Gold news
Gold stabilises after selloff, but risks remain
Rising yields and expectations of less rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continue to limit the upside in gold despite the risk-on mood.
09:11, 1 April 2026
Gold safe haven status questioned as selloff continues in precious metals
Precious metals struggle to find their footing as rising yields weigh on their appeal despite rising geopolitical risks.
07:15, 26 March 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:47, 23 March 2026
Why aren't rising geopolitical risks driving gold prices higher?
Gold prices have slid despite rising geopolitical risks stemming from conflict in the Middle East.
03:24, 20 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:27, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:22, 9 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
12:55, 2 March 2026
Crude gaps higher, gold rises and risk assets slide as war escalates in the Middle East
Volatility spikes on escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East.
00:18, 2 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:27, 23 February 2026
Market Mondays: Volatility Dominates as Precious Metals Lead the Narrative
Markets trade with caution after the recent volatility as traders await the latest employment and inflation data from the US.
11:18, 9 February 2026