 4 enhances your trading experience with real-time charts, live quotes, in-depth analytics and a range of order-management tools and indicators. It also allows you to automate your trading by applying algorithms that automatically open and close your trade positions in line with preset parameters.

Is MetaTrader 4 good for beginners?

MetaTrader 4 can be helpful for beginners due to its highly customisable, user-friendly interface. It also has a wide range of Smart Trader tools, add-ons, and indicators that could help you make more informed decisions. It can also be a good place to try automated, algorithmic trading.

Can I use MT4 in my demo trading account?

Yes. Customers in countries registered under our ASIC, CySEC,  FCA, SCA and SCB licences can use their live or demo Capital.com account on MetaTrader 4. This integration is not yet available for residents of France.

How much does MetaTrader 4 cost? 

MetaTrader 4 is completely free to use. However, you can incur costs charged by your broker in the form of fees charged on spreads or commissions (or other fees).

How to create a MetaTrader4 account?

You can create and connect your Capital.com to your MetaTrader 4 account and enjoy automated trading powered by advanced technical analysis. In order to do it, please follow the instructions below:

  1. Create a verified account with Capital.com; 

  2. To add an MT4 account via our app:

    • Go to Account

    • Tap on My accounts

    • Tap on Add live (or demo) account

    • Choose a Capital.com MT4 account then tap Continue

  3. To add an MT4 account on the web version:

    • Go to Settings

    • Select "My accounts"

    • Select "Add live (or demo) account"

    • Choose a "Capital.com MT4 account" then select "Continue"

  4. Your MT4 account is now ready.

Where can I find my login details for MetaTrader 4?

In the Capital.com app:

  1. Go to Account and select My accounts

  2. Tap on the Login details next to the MT4 account.

 

On the Capital.com web platform:

  1. Go to Settings and select My accounts

  2. Click on the Login details next to the MT4 account.

 

The password should be the same with the one you use to log in to the Capital.com platform. 

* Capital.com does not hold any liability towards the performance of Expert Advisors