Banco Santander share price: Brazilian unit buyout offerBanco Santander is a Spanish banking group that reported €7,328 million in underlying profit for H1 2026, up 15% year on year, while continuing its share buyback programme. Explore third-party SAN price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is trading at €12.64, near the top of its intraday range of €12.37–€12.65, as of 9:56am UTC on 4 August 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Recent price action followed Santander's first-half 2026 results, which showed underlying profit of €7,328 million, up 15% year on year, alongside a continuing share buyback programme targeting around €9 billion of the group's €10 billion 2025–2026 commitment (Santander, 22 July 2026). Santander's ongoing offer to acquire the remaining stake in its Brazilian unit also influenced sector sentiment (Reuters, 31 July 2026).
Santander share price forecast 2026–2030: third-party price targets
As of 4 August 2026, third-party Santander share price predictions indicate that several brokers expect the share price to rise over a 12-month horizon. The following summaries outline the latest available third-party price targets from this period.
RBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital set a 12-month price target of €13.50 for Banco Santander shares, reiterating a Buy rating on 28 July 2026. The broker expects continued earnings momentum across the group's European and Latin American operations to support the stock through the remainder of 2026 (Investing.com, 28 July 2026).
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley set a 12-month price target of €13.80 for Banco Santander, maintaining an Overweight stance on 23 July 2026. The bank anticipates that the group's diversified regional footprint and ongoing cost discipline could support its share price (MarketScreener, 23 July 2026).
Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank raised its 12-month price target for Banco Santander to €13.55, up from €12.10, in a note published on 27 July 2026. The bank expects steady net interest income growth as funding costs ease and projects that the shares could make further gains before the end of the year (Yahoo Finance, 27 July 2026).
Barclays
Barclays raised its 12-month price target for Banco Santander to €13.70 in a research update dated 29 July 2026. The bank expects resilient fee income and continued buyback activity to support the share price through 2026 (TradingView, 29 July 2026).
MarketBeat (analyst consensus)
An aggregate poll of analysts covering the stock indicated an average 12-month price target of $14.93 for Banco Santander, with estimates ranging from $12.19–$16.41, based on data captured on 30 July 2026. The consensus target was above the prevailing share price, with a majority of contributors maintaining Buy-equivalent ratings (MarketBeat, 30 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Banco Santander earnings: latest results and next report
Banco Santander released its second-quarter and first-half 2026 results on 22 July 2026, reporting a record underlying profit of €7,328 million for H1 2026, up 15% year on year, and revenue of €30,847 million, up 6%. The bank added 12 million customers over the 12 months, taking its global customer base to 182 million. It also continued to implement the group's cost-efficiency programme, branded ONE Transformation (Santander, 22 July 2026).
On a per-share basis, Banco Santander reported quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27, below the consensus estimate of $0.29, while revenue of $17.93 billion exceeded analyst projections (StockAnalysis, 31 July 2026). Reported net profit for the quarter reached $3.80 billion, according to the earnings call transcript published on 22 July 2026 (Santander, 22 July 2026). Management cited broad-based contributions from the group's Spanish, UK and global business units (Investing.com, 22 July 2026). Following the release, Santander reiterated its financial targets for the 2026–2028 period, according to the bank's statement (Reuters, 22 July 2026).
Banco Santander's next scheduled results presentation is due to take place on 28 October 2026, when the group is expected to report its third-quarter 2026 earnings (MarketScreener, 4 August 2026). According to its corporate financial calendar, the bank had not announced any material change to this date as of 9:56am UTC on 4 August 2026 (MarketScreener, 4 August 2026).
SAN share price: technical overview
The SAN share price is trading at €12.64 as of 9:56am UTC on 4 August 2026, above its key moving-average cluster. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) are roughly €12.06, €11.68, €10.92 and €10.38, respectively. The 20-day average also remains above the 50-day average, an alignment that technical analysts may interpret as supportive of the broader trend, according to TradingView data.
Momentum readings are firm rather than stretched. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near 63, within an upper-neutral range, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) is around 18. This suggests that the prevailing trend is not yet strongly established, according to TradingView.
On the upside, the nearest classic pivot resistance is at €12.75, or R1. A daily close above that level could bring the €13.18 area, or R2, back into view, based on TradingView’s pivot data. Further out, the €14.20 region, or R3, remains a longer-range reference if upward momentum continues.
On pullbacks, the classic pivot point near €12.16 provides an initial support reference, while the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at around €10.92 represents a deeper technical level. A move below €12.16 could bring €11.73, or S1, into focus. A break below the 100-day SMA could indicate the possibility of a deeper retracement, according to TradingView (TradingView, 4 August 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Santander share price history (2024–2026)
SAN’s share price began August 2024 trading at around €4.01, having climbed steadily through the second half of the year as European banking stocks found support from expectations of lower interest rates. By early 2025, the shares had risen above €5, with a notable increase on 5 February 2025 taking the close to €5.40.
The share price continued to rise through the spring, moving above €6 by late March 2025 and reaching an intraday high of €6.20 on 10 April amid volatile trading linked to shifting global trade policy. The stock spent much of the second half of 2025 trading within the €7.50–€9 range before closing the year at €10.12 on 31 December.
The shares recorded further gains in 2026, dipping to a low near €9.13 in March before rising during the second quarter. Santander subsequently reported record half-year results in July. SAN closed at €12.63 on 4 August 2026, up roughly 24.8% year to date and around 78.3% above its closing price of €7.09 a year earlier.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Santander (SAN): Capital.com analyst view
Banco Santander’s share price rose from a low near €9.13 in March to above €12.60 by early August 2026. This move coincided with the bank’s record half-year profit and continued progress on the group’s cost-efficiency programme. European banking equities also recorded gains during parts of this period, while steady net interest income and ongoing capital returns through buybacks and dividends featured among the factors monitored by investors.
However, factors that may have contributed to the share price increase, including buyback activity and improving profitability, may not persist. A rise in funding costs or an increase in provisions for credit losses could affect the bank’s financial performance and investor sentiment.
The stock has also experienced periods of sharp volatility, including a pullback tied to broader concerns about the health of the US regional banking sector in late July 2026. This illustrates how developments in other markets may affect European lenders. While Santander’s diversified geographic footprint may help reduce its exposure to individual regional events, it also exposes the group to a wider range of macroeconomic and currency risks. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Santander CFDs
As of 4 August 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Santander CFDs shows 87.4% buyers and 12.6% sellers. This indicates a substantial long-position bias among Capital.com clients at the time of measurement. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Santander 2026
- As of 9:56am UTC on 4 August 2026, Banco Santander (SAN) traded near €12.64, compared with a low of approximately €9.13 in March.
- According to TradingView, the share price remained above key moving averages, while an RSI reading near 63 indicated firm, but not extreme, momentum at the time of measurement.
- Key factors monitored during the period included Santander’s record H1 2026 profit, ongoing share buybacks and progress on the group’s cost-efficiency transformation programme.
- Recent news focused on the bank’s Q2 2026 earnings release, its offer to acquire the remaining shares in its Brazilian subsidiary and sector-wide volatility linked to concerns about US regional bank
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Banco Santander shares?
Banco Santander has a widely distributed shareholder base rather than a single controlling owner. Based on the latest disclosed holdings, BlackRock appears to be the bank’s largest institutional shareholder, while the Botín family holds a smaller direct interest. However, institutional positions can change as funds rebalance their portfolios, Santander completes share buybacks or new shares are issued. Investors should consult Santander’s disclosures and Spain’s securities regulator for the latest ownership data.
What is the five-year Banco Santander share price forecast?
The article doesn’t provide a reliable five-year SAN share price forecast. The third-party estimates discussed cover a 12-month period and range from €13.50–€13.80, while the aggregated US-dollar estimates span $12.19–$16.41. Longer-term projections involve greater uncertainty because Santander’s results may depend on interest rates, credit losses, funding costs, regulation, currency movements and economic conditions across its markets. Forecasts can therefore differ substantially from actual prices.
Is Banco Santander a good stock to buy?
Whether Banco Santander is suitable depends on an individual’s objectives, financial circumstances and tolerance for risk. The article identifies factors that could support its performance, including higher first-half profit, buybacks and progress on cost efficiency. It also highlights risks, including higher funding costs, increased credit-loss provisions, currency exposure and banking-sector volatility. These considerations don’t establish whether the shares are a good buy, and third-party targets don’t guarantee future returns.
Could Banco Santander shares go up or down?
Yes. Banco Santander shares could move in either direction as investors respond to company results, interest-rate expectations, capital returns and wider market conditions. Continued earnings growth, fee income or share buybacks could support the price. Conversely, higher funding costs, weaker economic activity, rising credit-loss provisions or adverse currency movements could weigh on it. Technical levels may help traders monitor price action, but they don’t predict outcomes and can break during volatile periods.
Should I invest in Banco Santander shares?
The article can’t determine whether you should invest in Banco Santander shares or provide a personal recommendation. Before making a decision, consider the bank’s financial performance, geographic exposure, dividend and buyback policies, valuation and sensitivity to interest rates and credit conditions. You should also assess how the shares fit your objectives, investment horizon and capacity for loss. Past performance and analyst forecasts aren’t reliable indicators of future results. Consider seeking independent professional advice where appropriate.
Can I trade Banco Santander CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Santander CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.