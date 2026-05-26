Get a bespoke partnership solution leveraging our expertise, technology and support teams.
Use our solutions to free up resources, grow your business and increase revenue – without sacrificing your client base.
Email partners@capital.com
Plug our APIs into your own front end, or use our award-winning platform* outright – we’ve a solution for you.
Email partners@capital.com
Help your business perform with our award-winning technology and APIs,* robust execution systems and deep liquidity.
Let us handle client money responsibilities so you don’t have to: we can manage incoming payments and margin in line with our existing credit management processes.
Don’t have the bandwidth to handle essential communications – statements, trade confirmations and so on? We can do all of that for you.
Get a dedicated relationship manager to handle our partnership, on call to help out when you need it.
Leave the legwork to us – we’ll create sales material for you, to help you bring new clients on board.
Enjoy bespoke analysis sent to you each week, to provide your clients with a little extra.
Offer your base our tried and tested client-facing offering, used by 857,000 traders worldwide and recognised time and again by our industry.*
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Disclosed co-branded white label
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Non-disclosed omnibus
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Who it’s for
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Small-to-medium businesses; if you want us to handle most of the client interaction.
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Larger businesses; for when you’re able to handle client servicing and just need us to provide pricing, execution and front end.
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What you apply for
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An introducing broker (IB) agreement.
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A White Label Omnibus agreement –
either a master account, or unnamed sub accounts representing individual customers.
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KYC/AML
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Capital.com has a direct relationship with the end client, and performs all KYC/AML checks on them.
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We have no direct relationship with the end client, and only perform KYC/AML checks on you.
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Payments
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End clients make all payments to Capital.com directly.
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End clients make all payments to you directly.
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Client money
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You don’t handle incoming deposits. We manage client accounts in line with our client money management processes.
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You have client money handling permissions, handle incoming payments and hold client money.
You provide your own funds to cover margin on the master or sub-accounts.
We manage the master account in line with our credit management processes or by pre-agreed margin close-out rules.
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How you integrate
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Write to our APIs, or we can provide a fully branded platform with your logo, colours and skins.
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Write to our APIs if you have your own front end. Alternatively, we can provide a fully branded platform with your logo, colours and skins.
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Platform
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Co-branded. We can provide pricing, execution and front-end interface.
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Your branding. We can provide pricing, execution and front-end interface.
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How trades are booked
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Client trades are executed and routed onto their Capital.com accounts.
Trades are booked to the clients’ accounts directly.
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Client trades are either aggregated or mirror-hedged (STP) to Capital.com.
Trades are either booked to the master account or directly onto the unnamed sub-accounts.
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Client servicing
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Either you can service your clients, or you can hand this over to us.
If you choose, we can provide general and IT support to clients directly – even creating dedicated email addresses and phone numbers.
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You are responsible for onboarding and servicing your clients – all trade confirmations, statements and essential communications are handled by you.
We can provide data for post-trade monitoring and reports.
We provide general, IT and dealing support to you, but not your clients.
*Best Trading App 2023, Good Money Guide.