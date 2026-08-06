Alphabet share price: cloud growth and tech rally

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) last traded at $375.96 as of 2:18pm UTC on 4 August 2026, near the top of its intraday range of $358.18–$376.65. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Shares extended their weekly gains alongside a broader rally in US equities. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1% on 3 August, supported by gains among large technology companies ahead of a busy earnings week (Yahoo Finance, 3 August 2026). Sentiment also improved after President Trump said planned strikes on Iran had been called off, easing some geopolitical tensions and putting pressure on oil prices (Barchart, 4 August 2026).

Alphabet's advance also followed its Q2 2026 results, reported on 22 July (Alphabet Investor Relations, 22 July 2026). Google Cloud revenue increased 82% year on year, although adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in below Wall Street's consensus estimate as investors focused on rising capital expenditure (CNBC, 21 July 2026).

Third-party Alphabet outlook: cloud growth, AI spending

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Alphabet share price predictions present a wide range of possible outcomes for Alphabet shares over the following 12 months. The projections largely reflect the company's second-quarter results, expectations for cloud growth and rising capital expenditure on artificial intelligence (AI).

UBS Group (house view)

UBS projects a 12-month price target of $379, down from $400, while maintaining a Neutral rating as of 23 July 2026. The firm said higher capital expenditure in 2027 could weigh on free cash flow, even if cloud growth continues to accelerate (MarketBeat, 23 July 2026).

Citizens JMP (house view)

Citizens JMP set a Street-high price target of $515 in late July 2026. The firm maintained a positive outlook, citing Alphabet's quarterly earnings performance as support for its valuation (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat reports an average 12-month price target of $413.54 across 54 analysts as of 3 August 2026. Estimates range from $220 to $515, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating (MarketBeat, 3 August 2026).

TipRanks (consensus overview)

TipRanks reports an average 12-month price target of $390.80 across 40 analysts as of 31 July 2026. Estimates range from $190 to $515, with the average target above the prevailing market price at the time of publication (TipRanks, 31 July 2026).

Takeaway: forecasts published during this period range from $379 to $515 over a 12-month horizon, while consensus averages sit between approximately $390 and $414. The variation reflects differing assumptions about whether cloud and advertising growth can offset higher AI-related investment.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Alphabet latest earnings: Q2 2026 results

Alphabet reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 22 July, the company's latest earnings release as of 4 August 2026. Consolidated revenue rose 24%, or 23% in constant currency, to $119.8bn, marking a 12th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth (Alphabet Investor Relations, 22 July 2026).

Google Services revenue increased 15% to $94.5bn, driven by 17% growth in Search and other advertising and 13% growth in YouTube advertising, while Google Cloud revenue rose 82% to $24.8bn with backlog reaching $514bn. Operating income increased 30% and operating margin expanded two percentage points to 34%, while EPS rose 294% to $9.11, though this included a $98bn gain from unrealised equity holdings (Alphabet Investor Relations, 22 July 2026).

CFO Anat Ashkenazi said Alphabet raised its full-year 2026 capex guidance to $195bn–$205bn, from $180bn–$190bn, reflecting continued AI infrastructure investment (Investing.com, 27 July 2026). Shares fell after-hours as investors weighed the higher spending against near-term margin pressure (Investing.com, 27 July 2026). Alphabet's next earnings date is unconfirmed, with Q3 results tentatively expected in late October 2026.

GOOG share price: technical overview

The GOOG share price trades at $375.96 as of 2:18pm UTC on 4 August 2026, above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of approximately $348, $356, $347 and $327, respectively, according to TradingView.

The 20-day SMA also remains above the 50-day SMA, indicating that the shorter-term average is higher than its medium-term counterpart. The 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) is lower, at approximately $320, creating a wider gap between the market price and this longer-term measure.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near 62, placing it in the upper part of the neutral range rather than at a commonly monitored overbought level. The 14-period average directional index (ADX) is approximately 16, suggesting that the recent price move has yet to develop strong directional momentum.

The nearest Classic pivot resistance level, R1, is approximately $382. A move above this level could bring the R2 level near $408 into focus. On the downside, the central pivot near $349 provides an initial reference point, followed by the 200-day SMA near $327. A move below the latter could shift attention towards the S1 pivot near $326 (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Alphabet share price history (2024–2026)

GOOG’s share price traded across a broad range over the two years to August 2026, moving from approximately $142 in April 2025, during a period of tariff-related market uncertainty, to around $409 in May 2026 amid increased interest in large-cap companies associated with AI investment.

The stock rose through much of late 2024 and early 2025, closing 2024 at $189.57. A sell-off in April 2025 then took the price to approximately $142 amid broader weakness in technology shares.

The stock recovered during the second half of 2025 and ended the year at $313.04, above its April low.

Volatility continued in 2026. A decline towards $273 in late March coincided with tariff-related and macroeconomic uncertainty, before a rally into May took the stock above $400 for the first time.

A pullback during June and July, partly associated with an EU antitrust fine and an order under the Digital Markets Act, brought the price to approximately $314 by late July. The shares then recovered following the release of Alphabet’s Q2 results.

GOOGL closed at $377.18 on 4 August 2026, up approximately 20.5% year to date and 93.8% year on year.