Shares news
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:38, 26 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026
Apple Earnings Preview: services strength to offset hardware headwinds
Apple is expected to deliver solid growth but focus will be on forwards guidance and AI profitability.
10:57, 27 January 2026
Tesla profits expected to slide but focus remains on automation and battery growth
Tesla earnings are tipped fall but share price will be driven by outlook for robotics and batteries.
03:33, 27 January 2026
Lockheed Martin stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Lockheed Martin is a US-listed aerospace and defence company whose shares are actively traded, with prices influenced by company results, defence budgets, contract activity and wider equity-market conditions. Explore LMT’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
15:12, 26 January 2026
Pfizer stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Pfizer is a large US-listed pharmaceutical company, with its share price influenced by earnings guidance, product sales trends, pipeline progress and broader conditions across the global healthcare sector. Explore PFE’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
15:01, 26 January 2026
United Health stock forecast: Third-party price targets
UnitedHealth Group is a large US healthcare company, and its share price is closely followed as traders assess earnings releases, guidance updates and regulatory developments alongside wider market conditions. Explore UNH’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
13:45, 23 January 2026
Oklo stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Oklo is a US-listed advanced nuclear company, with its share price influenced by project development milestones, regulatory progress, commercial agreements and broader clean-energy sector dynamics. Explore OKLO’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
12:22, 23 January 2026
TUI stock forecast: Third-party price targets
TUI is one of Europe’s largest travel and tourism groups, with its share price often reflecting a combination of company-specific developments and broader trends across the travel and leisure sector. Explore TUI1’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
11:28, 23 January 2026