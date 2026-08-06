Palantir share price: Q2 earnings and higher guidance

Palantir share price: Q2 earnings and higher guidancePalantir reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.935bn, up 93% year on year, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to $8.150bn–$8.158bn. Explore third-party PLTR price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) trades at $144.55, near the session high, after moving within an intraday range of $124.53–$147.23 on 4 August 2026 at 12:04pm UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The advance follows Palantir's second-quarter 2026 results, released on 3 August 2026. The company reported total revenue of $1.935bn, up 93% year on year, alongside GAAP net income of $1.06bn. It also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.150bn–$8.158bn. Shares rose in after-hours trading following the release (Palantir Technologies, 3 August 2026).
US commercial revenue climbed 149% year on year to $764m, while Palantir raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance to $4.5bn–$4.7bn (Business Wire, 3 August 2026). Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Third-party Palantir outlook: Q2 revenue growth, guidance rise
As of 4 August 2026, third-party Palantir share price predictions indicate a wide range of potential valuations, shaped partly by expectations for the company's commercial and government AI contract pipeline. The following forecasts are ordered from lower to higher targets.
Investing.com (consensus estimates)
Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of $182.20 for Palantir, based on 27 analyst estimates ranging from $70 to $255. The consensus rating stands at buy, reflecting analysts' expectations for continued growth in the company's US commercial deal pipeline (Investing.com, 4 August 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus overview)
MarketBeat reports an average 12-month price target of $189.88 across 35 analysts, with estimates ranging from $90 to $255. The consensus rating is moderate buy, partly reflecting expectations for wider adoption of Palantir's AI platforms among enterprise and government clients (MarketBeat, 3 August 2026).
Citi (individual analyst view)
Citi's Tyler Radke set a $200 price target for Palantir with a buy rating, down from a previous target of $225. The revision followed a reassessment of near-term valuation ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings release (StreetInsider, 4 August 2026).
Rosenblatt (individual analyst view)
Rosenblatt's John McPeake set a $225 price target for Palantir with a buy rating as of 30 July 2026. The projection was based on expectations for growth in Palantir's government and commercial contract base over the following 12 months (MarketBeat, 30 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Palantir earnings: latest results as of 4 August 2026
Palantir Technologies reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 3 August 2026, after the US market closed, for the period ended 30 June 2026 (Palantir, 3 August 2026).
Total revenue reached $1.935bn, representing 93% year-on-year growth. US commercial revenue rose 149% year on year to $764m, while US government revenue increased 90% to $809m. The company reported GAAP net income of $1.07bn, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with approximately $329m, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted free cash flow totalled $1.22bn, representing a 63% margin. Palantir also reported $3.37bn in total contract value closed, up 49% year on year. US commercial total contract value closed reached $2.13bn, an increase of 153%.
Following the results, Palantir raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.150bn–$8.158bn and increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance to $4.5bn–$4.7bn. The company also raised its US commercial revenue guidance to more than $3.424bn, implying annual growth of at least 134% (Palantir, 3 August 2026).
Palantir's next quarterly earnings release, covering the third quarter of 2026, is expected in early November 2026 based on its previous reporting cadence (MarketBeat, 3 August 2026). However, the company has not officially confirmed the date.
PLTR share price: technical overview
As of 12:04pm UTC on 4 August 2026, the PLTR share price trades near $144.55, above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages but below its 200-day average. These averages stand at approximately $129, $130, $137 and $153, respectively, according to TradingView data.
The 20-day and 50-day averages remain closely grouped at $129–$130, while the 100-day average sits near $137. The 200-day average remains above the current price at around $153.
Momentum indicators present a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 47.69, a neutral reading that does not clearly indicate overbought or oversold conditions, according to TradingView.
The 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads 12.80, below the 15 threshold often associated with weak trend strength. This suggests that directional momentum remains limited at the time of writing.
On the upside, the R2 classic pivot near $147.63 is the closest stated resistance level above the current price. A daily close above it could bring the 200-day moving average near $153 into focus.
Below the current price, the 100-day moving average near $137 and the R1 pivot near $135.34 provide the first stated reference levels. Further down, the 20-day and 50-day averages at $129–$130 sit above the classic pivot point at $126.62.
The S1 pivot stands near $118.59, followed by the S2 area near $113.63 (TradingView, 4 August 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Palantir share price history (2024–2026)
PLTR’s share price traded at around $27 in August 2024, with its shares rising through the remainder of the year amid increased interest in its AI-driven Foundry and Gotham platforms.
The advance continued into 2025 from a level of $75.30 at the start of the year. The stock later moved above $200 by early November, reaching an intraday high of $222.05 on 3 November 2025 amid further commercial contract wins.
PLTR entered 2026 at $169.19 and traded between the mid-$130s and highs near $170 during the first quarter. It then fell below $110 in June during a period of wider technology-sector volatility.
The shares subsequently recovered above $140 by late July, ahead of the second-quarter earnings release.
PLTR traded at $144.55 on 4 August 2026, approximately 14.6% lower year to date and 14% below the $168.14 recorded on 4 August 2025.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Palantir (PLTR): Capital.com analyst view
Palantir's share price performance in 2026 has included wide price movements. The stock traded above $170 in January and below $110 in June before rising following its second-quarter earnings release.
Several factors may have contributed to this pattern, including growth in the company's commercial AI contract pipeline, changing views of its valuation multiples and broader shifts in risk appetite across the technology sector.
Some analysts have cited accelerating US commercial revenue growth as a factor that could support the share price. Others have noted that the stock trades at a premium to several software-sector peers based on sales and earnings multiples. This may leave the price more sensitive to any change in growth expectations.
Although earnings results during 2026 have coincided with periods of recovery, the stock's history of movements in both directions illustrates the risks associated with high-growth technology companies whose valuations can be sensitive to market sentiment.
Demand from government and commercial clients is among the factors cited in support of Palantir's outlook. However, some observers view its reliance on a limited number of large contracts as a potential risk.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Palantir CFDs
As of 4 August 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Palantir CFDs shows that 90.8% of open positions are long and 9.2% are short. This represents a difference of 81.6 percentage points between long and short positioning.
The data indicates that client positioning is heavily weighted towards long positions, but it does not predict future price direction. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Palantir 2026
- As of 12:04pm UTC on 4 August 2026, PLTR traded near $144.55, below its 2025 high of more than $220 but above its August 2024 level of around $27.
- According to TradingView, technical indicators show mixed signals. The RSI stands in neutral territory at 47.69, while the ADX reading of 12.80 indicates weak trend strength. The price is above the stated 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but below the 200-day average.
- Key factors include Palantir's US commercial and government contract growth, its raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance and broader sentiment towards the valuations of high-growth AI software companies.
- Recent attention has focused on the company's second-quarter 2026 results, its revenue guidance upgrade and analyst price-target revisions following the 3 August 2026 announcement.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Palantir shares?
The article doesn’t identify Palantir’s largest shareholder or provide an ownership breakdown. Major holdings can include company insiders, institutional investors and investment funds, but their positions may change as new regulatory filings become available. Investors assessing Palantir’s ownership structure should consult the company’s latest filings and current institutional ownership data rather than rely on historical figures, as these may no longer reflect the largest positions.
What is the five-year Palantir share price forecast?
The article doesn’t provide a five-year PLTR share price forecast. The cited analyst estimates cover a 12-month period and range from $182.20 to $225, with broader individual estimates extending beyond this range. Forecasting five years ahead involves considerable uncertainty because Palantir’s revenue growth, contract pipeline, valuation, competition and wider market conditions may change. Long-term predictions should therefore be treated as possible scenarios, not reliable outcomes.
Is Palantir a good stock to buy?
Whether Palantir is suitable depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and financial circumstances. The article highlights rapid commercial and government revenue growth, higher full-year guidance and continued demand for its AI platforms. However, it also notes Palantir’s premium valuation, reliance on large contracts and history of sharp price movements. Analyst ratings and price targets reflect third-party views and don’t guarantee that the shares will rise.
Could Palantir shares go up or down?
Palantir shares could move in either direction. Further contract growth, stronger-than-expected earnings or higher revenue guidance may support the price. However, weaker demand, contract delays, changing AI-sector sentiment or concerns about the company’s valuation could place pressure on it. The article also shows that PLTR has experienced substantial price swings, moving from above $170 to below $110 during 2026 before recovering. Past performance doesn’t indicate future results.
Should I invest in Palantir shares?
This article can’t determine whether you should invest in Palantir shares, as that would depend on your personal circumstances and would constitute financial advice. Before making a decision, you may wish to consider Palantir’s financial results, valuation, contract concentration, competitive position and exposure to changes in technology-sector sentiment. You should also assess how a potential loss would affect you and conduct your own research. Third-party forecasts are frequently inaccurate.
Can I trade Palantir CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Palantir CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.