Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is trading at €12.64, near the top of its intraday range of €12.37–€12.65, as of 9:56am UTC on 4 August 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Recent price action followed Santander's first-half 2026 results, which showed underlying profit of €7,328 million, up 15% year on year, alongside a continuing share buyback programme targeting around €9 billion of the group's €10 billion 2025–2026 commitment (Santander, 22 July 2026). Santander's ongoing offer to acquire the remaining stake in its Brazilian unit also influenced sector sentiment (Reuters, 31 July 2026).

Santander share price forecast 2026–2030: third-party price targets

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Santander share price predictions indicate that several brokers expect the share price to rise over a 12-month horizon. The following summaries outline the latest available third-party price targets from this period.

RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital set a 12-month price target of €13.50 for Banco Santander shares, reiterating a Buy rating on 28 July 2026. The broker expects continued earnings momentum across the group's European and Latin American operations to support the stock through the remainder of 2026 (Investing.com, 28 July 2026).

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a 12-month price target of €13.80 for Banco Santander, maintaining an Overweight stance on 23 July 2026. The bank anticipates that the group's diversified regional footprint and ongoing cost discipline could support its share price (MarketScreener, 23 July 2026).

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised its 12-month price target for Banco Santander to €13.55, up from €12.10, in a note published on 27 July 2026. The bank expects steady net interest income growth as funding costs ease and projects that the shares could make further gains before the end of the year (Yahoo Finance, 27 July 2026).

Barclays

Barclays raised its 12-month price target for Banco Santander to €13.70 in a research update dated 29 July 2026. The bank expects resilient fee income and continued buyback activity to support the share price through 2026 (TradingView, 29 July 2026).

MarketBeat (analyst consensus)

An aggregate poll of analysts covering the stock indicated an average 12-month price target of $14.93 for Banco Santander, with estimates ranging from $12.19–$16.41, based on data captured on 30 July 2026. The consensus target was above the prevailing share price, with a majority of contributors maintaining Buy-equivalent ratings (MarketBeat, 30 July 2026).

Takeaway: forecasts issued between 20 July and 4 August 2026 placed their 12-month targets at approximately €13.50–€13.80, while the aggregated US-dollar consensus ranged from $12.19–$16.41. Brokers broadly cited earnings resilience and capital returns among their underlying assumptions. These forecasts are third-party estimates and do not guarantee future performance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Banco Santander earnings: latest results and next report

Banco Santander released its second-quarter and first-half 2026 results on 22 July 2026, reporting a record underlying profit of €7,328 million for H1 2026, up 15% year on year, and revenue of €30,847 million, up 6%. The bank added 12 million customers over the 12 months, taking its global customer base to 182 million. It also continued to implement the group's cost-efficiency programme, branded ONE Transformation (Santander, 22 July 2026).

On a per-share basis, Banco Santander reported quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27, below the consensus estimate of $0.29, while revenue of $17.93 billion exceeded analyst projections (StockAnalysis, 31 July 2026). Reported net profit for the quarter reached $3.80 billion, according to the earnings call transcript published on 22 July 2026 (Santander, 22 July 2026). Management cited broad-based contributions from the group's Spanish, UK and global business units (Investing.com, 22 July 2026). Following the release, Santander reiterated its financial targets for the 2026–2028 period, according to the bank's statement (Reuters, 22 July 2026).

Banco Santander's next scheduled results presentation is due to take place on 28 October 2026, when the group is expected to report its third-quarter 2026 earnings (MarketScreener, 4 August 2026). According to its corporate financial calendar, the bank had not announced any material change to this date as of 9:56am UTC on 4 August 2026 (MarketScreener, 4 August 2026).

SAN share price: technical overview

The SAN share price is trading at €12.64 as of 9:56am UTC on 4 August 2026, above its key moving-average cluster. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) are roughly €12.06, €11.68, €10.92 and €10.38, respectively. The 20-day average also remains above the 50-day average, an alignment that technical analysts may interpret as supportive of the broader trend, according to TradingView data.

Momentum readings are firm rather than stretched. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near 63, within an upper-neutral range, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) is around 18. This suggests that the prevailing trend is not yet strongly established, according to TradingView.

On the upside, the nearest classic pivot resistance is at €12.75, or R1. A daily close above that level could bring the €13.18 area, or R2, back into view, based on TradingView’s pivot data. Further out, the €14.20 region, or R3, remains a longer-range reference if upward momentum continues.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point near €12.16 provides an initial support reference, while the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at around €10.92 represents a deeper technical level. A move below €12.16 could bring €11.73, or S1, into focus. A break below the 100-day SMA could indicate the possibility of a deeper retracement, according to TradingView (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Santander share price history (2024–2026)

SAN’s share price began August 2024 trading at around €4.01, having climbed steadily through the second half of the year as European banking stocks found support from expectations of lower interest rates. By early 2025, the shares had risen above €5, with a notable increase on 5 February 2025 taking the close to €5.40.

The share price continued to rise through the spring, moving above €6 by late March 2025 and reaching an intraday high of €6.20 on 10 April amid volatile trading linked to shifting global trade policy. The stock spent much of the second half of 2025 trading within the €7.50–€9 range before closing the year at €10.12 on 31 December.

The shares recorded further gains in 2026, dipping to a low near €9.13 in March before rising during the second quarter. Santander subsequently reported record half-year results in July. SAN closed at €12.63 on 4 August 2026, up roughly 24.8% year to date and around 78.3% above its closing price of €7.09 a year earlier.