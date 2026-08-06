Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is trading at $31.20 as of 1.36pm UTC on 4 August 2026, moving within an intraday range of $27.45–$31.20. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move comes amid heavy short interest and concerns among some market commentators about dilution and losses. Attention is also turning to the company's second-quarter 2026 earnings release, due after the market closes on 10 August 2026, according to a company press release (Business Wire, 13 July 2026).

Shares had declined by roughly 9.4% over the previous month through late July, lagging broader market gains (Zacks, 28 July 2026). During that period, investors weighed regulatory scrutiny of compounded GLP-1 weight-loss products, including the FDA's proposal to exclude semaglutide and tirzepatide from its list of approved compounding ingredients on 30 April 2026 (Stanford Medicine, 16 July 2026).

Hims & Hers analyst outlook: price targets ahead of Q2 earnings

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Hims & Hers Health share price predictions focus mainly on a 12-month horizon. Targets published through early August 2026 show a wide spread of expectations for the company's growth, earnings and weight-loss strategy.

Bank of America (house view)

Bank of America raised its 12-month price target for Hims & Hers to $37 from $36 while maintaining a Neutral rating on 9 July 2026. The bank expects the stock's near-term performance to depend partly on the pace of the company's transition to branded weight-loss products (Investing.com, 9 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus snapshot)

MarketBeat reports an average 12-month price target of $30.63 across 16 analysts, with estimates ranging from $21 to $60 and a consensus Hold rating, as of 31 July 2026. The projection implied a downside of about 15% from the stock's price when the data was captured, and the breadth of the range highlights the difference between analysts' higher and lower expectations (MarketBeat, 31 July 2026).

Stock Analysis (consensus snapshot)

Stock Analysis reports an average 12-month price target of $30.15 from 13 analysts, with estimates ranging from $21 to $40, as of 3 August 2026. This narrower range still reflects differing views on the company's earnings outlook ahead of its second-quarter report (Stock Analysis, 3 August 2026).

Yahoo Finance (consensus snapshot)

Yahoo Finance reports a reduced 12-month price target of $28 for Hims & Hers, alongside an individual analyst revision to $27 from $23, as of 3 August 2026. Together, these figures indicate a cautious set of expectations ahead of the company's earnings release (Yahoo Finance, 3 August 2026).

TipRanks (consensus snapshot)

TipRanks reports an average 12-month price target of $29.46 from 12 analysts, with estimates ranging from $21 to $68, as of 31 July 2026. The wide range reflects contrasting views on the potential effects of the company's weight-loss strategy (TipRanks, 31 July 2026).

Takeaway: consensus 12-month price targets for HIMS sit mainly between $28 and $31. Individual estimates cover a much wider $21 to $68 range, indicating considerable uncertainty around the stock's potential direction.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Hims & Hers Health earnings outlook

Hims & Hers Health will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Monday, 10 August 2026, with a conference call scheduled for 5pm ET the same day, according to a company press release (Business Wire, 13 July 2026).

The announcement will follow the company's first-quarter 2026 results, when it reported revenue of $608.1m, up 3.8% year-on-year, and a net loss of $92.1 million, or $0.40 per share, versus consensus expectations of a $0.04 per share profit (Reuters, 12 May 2026).

HIMS share price: technical overview

The HIMS share price trades at $31.20 as of 1.36pm UTC on 4 August 2026. TradingView data places its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at approximately $32, $31, $28 and $30 respectively.

The share price is therefore trading within a relatively tight moving-average cluster rather than clearly above or below it. The 20-day SMA also remains close to the 50-day SMA, so the moving-average structure alone doesn’t indicate a clear directional trend.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 49.27, a level not generally associated with either overbought or oversold conditions, according to TradingView. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) is 18.28, below the 25 level commonly associated with an established trend. Together, these indicators suggest neutral momentum and limited directional strength at the time of capture.

Above the current price, the nearest classic pivot resistance level, R1, stands at $36.47. A move beyond this level could bring the R2 reference at $45.16 into focus, according to TradingView’s pivot data. The $40 level also falls within this broader area.

Below the current price, the classic pivot point at $30.35 provides the nearest reference level, while the 200-day SMA near $30 sits in the same area. A sustained move below this cluster could shift attention towards the S1 pivot at $21.66 (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument.

Hims & Hers Health share price history (2024–2026)

HIMS’s share price traded around $16 in August 2024 before rising through late 2024 and early 2025 amid subscriber growth and demand for weight-loss products. The stock reached a two-year high of $73.09 on 19 February 2025, shortly after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Selling pressure and concerns about its valuation then contributed to a reversal.

The stock remained volatile during 2025. Shares fell by roughly 30% in June after Novo Nordisk ended its Wegovy distribution agreement and filed a lawsuit. They later traded within an approximate $40–$65 range over the summer as the dispute continued.

Further declines followed in early 2026. Regulatory action affecting compounded GLP-1 drugs coincided with HIMS falling to $13.65 by early March. A renewed partnership with Novo Nordisk then coincided with a rise above $26 within days.

Following the company’s first-quarter earnings release in May 2026, the shares declined again and subsequently traded within an approximate $19–$37 range.

HIMS traded near $31.20 on 4 August 2026, below its February 2025 high but above its March 2026 low. Over this period, the stock’s performance has coincided with regulatory developments, earnings releases and changes to the company’s weight-loss partnerships.