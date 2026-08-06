AMD share price: Q2 earnings due after close

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is trading at $507.46, having moved within an intraday range of $461.75–$509.50 as of 12:23pm UTC on 4 August 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment is supported by anticipation of AMD's fiscal second-quarter results, due after the US market close on 4 August 2026, with consensus estimates pointing to revenue near $11.3bn and earnings per share around $1.62, as investors positioned ahead of the print (Yahoo Finance, 4 August 2026); broader semiconductor shares have been volatile in recent sessions amid renewed scrutiny of AI-related capital spending and reports of progress in Chinese chipmaking capacity (Reuters, 28 July 2026).

Third-party AMD outlook: Q2 earnings near

As of 4 August 2026, third-party AMD share price predictions cover a range of potential future values, reflecting expectations for AI accelerator demand, data-centre growth and the company's second-quarter results. The forecasts below summarise broker and consensus estimates published between 20 July and 4 August 2026.

Benchmark (house view)

Benchmark forecasts that AMD shares could reach $685 over a 12-month horizon and maintains a Buy rating. Analyst Cody Acree also forecasts second-quarter revenue of $11.28bn and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.63 ahead of the company's results (Investing.com, 3 August 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus)

Analysts tracked by Investing.com project an average 12-month price target of $579.11 for AMD. Individual forecasts range from $320 to $1,250 across 47 contributors, while the aggregate rating is Strong Buy (Investing.com, 3 August 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat's compiled data indicates a 12-month average price target of $508.31 for AMD, based on 48 analyst estimates. Forecasts range from $320 to $700, and the overall consensus rating is Moderate Buy (MarketBeat, 29 July 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener reports an average 12-month target price of $500.40 for AMD, based on 51 analyst estimates, and a consensus Buy rating. The projected target is below the last recorded close of $519.74 (MarketScreener, 23 July 2026).

The Globe and Mail (analyst roundup)

The Globe and Mail reports an average 12-month price target of $512.27 for AMD, based on Wall Street coverage. It also notes that Stifel analyst Ruben Roy set an above-consensus target of $635, citing expectations of continued revenue growth in AMD's Data Center segment (The Globe and Mail, 9 July 2026).

Takeaway: forward-looking targets for AMD range from about $500 to $685 over a 12-month horizon, with consensus figures clustering around $510–$580. Most contributors assign Buy or Strong Buy ratings. However, analyst targets and other third-party forecasts can be inaccurate because they cannot account for all future market developments.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AMD upcoming earnings: second-quarter 2026 report

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, after the US market closes. A conference call for the financial community will follow at 5pm ET/2pm PT and will be available via webcast on the company's investor relations website (AMD, 8 July 2026).

For the quarter, AMD previously guided for revenue of approximately $11.2bn, plus or minus $300m. This would represent year-on-year growth of about 46%, based on the company's first-quarter 2026 results release (AMD, 5 May 2026). Wall Street consensus estimates sit slightly above this guidance, with projected revenue of around $11.3bn and earnings per share estimated at approximately $1.61–$1.62 (Yahoo Finance, 2 August 2026).

In the previous quarter, AMD reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $10.3bn, up 38% year on year, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.37, above the $1.27 consensus estimate. Data Center segment revenue reached $5.8bn, up 57% year on year, supported by demand for EPYC processors and continued shipments of Instinct GPU accelerators (AMD, 5 May 2026).

Beyond the earnings release, AMD has confirmed that it will participate in KeyBanc's Technology Leadership Forum on 11 August 2026, followed by industry conferences hosted by Citi and Goldman Sachs in September 2026 (AMD, 8 July 2026).

Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Advanced Micro Devices share price: technical overview

As of 12:23pm UTC on 4 August 2026, the AMD share price trades near $507.46, below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) on TradingView, at approximately $512, $513, $403 and $313, respectively. This presents a mixed moving-average picture rather than a consistently upward alignment. The 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) is lower, near $346, highlighting the gap between shorter- and longer-term trend measures in TradingView data.

Momentum indicators also present a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.69, below its midpoint, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) is 14.29. Together, these readings suggest limited directional momentum according to TradingView data.

Above the current price, the classic R1 pivot near $559 provides the closest technical reference. A daily close above this level could bring the R2 pivot near $642 into focus under TradingView’s pivot framework. Further out, the classic R3 level near $792 remains a distant reference if upward momentum continues.

Below the current price, the classic pivot point near $491 acts as the first support reference, while the 100-day SMA near $403 provides a longer-term reference point on TradingView’s chart. A move below the pivot near $491 could shift attention towards the classic S1 level near $409, although technical levels alone cannot determine future price movements (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

AMD share price history (2024–2026)

AMD’s share price spent much of 2024 rising from lows near $26 in early August, moving higher through the autumn and winter as demand for AI-related computing increased.

By November 2025, the pace of the rise had accelerated, with the stock reaching an intraday high of $222.05 on 3 November 2025. It then declined during the winter amid profit-taking and broader concerns across the technology sector. AMD fell as low as $65.76 on 15 January 2025 amid a wider reassessment of AI-related valuations, before recovering through the spring and summer of 2025 and into 2026 as demand for data-centre and AI chips increased again.

Price volatility continued in 2026. The stock opened the year around $169, moved towards $222 following its late-2025 rise, then traded between approximately $108–$187 during the first half of 2026 as sentiment changed around successive earnings releases.

AMD closed at $144.55 on 4 August 2026, down approximately 14.6% year to date and around 14% year on year.