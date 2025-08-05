Press releases
Capital.com Reports Strong 2025 Growth as Trading Volume Reaches $3.42 Trillion
Group maintains focus on decision-support tools and platform resilience amid elevated market activity
11:39, 24 February 2026
Global fintech group Capital.com receives CMA licence in Kenya
The fintech group Capital.com, today announced it has been granted a licence by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya to operate as a Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under license number 244.
10:56, 15 January 2026
MENA Emerges as a Global E-Trading Capital led by UAE’s Half-Trillion-Plus Trading Volumes
Capital.com and APCO publish the first white paper profiling one of the world’s fastest-growing retail trading hubs
13:49, 9 December 2025
Capital.com strengthens European operations with expanded customer service hub in Bulgaria
Adds 1,200 new markets , grows digital asset offering, and reports trading volumes of $744 billion in Q3 2025.
11:07, 24 November 2025
Lack of financial literacy prevents UK savers from investing, according to Capital.com research
New report reveals confusion and misinformation are the biggest barriers to retail investor participation
11:15, 13 November 2025
UK Traders Lead in Financial Discipline and Profitability, Capital.com Data Reveals
UK traders are emerging as the most financially disciplined, risk-aware, and profitable cohort globally, outperforming their peers in Europe and Middle East North Africa.
10:57, 30 September 2025
Capital.com Reports $1.5 Trillion in H1 2025 Global Trading Volumes, Led by UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for 71.7% of all trading volumes in MENA, reinforcing its position as a key hub in Capital.com’s global growth story.
08:39, 9 September 2025
Campaign to improve financial literacy receives £1.5m boost with Capital.com gift for Oxford Future Of Fintech Research
Financial literacy is defined as the overall health of an individual’s financial life, including their ability to attain financial security and prevent stress.
06:51, 29 August 2025
Capital.com Certified as a Great Place to Work®
An international recognition of its culture of trust and engagement
10:14, 20 August 2025
Capital.com donates €50,000 to the Cyprus Red Cross Society to support wildfire relief efforts
Capital.com donates €50,000 to the Cyprus Red Cross Society to aid families affected by wildfires, reinforcing its commitment to community support.
10:00, 5 August 2025