HomeAffiliate partnership programme
Earn competitive, personalised commission – without limits.
Enjoy competitive, personalised commission – without limits.
Chat to your dedicated affiliate manager on the platform you prefer – from live chat and email to WhatsApp – in your choice of 7+ languages.
Use our customised marketing materials to connect with clients, without having to create materials yourself.
With Capital.com’s affiliate partnership programme, you can earn competitive, personalised commission by promoting our platform to potential traders.
Details of the commission structure will be shared by your dedicated affiliate manager when you sign up to the programme.
Any commission you earn will be paid on a monthly basis provided that you bring traffic. Any payments made are subject to the agreement you sign during the onboarding process. Affiliates that are not compliant will not get paid.
You can withdraw your commission via wire transfer.
The documents we require will depend on the countries in which you’re promoting Capital.com, as well as whether you’re an individual affiliate or you’re working on behalf of a company. Your dedicated affiliate manager will share more information when they guide you through the onboarding process.
This depends on the entity that the affiliate partner has signed the agreement with. Please contact us at affiliates@capital.com for the complete list.