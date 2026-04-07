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Affiliate partnership programme

Earn competitive, personalised commission – without limits.

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Why partner with Capital.com?

Get limitless commission

Enjoy competitive, personalised commission – without limits.

Connect with a personal manager

Chat to your dedicated affiliate manager on the platform you prefer – from live chat and email to WhatsApp – in your choice of 7+ languages.

Take the hassle out of marketing

Use our customised marketing materials to connect with clients, without having to create materials yourself.

Why choose Capital.com?

Award-winningly easy to use

Trade the world’s markets on the Best Overall Trading Platform (Online Money Awards 2024) and Best Trading App 2023 (Good Money Guide).
Find out what’s great about our platforms

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs and spread bet on Germany 40, crude oil, natural gas, shares and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
Discover what you can trade

A trusted global broker

Join 845,000 + traders around the world with us as their broker. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us.
Find out more about us

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. More indicators than you can shake a (candle)stick at. In-platform tradable news. TradingView and MT4. We’d go on, but we’re running out of room!
More ways we help you trade

Clear, competitive fees

Trade spreads from 2pts on US30 and 1pt on Germany 40. 0% commission, always – check the other fees that apply with our clear fee structure.
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Friendly UK support team

The markets don’t sleep, so we’ve made sure you can get help whenever you need it. Our expert team is on hand in English 24/7.
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FAQs

What is the Capital.com affiliate partnership programme?

With Capital.com’s affiliate partnership programme, you can earn competitive, personalised commission by promoting our platform to potential traders.

What level of commissions can I get?

Details of the commission structure will be shared by your dedicated affiliate manager when you sign up to the programme.

How often is commission paid?

Any commission you earn will be paid on a monthly basis provided that you bring traffic. Any payments made are subject to the agreement you sign during the onboarding process. Affiliates that are not compliant will not get paid.

How can I withdraw my commission?

You can withdraw your commission via wire transfer.

What documents do you need for me to be approved as an affiliate?

The documents we require will depend on the countries in which you’re promoting Capital.com, as well as whether you’re an individual affiliate or you’re working on behalf of a company. Your dedicated affiliate manager will share more information when they guide you through the onboarding process.

Are there any countries where I cannot promote Capital.com?

This depends on the entity that the affiliate partner has signed the agreement with. Please contact us at affiliates@capital.com for the complete list.

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Trusted partner
Trusted partner
Featured partner
Featured partner