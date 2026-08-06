Netflix share price: Q3 guidance misses expectations

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is trading around $72.51, within an intraday range of $71.76–$73.53 on 1.14pm UTC on 4 August 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Downward pressure has persisted since Netflix reported Q2 revenue of $12.56bn, slightly below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $12.58bn (Zacks, 17 July 2026). The company also guided for Q3 revenue of $12.86bn, compared with Wall Street's expectation of about $13bn, and said it would publish engagement metrics less frequently (Reuters, 17 July 2026). Shares fell to a 52-week low of $68.64 on 17 July following the results, extending the stock's decline from its June 2025 all-time high (Yahoo Finance, 17 July 2026).

Third-party Netflix outlook: softer Q3 guidance, mixed targets

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Netflix share price predictions span a range of 12-month projections published between 17 July and 4 August 2026, following the company's second-quarter results. Together, they show differing views on engagement, revenue growth and the expansion of Netflix's advertising-supported tier.

Pivotal Research Group

Pivotal Research Group set a 12-month price target of $70 for Netflix while maintaining an Outperform rating. The firm reduced its subscriber estimates and increased its cost forecasts, based on an assumption that Netflix would continue investing to support engagement, including through potential sports spending (Hollywood Reporter, 17 July 2026).

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $83, which was 13.43% above the share price recorded on 17 July 2026. Its projection balanced uncertainty around near-term engagement with the continued expansion of Netflix's advertising-supported tier (TipRanks, 17 July 2026).

Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix and issued a 12-month price target of $110, which was 50.33% above the prevailing share price on 20 July 2026. The firm cited the company's expanding advertising business and pricing power as factors that could support its longer-term performance (Investing.com, 20 July 2026).

Baird

Baird maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $90, down from $120, as of 22 July 2026. The revised target was 23% above the share price at the time and reflected a more conservative view of near-term revenue growth following the second-quarter update (MarketScreener, 22 July 2026).

Investing.com consensus

Investing.com's poll of 45 analysts showed an average 12-month price target of $94.33, with estimates ranging from $70 to $135. The poll also reported an overall consensus rating of Buy, with the average target 28.91% above the prevailing share price on 4 August 2026 (Investing.com, 4 August 2026).

Overall, individual broker targets published during this period ranged from $70 to $110, while the broader consensus average stood at $94.33. The variation reflects different assessments of Netflix's near-term engagement, revenue outlook and advertising business. These targets are third-party projections and do not guarantee future performance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Netflix earnings: latest results and upcoming report

Netflix reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $12.56bn on 16 July, up 13% year on year but marginally below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $12.58bn. Diluted earnings per share were $0.80, ahead of the $0.79 analyst forecast (Reuters, 17 July 2026).

For the third quarter, Netflix guided for revenue of $12.86bn and diluted earnings per share of $0.82. Both figures were below Wall Street's expectations of about $13bn in revenue and $0.84 in earnings per share, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters (Reuters, 17 July 2026).

Netflix reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $51bn–$51.4bn and its target for an operating margin of 31.5% (Reuters, 17 July 2026).

The company's next scheduled earnings release is expected to cover third-quarter 2026 results and take place after the market closes on 20 October 2026, according to its investor relations calendar (Netflix Investor Relations, 15 June 2026). The report may provide further detail on engagement, revenue growth and the performance of the advertising-supported tier.

NFLX share price: technical overview

As of 1.14pm UTC on 4 August 2026, the NFLX share price trades near $72.51, below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) on TradingView, at approximately $72, $77, $85 and $91 respectively.

According to TradingView, this structure shows that shorter-term average prices remain below longer-term averages on the daily chart. The 20-day exponential moving average is close to the corresponding SMA, indicating little difference between the two measures.

The 14-day relative strength index stands at 49.82, placing it in neutral territory rather than clearly indicating overbought or oversold conditions. The average directional index is 26.73, which may indicate the presence of an established trend, while the broader moving-average sequence remains in descending order.

The nearest classic pivot resistance level is R1 at about $78.41, followed by R2 near $85.10. A daily close above R1 would bring R2 into consideration as the next technical reference level. The 50-day SMA near $77 provides another reference point below R1.

On the downside, the classic pivot point near $71.74 marks the first support reference, with the 20-day SMA near $72 positioned nearby. A daily close below the pivot would bring S1 near $65.05 into consideration as a further technical level (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

These are conditional technical scenarios rather than price forecasts. Technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Netflix share price history (2024–2026)

NFLX’s share price began August 2024 trading at around $60.61 and moved higher through late 2024 and into 2025, during a period of subscriber growth and expansion in the company’s advertising-supported tier.

The stock reached an all-time high of $134.86 on 1 July 2025. A 10-for-1 stock split then took effect in November, increasing the number of shares outstanding while reducing the price of each share proportionately.

Price momentum weakened through the first half of 2026. NFLX opened the year near $91.10 and recorded an intraday range of $83.29–$93.89 on 26 February amid increased volatility.

On 16 July, the stock fell from $74.22 to close at $67.85 following the second-quarter earnings release and third-quarter guidance.

NFLX closed at $72.55 on 4 August 2026, about 20.4% lower year to date and around 38.2% lower year on year. This performance reflects the decline from its 2025 peak but does not indicate how the shares may perform in future.