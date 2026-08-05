Amazon share price: earnings beat and AWS growth

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is trading at $278.60 as of 10.55am UTC on 4 August 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Recent moves follow Amazon's second-quarter results, reported on 30 July 2026 (Amazon.com, 30 July 2026). The company posted net sales of $200.60bn, up 20% year on year, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.97, compared with the analyst estimate of $1.82. Faster growth at Amazon Web Services (AWS), partly linked to demand for artificial intelligence (AI), contributed to the result (CNBC, 3 August 2026).

The report pushed the shares to a fresh all-time high on 3 August 2026, marking Amazon's strongest single session since early May. Attention centred on cloud growth and the company's rising capital expenditure, which is expected to reach around $200bn in 2026 (CNBC, 3 August 2026).

Third-party Amazon outlook: record high, higher AI spending

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Amazon share price predictions show a range of 12-month analyst targets. Expectations for AWS growth, advertising revenue and AI-related infrastructure spending underpin many of these projections.

Yahoo Finance consensus

Yahoo Finance reports an average 12-month Amazon price target of $315.20 as of 29 July 2026, with a 'strong buy' consensus rating. The projection assumes continued AWS margin expansion and sustained advertising revenue growth into 2027 (Yahoo Finance, 29 July 2026).

Truist Financial: $350 target

Truist Financial's Youssef Squali projects that Amazon shares could reach $350 within 12 months. He raised his target from $320 on 30 July 2026 and maintained a 'buy' rating. The forecast anticipates further AWS revenue growth linked to expanding AI partnerships through 2027 (Reuters, 30 July 2026).

Investing.com consensus

Investing.com's analyst poll projects an average 12-month Amazon price target of $319.90 as of 31 July 2026. The poll includes forecasts from 61 analysts and carries a 'strong buy' consensus. The forecast assumes continued gains in cloud revenue and operating margins into 2027 (Investing.com, 31 July 2026).

Goldman Sachs: $375 target

Goldman Sachs projects that Amazon shares could reach $375 within 12 months. The bank raised its target from $335 on 31 July 2026 while maintaining a 'buy' rating. Its forecast reflects expectations of sustained cloud and advertising momentum, alongside continued high levels of AI-related capital expenditure through 2027 (MarketScreener, 31 July 2026).

MarketBeat consensus

MarketBeat's coverage of 59 Wall Street analysts shows an average 12-month Amazon price target of $322.56 as of 4 August 2026. Forecasts range from $218 to $400, with a 'moderate buy' consensus. The latest revisions reflect expectations of continued AWS expansion and AI-related demand into 2027 (MarketBeat, 4 August 2026).

Overall, these forecasts place Amazon's 12-month price targets between $315 and $375, with consensus estimates clustered near $320. AWS performance and AI-related investment remain the most frequently cited assumptions, although the projections are not guarantees of future performance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Amazon's latest earnings and upcoming report

Amazon reported second-quarter 2026 results on 30 July 2026, with net sales of $200.60bn, up 20% year on year, and net income of $62.60bn, or $5.75 per diluted share, compared with $18.20bn, or $1.68 per diluted share, a year earlier. Net income included $53.40bn in non-operating, pre-tax other income tied largely to Amazon's investment in Anthropic, while AWS segment sales grew 37% year on year.

For the third quarter of 2026, Amazon guides for net sales of $197bn–$202bn, or 9%–12% year-on-year growth, and operating income of $22.50bn–$26.50bn, up from $17.40bn a year earlier; growth would be nearly 400 basis points higher excluding Prime Day timing effects. The guidance excludes any impact from acquisitions, restructurings, legal settlements or energy derivative remeasurements, and reflects management's expectations as of 30 July 2026, subject to change (Amazon.com, 30 July 2026)

Amazon's next earnings release, covering the third quarter, is estimated for 29 October 2026, though the date remained unconfirmed as of 4 August 2026 (Nasdaq Earnings Calendar, 4 August 2026).

AMZN share price: technical overview

As of 10.55am UTC on 4 August 2026, the AMZN share price remains above its key moving-average cluster on TradingView. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately $246, $247, $243 and $235, respectively. With the share price trading near $279, the stock remains above each of these measures, although moving averages are backward-looking indicators.

The 20-day SMA sits marginally below the 50-day SMA, so a bullish crossover between the two averages has not yet been confirmed. Both remain closely grouped. The nine-period Hull moving average stands near $263, reflecting the recent rise in short-term price action.

Momentum indicators are elevated. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near 72, a level commonly described as overbought, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) of 22 suggests that a trend may be developing but is not yet firmly established. The stochastic %K near 74 and fast stochastic RSI near 80 also indicate elevated momentum, although no single indicator can determine future price direction.

The nearest classic pivot resistance level, R1, is around $288. A daily close above this level could bring the R2 pivot near $304 into focus. On the downside, the classic pivot point near $257 marks initial support. The 200-day SMA near $235 forms another potential support area, while a move below it could place greater focus on the S1 pivot near $241 (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Amazon share price history (2024–2026)

AMZN’s share price has fluctuated considerably over the past two years, influenced by AI infrastructure spending, cloud growth and changing interest-rate expectations.

The shares started August 2024 near $162.86 before falling to an intraday low of $151.70 on 5 April 2025 during a period of tariff-related market volatility. They subsequently recovered.

By early May 2026, AMZN had reached an all-time closing high of $274.99, supported by AWS growth and market expectations surrounding Amazon’s investment in Anthropic. The shares later lost ground, falling to around $226.63 during the period under review and testing the $225–$235 range through late June as sentiment towards the wider technology sector weakened.

Results released on 30 July 2026 prompted another rise. The stock moved from $230.21 to $270.91 in a single session, before reaching an intraday high of $287.23 on 3 August 2026 as Amazon’s market capitalisation crossed $3tn.

AMZN closed at $278.55 on 4 August 2026, around 27.5% higher year to date and approximately 27.3% higher year on year.