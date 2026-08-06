Palantir share price: Q2 earnings and higher guidance

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) trades at $144.55, near the session high, after moving within an intraday range of $124.53–$147.23 on 4 August 2026 at 12:04pm UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The advance follows Palantir's second-quarter 2026 results, released on 3 August 2026. The company reported total revenue of $1.935bn, up 93% year on year, alongside GAAP net income of $1.06bn. It also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.150bn–$8.158bn. Shares rose in after-hours trading following the release (Palantir Technologies, 3 August 2026).

US commercial revenue climbed 149% year on year to $764m, while Palantir raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance to $4.5bn–$4.7bn (Business Wire, 3 August 2026). Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Third-party Palantir outlook: Q2 revenue growth, guidance rise

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Palantir share price predictions indicate a wide range of potential valuations, shaped partly by expectations for the company's commercial and government AI contract pipeline. The following forecasts are ordered from lower to higher targets.

Investing.com (consensus estimates)

Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of $182.20 for Palantir, based on 27 analyst estimates ranging from $70 to $255. The consensus rating stands at buy, reflecting analysts' expectations for continued growth in the company's US commercial deal pipeline (Investing.com, 4 August 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat reports an average 12-month price target of $189.88 across 35 analysts, with estimates ranging from $90 to $255. The consensus rating is moderate buy, partly reflecting expectations for wider adoption of Palantir's AI platforms among enterprise and government clients (MarketBeat, 3 August 2026).

Citi (individual analyst view)

Citi's Tyler Radke set a $200 price target for Palantir with a buy rating, down from a previous target of $225. The revision followed a reassessment of near-term valuation ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings release (StreetInsider, 4 August 2026).

Rosenblatt (individual analyst view)

Rosenblatt's John McPeake set a $225 price target for Palantir with a buy rating as of 30 July 2026. The projection was based on expectations for growth in Palantir's government and commercial contract base over the following 12 months (MarketBeat, 30 July 2026).

Takeaway: consensus estimates published between 20 July and 4 August 2026 cluster at around $190. Predictions and third-party forecasts are frequently inaccurate, as they cannot account for unforeseen market developments.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Palantir earnings: latest results as of 4 August 2026

Palantir Technologies reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 3 August 2026, after the US market closed, for the period ended 30 June 2026 (Palantir, 3 August 2026).

Total revenue reached $1.935bn, representing 93% year-on-year growth. US commercial revenue rose 149% year on year to $764m, while US government revenue increased 90% to $809m. The company reported GAAP net income of $1.07bn, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with approximately $329m, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted free cash flow totalled $1.22bn, representing a 63% margin. Palantir also reported $3.37bn in total contract value closed, up 49% year on year. US commercial total contract value closed reached $2.13bn, an increase of 153%.

Following the results, Palantir raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.150bn–$8.158bn and increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance to $4.5bn–$4.7bn. The company also raised its US commercial revenue guidance to more than $3.424bn, implying annual growth of at least 134% (Palantir, 3 August 2026).

Palantir's next quarterly earnings release, covering the third quarter of 2026, is expected in early November 2026 based on its previous reporting cadence (MarketBeat, 3 August 2026). However, the company has not officially confirmed the date.

PLTR share price: technical overview

As of 12:04pm UTC on 4 August 2026, the PLTR share price trades near $144.55, above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages but below its 200-day average. These averages stand at approximately $129, $130, $137 and $153, respectively, according to TradingView data.

The 20-day and 50-day averages remain closely grouped at $129–$130, while the 100-day average sits near $137. The 200-day average remains above the current price at around $153.

Momentum indicators present a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 47.69, a neutral reading that does not clearly indicate overbought or oversold conditions, according to TradingView.

The 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads 12.80, below the 15 threshold often associated with weak trend strength. This suggests that directional momentum remains limited at the time of writing.

On the upside, the R2 classic pivot near $147.63 is the closest stated resistance level above the current price. A daily close above it could bring the 200-day moving average near $153 into focus.

Below the current price, the 100-day moving average near $137 and the R1 pivot near $135.34 provide the first stated reference levels. Further down, the 20-day and 50-day averages at $129–$130 sit above the classic pivot point at $126.62.

The S1 pivot stands near $118.59, followed by the S2 area near $113.63 (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Palantir share price history (2024–2026)

PLTR’s share price traded at around $27 in August 2024, with its shares rising through the remainder of the year amid increased interest in its AI-driven Foundry and Gotham platforms.

The advance continued into 2025 from a level of $75.30 at the start of the year. The stock later moved above $200 by early November, reaching an intraday high of $222.05 on 3 November 2025 amid further commercial contract wins.

PLTR entered 2026 at $169.19 and traded between the mid-$130s and highs near $170 during the first quarter. It then fell below $110 in June during a period of wider technology-sector volatility.

The shares subsequently recovered above $140 by late July, ahead of the second-quarter earnings release.

PLTR traded at $144.55 on 4 August 2026, approximately 14.6% lower year to date and 14% below the $168.14 recorded on 4 August 2025.