Microsoft share price: Azure revenue tops $100bn

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is trading at $478.33 as of 12:52pm UTC on 4 August 2026, within its intraday range of $467.92–$490.67. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The share price remains supported by Microsoft's fiscal fourth-quarter results, released on 29 July 2026. Revenue rose 18% year on year to $90bn, while diluted earnings per share reached $4.81 (Microsoft Investor Relations, 29 July 2026). Azure cloud revenue also exceeded $100bn for the full fiscal year for the first time, rising 41% over the prior year (Fortune, 27 July 2026).

Shares jumped more than 16% on 30 July following the report, briefly lifting Microsoft's market capitalisation above $3.35tn (Quartz, 31 July 2026).

Third-party Microsoft outlook: earnings rally and analyst targets

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Microsoft share price predictions place Microsoft's 12-month price targets across a relatively broad range. Most reflect expectations surrounding Azure growth, AI-related demand, capital expenditure and the company's latest quarterly results.

Morgan Stanley (broker price target)

Morgan Stanley maintained a $600 price target on Microsoft ahead of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results, implying around 54% upside from the share price used in its analysis. The bank described the risk-to-reward profile as 'highly attractive', citing anticipated strength in Azure and Copilot adoption as key factors supporting its forward view (Investing.com, 23 July 2026).

Guggenheim (broker price target)

Guggenheim projects that Microsoft shares could reach $586 over the next 12 months, having reiterated a Buy rating after the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 report. The firm's forecast reflects its expectation that Azure growth and cloud demand could continue to exceed previous projections (Investing.com, 30 July 2026).

Citi (broker price target)

Citi projects that Microsoft shares could reach $570 over the next 12 months, after reducing its previous estimate from $620 ahead of the 29 July earnings release. The bank attributed the lower target to expectations that continued capital expenditure could restrict near-term margin expansion (TheStreet, 16 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat reported an average 12-month price target of $560.98 for Microsoft, compiled from 47 Wall Street analysts as of 1 August 2026. Individual forecasts ranged from $400 to $870. The platform gave Microsoft a 'Moderate Buy' consensus rating, based on 40 Buy and seven Hold recommendations (MarketBeat, 1 August 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener reported an average 12-month target price of $559.93, based on estimates from 55 analysts as of 30 July 2026. Forecasts ranged from $400 to $870. The consensus figure implied potential upside of approximately 45.9% from the reference price used in the survey and reflected analysts' expectations for continued Azure growth (MarketScreener, 30 July 2026).

Across these forecasts, average and individual targets are concentrated around $560 to $600, although the full range extends considerably further. Consensus estimates sit closer to $560 to $570, while some individual projections reach $650 to $870. These targets remain subject to revision and don't guarantee future performance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

MSFT share price: technical overview

As of 12:52pm UTC on 4 August 2026, the MSFT share price trades at $478.33, above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages of approximately $402, $401, $400 and $433, respectively, based on TradingView data.

The stock also sits above its 20-day exponential moving average, near $410. Together, these readings show that the cited short- and longer-term moving averages remain below the current price.

Momentum indicators show elevated readings. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 78.27, above the 70 level commonly described as overbought, while the stochastic %K reads 94.93.

Both indicators point to strong recent upward momentum, according to TradingView data. However, an overbought reading doesn’t necessarily mean that a reversal will follow.

The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 18.25, below the 25 level often used to identify a stronger established trend. On this measure, the current directional trend remains comparatively weak despite the elevated momentum readings.

On the upside, the nearest classic pivot resistance level, R1, stands at $496.59. A daily close above this level could bring the R2 reference near $528.46 into focus, according to TradingView pivot data. The Fibonacci R2 level near $492.75 provides another reference in the same general area.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $434.97 marks an initial reference area. The 200-day simple moving average near $433 sits close to this level, while the 100-day simple moving average near $400 provides a lower reference.

If the price falls below the $434.97 pivot and the nearby 200-day moving average, TradingView data places the S1 reference near $403.10. These levels don’t predict how the price will move, and traders may interpret them differently (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Microsoft earnings

Microsoft released its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results, covering the period ended 30 June 2026, after the market closed on 29 July 2026. The company reported revenue of $90bn, up 18% year on year, and diluted earnings per share of $4.81, an increase of 32% on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. Operating income rose 18% to $40.60bn (Microsoft Investor Relations, 29 July 2026).

Revenue from Azure and other cloud services increased by 43%, while Microsoft Cloud revenue reached $59.30bn, up 27%. Full-year revenue totalled $331.80bn, an increase of 18%, and Azure cloud revenue exceeded $100bn for the first time in a single fiscal year (Fortune, 27 July 2026).

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Microsoft provided revenue guidance with a midpoint of $90.40bn, above the average analyst estimate of $89.66bn compiled by LSEG. It also forecast Azure growth of 45% on a constant-currency basis (Reuters, 29 July 2026).

Microsoft said its capital expenditure plans remained broadly unchanged, projecting approximately $50bn for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and around $175bn for the 2026 calendar year, with CFO Amy Hood attributing the revised figure primarily to an accounting change extending the useful life of data centres rather than a reduction in underlying spending (Yahoo Finance, 30 July 2026).

Microsoft's next earnings release, covering the first quarter of fiscal 2027, is inferred for 28 October 2026, based on the company's historical reporting schedule, though the date remains unconfirmed (Wall Street Horizon, 4 August 2026). Before then, its next confirmed investor event is the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on 27 August 2026 (Microsoft Investor Relations, 28 July 2026).

Microsoft share price history (2024–2026)

MSFT’s share price has fluctuated considerably over the past two years, with tariff announcements, AI spending expectations and company earnings among the factors influencing performance.

In August 2024, the stock traded at around $402. It climbed through the remainder of the year before falling in April 2025, when President Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement contributed to a broader market sell-off.

MSFT reached a low of $348.34 on 8 April 2025. The shares subsequently recovered and reached a two-year high of $562.58 on 30 July 2025.

The stock experienced further volatility in 2026. Concerns about the sustainability of AI-related spending coincided with a decline to $349.26 by late June, close to the previous year’s tariff-related low.

Microsoft’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, released on 29 July 2026, were followed by a sharp one-day increase in its share price and market capitalisation.

MSFT was trading near $478.33 at 12:52pm UTC on 4 August 2026. Based on the historical prices cited above, this represented an increase of approximately 18.8% over two years and a decline of around 11.1% year on year.