HIMS share price: GLP-1 scrutiny and short interestHims & Hers Health is preparing to report second-quarter 2026 results as investors assess short interest, GLP-1 regulatory scrutiny and its YourBio Health acquisition. Explore third-party HIMS price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is trading at $31.20 as of 1.36pm UTC on 4 August 2026, moving within an intraday range of $27.45–$31.20. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The move comes amid heavy short interest and concerns among some market commentators about dilution and losses. Attention is also turning to the company's second-quarter 2026 earnings release, due after the market closes on 10 August 2026, according to a company press release (Business Wire, 13 July 2026).
Shares had declined by roughly 9.4% over the previous month through late July, lagging broader market gains (Zacks, 28 July 2026). During that period, investors weighed regulatory scrutiny of compounded GLP-1 weight-loss products, including the FDA's proposal to exclude semaglutide and tirzepatide from its list of approved compounding ingredients on 30 April 2026 (Stanford Medicine, 16 July 2026).
Hims & Hers analyst outlook: price targets ahead of Q2 earnings
As of 4 August 2026, third-party Hims & Hers Health share price predictions focus mainly on a 12-month horizon. Targets published through early August 2026 show a wide spread of expectations for the company's growth, earnings and weight-loss strategy.
Bank of America (house view)
Bank of America raised its 12-month price target for Hims & Hers to $37 from $36 while maintaining a Neutral rating on 9 July 2026. The bank expects the stock's near-term performance to depend partly on the pace of the company's transition to branded weight-loss products (Investing.com, 9 July 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus snapshot)
MarketBeat reports an average 12-month price target of $30.63 across 16 analysts, with estimates ranging from $21 to $60 and a consensus Hold rating, as of 31 July 2026. The projection implied a downside of about 15% from the stock's price when the data was captured, and the breadth of the range highlights the difference between analysts' higher and lower expectations (MarketBeat, 31 July 2026).
Stock Analysis (consensus snapshot)
Stock Analysis reports an average 12-month price target of $30.15 from 13 analysts, with estimates ranging from $21 to $40, as of 3 August 2026. This narrower range still reflects differing views on the company's earnings outlook ahead of its second-quarter report (Stock Analysis, 3 August 2026).
Yahoo Finance (consensus snapshot)
Yahoo Finance reports a reduced 12-month price target of $28 for Hims & Hers, alongside an individual analyst revision to $27 from $23, as of 3 August 2026. Together, these figures indicate a cautious set of expectations ahead of the company's earnings release (Yahoo Finance, 3 August 2026).
TipRanks (consensus snapshot)
TipRanks reports an average 12-month price target of $29.46 from 12 analysts, with estimates ranging from $21 to $68, as of 31 July 2026. The wide range reflects contrasting views on the potential effects of the company's weight-loss strategy (TipRanks, 31 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Hims & Hers Health earnings outlook
Hims & Hers Health will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Monday, 10 August 2026, with a conference call scheduled for 5pm ET the same day, according to a company press release (Business Wire, 13 July 2026).
The announcement will follow the company's first-quarter 2026 results, when it reported revenue of $608.1m, up 3.8% year-on-year, and a net loss of $92.1 million, or $0.40 per share, versus consensus expectations of a $0.04 per share profit (Reuters, 12 May 2026).
HIMS share price: technical overview
The HIMS share price trades at $31.20 as of 1.36pm UTC on 4 August 2026. TradingView data places its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at approximately $32, $31, $28 and $30 respectively.
The share price is therefore trading within a relatively tight moving-average cluster rather than clearly above or below it. The 20-day SMA also remains close to the 50-day SMA, so the moving-average structure alone doesn’t indicate a clear directional trend.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 49.27, a level not generally associated with either overbought or oversold conditions, according to TradingView. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) is 18.28, below the 25 level commonly associated with an established trend. Together, these indicators suggest neutral momentum and limited directional strength at the time of capture.
Above the current price, the nearest classic pivot resistance level, R1, stands at $36.47. A move beyond this level could bring the R2 reference at $45.16 into focus, according to TradingView’s pivot data. The $40 level also falls within this broader area.
Below the current price, the classic pivot point at $30.35 provides the nearest reference level, while the 200-day SMA near $30 sits in the same area. A sustained move below this cluster could shift attention towards the S1 pivot at $21.66 (TradingView, 4 August 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument.
Hims & Hers Health share price history (2024–2026)
HIMS’s share price traded around $16 in August 2024 before rising through late 2024 and early 2025 amid subscriber growth and demand for weight-loss products. The stock reached a two-year high of $73.09 on 19 February 2025, shortly after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Selling pressure and concerns about its valuation then contributed to a reversal.
The stock remained volatile during 2025. Shares fell by roughly 30% in June after Novo Nordisk ended its Wegovy distribution agreement and filed a lawsuit. They later traded within an approximate $40–$65 range over the summer as the dispute continued.
Further declines followed in early 2026. Regulatory action affecting compounded GLP-1 drugs coincided with HIMS falling to $13.65 by early March. A renewed partnership with Novo Nordisk then coincided with a rise above $26 within days.
Following the company’s first-quarter earnings release in May 2026, the shares declined again and subsequently traded within an approximate $19–$37 range.
HIMS traded near $31.20 on 4 August 2026, below its February 2025 high but above its March 2026 low. Over this period, the stock’s performance has coincided with regulatory developments, earnings releases and changes to the company’s weight-loss partnerships.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Capital.com analyst view
HIMS’s price action through 2026 has included sharp swings alongside developments in the company’s weight-loss business, regulatory scrutiny and drug-supply partnerships.
The stock rebounded from its March 2026 low after the renewed Novo Nordisk agreement and announcements related to international expansion. It later declined following the company’s May 2026 earnings release, showing its continued sensitivity to results, guidance and company-specific news.
Some market participants may interpret the move towards branded GLP-1 products as a step that could reduce legal and regulatory exposure over time. Others note that the strategy could place pressure on near-term margins and moderate the lower-cost growth model that previously supported expansion.
Its longer-term financial effect may depend on several factors, including demand, pricing, supply arrangements, regulatory developments and execution.
Elevated short interest has also featured prominently in the stock’s recent trading. This can amplify price movements in either direction: rising prices may prompt some short sellers to close their positions, while further declines may reinforce bearish positioning.
Ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report, both constructive and cautious interpretations of its strategic shift remain plausible. The shares may therefore continue to respond to company developments alongside wider healthcare-sector conditions.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and this commentary does not constitute investment advice.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Hims & Hers Health CFDs
As of 4 August 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Hims & Hers Health CFDs shows buyers accounting for 95.4% and sellers for 4.6% of open positions. This places buyers ahead by 90.8 percentage points.
The figures represent positioning among Capital.com clients only. They don’t indicate how the wider market is positioned or predict future price movements. This snapshot can change.
Summary – Hims & Hers Health 2026
- HIMS traded near $31.20 as of 1.36pm UTC on 4 August 2026, below its February 2025 high of $73.09 but above its March 2026 low of $13.65.
- On TradingView, technical indicators place the stock near its moving-average cluster, with an RSI of 49.27 and an ADX of 18.28. Together, these readings indicate neutral momentum and limited trend strength at the time of capture.
- Key factors include the company’s move towards branded GLP-1 weight-loss products, its partnership with Novo Nordisk, regulatory scrutiny and elevated short interest.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Hims & Hers Health shares?
The article does not identify Hims & Hers Health’s largest shareholder or provide an ownership breakdown. Major shareholders can include company insiders, institutional investors and investment funds, but these positions may change over time. Investors should refer to the company’s latest regulatory filings and official shareholder disclosures for current ownership information, as third-party summaries may not always reflect the most recent changes.
What is the five-year Hims & Hers Health share price forecast?
The article focuses on 12-month analyst price targets rather than a five-year HIMS share price forecast. These targets range widely, reflecting uncertainty around the company’s earnings, regulatory exposure, GLP-1 strategy and growth outlook. Longer-term forecasts are generally more uncertain because they depend on assumptions about competition, demand, margins, regulation and execution. Any five-year projection should therefore be treated as speculative rather than as a reliable indication of future performance.
Is Hims & Hers Health a good stock to buy?
Whether Hims & Hers Health is suitable depends on an individual’s objectives, financial circumstances and tolerance for risk. The article highlights potential growth from weight-loss products and international expansion, but also notes regulatory scrutiny, margin pressure, earnings uncertainty and elevated short interest. These factors could affect the share price in different ways. This information is for general purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy HIMS shares.
Could Hims & Hers Health shares go up or down?
Yes. HIMS shares could move in either direction in response to earnings, guidance, regulatory developments, changes to drug-supply partnerships and broader healthcare-sector conditions. Elevated short interest may also amplify price movements, particularly around company announcements. Technical indicators cited in the article showed neutral momentum and limited trend strength at the time of capture, but these readings can change and should not be used as a definitive guide to future price direction.
Should I invest in Hims & Hers Health shares?
The article does not recommend investing in Hims & Hers Health shares. Any decision should take account of the company’s financial performance, valuation, regulatory risks, competitive position and strategy, alongside the possibility of losing money. Third-party forecasts and analyst targets may offer context, but they can be inaccurate and may change after new information emerges. Independent research and, where appropriate, professional financial advice may help assess whether HIMS fits an individual investment plan.
Can I trade Hims & Hers Health CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Hims & Hers Health CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.