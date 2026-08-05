NVIDIA Share Price: Hopper GPU Access in China

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is trading around $208.23 at 9.19am UTC on 4 August 2026, after moving within an intraday range of $197.44–$208.54. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has been shaped by continued scrutiny of AI chip export policy. Bloomberg reported that China's Moonshot AI had accessed roughly 20,000 Nvidia Hopper-generation GPUs through Alibaba's cloud infrastructure (Bloomberg, 31 July 2026). At the same time, attention across the semiconductor sector is turning to Nvidia's fiscal second-quarter results, scheduled for 26 August 2026 (NVIDIA, 6 July 2026).

Broader market conditions have also influenced sentiment. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.74% on 22 July 2026 after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady (Reuters, 29 July 2026). Markets subsequently stabilised, with the broader US 500 index at 7,617 points on 4 August 2026 (Trading Economics, 29 July 2026).

Third-party NVIDIA outlook: China chip access and earnings ahead

As of 4 August 2026, third-party NVIDIA share price predictions reflect differing expectations for AI data-centre demand, chip export policy and upcoming quarterly results. The following summaries outline the latest published views, ordered from the lowest to the highest target.

S&P Global consensus

A poll of 62 analysts published by S&P Global placed NVIDIA's average 12-month price target at $298.93 as of 17 July 2026, with estimates ranging from $180–$500. The consensus rating was Strong Buy, reflecting broad analyst optimism but also substantial variation between individual forecasts (Nasdaq, 17 July 2026).

MarketBeat consensus

MarketBeat reported an average 12-month price target of $303.84 for NVIDIA as of 29 July 2026. The figure was based on estimates from Wall Street analysts, with forecasts ranging up to $500 per share. The spread reflects differing expectations for data-centre capital expenditure and China-related export restrictions ahead of the company's fiscal second-quarter results (MarketBeat, 29 July 2026).

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St. set a price target of $251.55 for NVIDIA as of 25 June 2026, assigning a 90% buy conviction based on the firm's fair-value model. The forecast balanced expectations of continued AI chip demand against concerns about NVIDIA's valuation relative to historical semiconductor multiples (24/7 Wall St., 25 June 2026).

Across these sources, AI infrastructure demand and chip export policy appear repeatedly as key factors behind the forecasts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVIDIA upcoming earnings

NVIDIA is scheduled to report its fiscal 2027 second-quarter results on 26 August 2026 after the market closes. According to the company's investor relations calendar, its conference call is scheduled for 2pm Pacific time, or 5pm Eastern time (NVIDIA, 6 July 2026).

The results will cover the quarter that ended in late July 2026 (NVIDIA, 6 July 2026).

The report follows NVIDIA's fiscal 2027 first-quarter results, published on 20 May 2026. The company reported earnings per share of $1.87, compared with a consensus estimate of $1.77, while revenue reached $81.62bn against a projected $79.19bn (CNBC, 20 May 2026).

The reporting date is based on the company's investor relations announcement and may change. Actual results may also differ from analyst estimates.

NVDA share price: technical overview

As of 9.19am UTC on 4 August 2026, the NVDA share price is trading above most of its main moving averages. According to TradingView data, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at $203.85, $205.84, $200.67 and $193.25, respectively.

The corresponding exponential moving averages (EMAs) are $202.43, $203.57, $200.70 and $191.68. With NVDA trading near $208.23, the share price is above each of these reference levels. However, moving averages lag current price action and do not predict future direction.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 53.07, placing it close to the midpoint of its typical 0–100 range. This indicates broadly neutral momentum rather than an overbought or oversold reading.

Other momentum indicators present a mixed picture. The stochastic %K stands at 44.30, while the Ultimate Oscillator is at 49.48, both close to neutral territory. The MACD level is −1.34 and the Awesome Oscillator is −5.36, while 10-day momentum remains positive at 3.36.

The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 14.29. This is generally associated with a relatively weak or less established trend, although ADX measures trend strength rather than direction.

Using TradingView’s classic pivot framework, the central pivot stands at $201.72. The first resistance level, R1, is near $213.42, followed by R2 at $226.10 and R3 at $250.48. A sustained move above these levels could bring the next resistance reference into focus, but pivot levels alone cannot determine whether such a move will occur.

On the downside, the first classic support level, S1, stands near $189.04, followed by S2 at $177.34 and S3 at $152.96. The 200-day SMA at $193.25 provides another nearby technical reference above S1. Price action would need to confirm any move towards or beyond these levels (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NVIDIA share price history (2024–2026)

NVDA’s share price has recorded substantial fluctuations over the past two years, amid changing expectations for AI-related demand and developments in US–China chip export policy.

NVDA closed at $97.65 on 7 August 2024. It subsequently rose as spending on AI infrastructure increased, reaching $238.01 on 14 May 2026 after the release of results showing further growth in data-centre revenue.

The stock also experienced periods of decline. It traded as low as $90.78 in early August 2024 and fell to around $170.40 on 5 February 2026, when concerns about export licensing for sales to China affected market sentiment.

More recently, NVDA moved within a relatively wide range during mid-2026, falling to $191.44 on 29 July before recovering. It closed at $208.28 on 4 August 2026, approximately 11.6% higher year to date and 15.3% higher year on year.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.