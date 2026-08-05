BAE share price: record backlog and submarine contract

BAE Systems plc (BA.) is trading around £22.09 at 8:42am UTC on 4 August 2026, after moving between £21.03 and £22.08 during the session, according to Capital.com’s price feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The price action follows several company updates within a broadly supportive environment for the defence sector (Reuters, 30 July 2026). BAE Systems reported a 9% year-on-year increase in first-half 2026 sales to £15.77bn, an 11% rise in underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to £1.7bn, and a record £84bn order backlog (BAE Systems, 30 July 2026). The company also upgraded its full-year outlook amid higher defence spending and new orders, including a £5.9bn UK submarine contract announced in July (BAE Systems, 30 July 2026). More broadly, increases in government defence budgets in response to geopolitical and security concerns have influenced sentiment towards defence companies, including BAE Systems, in recent years (Reuters, 30 July 2026).

Third-party BAE outlook: guidance upgrade and record backlog

As of 4 August 2026, third-party BAE Systems share price predictions include broker views and consensus snapshots updated after the company published its half‑year results on 30 July 2026, reflecting estimates that may evolve as new information emerges.

Yahoo Finance analyst snapshot

Yahoo Finance lists a 12-month average analyst price target of 2,306.28p, or £23.06, for BAE Systems as of 2 August 2026. Its estimates range from 1,700p, or £17, to 2,610p, or £26.10. The spread between the lowest and highest estimates reflects differing assumptions about the company's earnings, valuation and operating outlook. The average target sits above the share price recorded after the late-July results update (Yahoo Finance, 2 August 2026).

MarketBeat consensus forecast

MarketBeat reports a consensus 12-month price target of 2,267.50p, or £22.68, as of 31 July 2026. The figure is based on five analyst ratings, with estimates ranging from 2,100p, or £21, to 2,450p, or £24.50. MarketBeat assigned the stock a 'Moderate Buy' consensus rating, based on the analyst ratings included in its calculation following the company's half-year earnings and upgraded 2026 outlook (MarketBeat, 31 July 2026).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. broker update

According to a MarketBeat report, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its BAE Systems price target from 2,400p, or £24, to 2,450p, or £24.50, on 31 July 2026 and maintained an 'overweight' rating. The revision followed the company's earnings update and upgraded guidance, with the report citing defence demand and growth in the order backlog as factors supporting the broker's assessment (MarketBeat, 31 July 2026).

Takeaway: consensus averages range from £22.68 to £23.06, with analysts citing backlog growth, upgraded guidance and defence spending among the factors shaping their estimates.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BAE Systems latest earnings update

BAE Systems’ latest earnings release as of 4 August 2026 covers the six months to 30 June 2026 and was published on 30 July 2026.

The group reported sales of £15.8bn, up 9% on a constant-currency basis, while underlying EBIT rose 11% to £1.7bn; underlying earnings per share increased 13% to 38.90p, return on sales reached 10.8%, and the company raised its interim dividend by 11% to 15p a share.

Order intake reached £16.4bn during the period, taking the order backlog to a record £84bn, while free cash flow rose to £1.8bn, partly due to the timing of customer advances, and net debt fell to £3.2bn at the half-year point.

Following the results, BAE Systems upgraded its full-year 2026 guidance, saying it now expects sales growth of 8%–10%, underlying EBIT growth of 10%–12% and underlying earnings-per-share growth of 11%–13%, up from its previous ranges.

The company also raised its 2026 free cash flow guidance to more than £2bn and increased its three-year rolling free cash flow target for 2024–2026 to above £6.7bn, adding that it expects free cash flow of more than £6bn over 2026–2028. Management linked the outlook to demand across its air, maritime and munitions programmes, alongside defence spending in key markets, while also noting that the timing of contract awards, customer payments and programme delivery could affect reported results between periods (BAE Systems HY 2026 report, 30 July 2026).

BA. share price: technical overview

As of 8:42am UTC on 4 August 2026, the BA. share price trades around £22.09 as of 08:42 UTC on 4 August 2026. The price remains above several key trend measures, including the 10-, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which stand near £20.40, £19.51, £19.21, £20.20 and £19.57 respectively.

The 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) is around £20.57, while the 20-day EMA stands near £19.95. The nine-day Hull moving average is higher at about £21.67, but remains below the latest price. Together, these readings place BAE Systems above several short- and medium-term trend indicators following its recent advance.

Momentum indicators also sit towards the upper ends of their typical ranges. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near 78, while the Ultimate Oscillator stands around 70. The average directional index (ADX) is close to 27, indicating a discernible trend under this framework.

Other oscillators show similar conditions, with the stochastic oscillator (14, 3, 3) at 96, the fast stochastic RSI at 100 and the Williams %R near −1. These readings describe the strength of recent momentum but don’t, on their own, signal when or whether the price will reverse.

Under TradingView’s classic pivot framework, the nearest resistance levels are R1 near £22.99 and R2 near £25.03. Below the market, the classic pivot near £19.31 and the 200-day SMA near £19.57 form an initial technical reference area, followed by S1 near £17.27 (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BAE Systems share price history (2024–2026)

BA.’s share price rose from £12.68 on 5 August 2024 to £22.08 on 4 August 2026, although the move included several periods of decline and consolidation.

During the second half of 2024, the stock traded mainly between £12.70 and £13.80 before declining and ending the year at £11.50. The price then recovered in early 2025, rising from £11.54 on 2 January to £14.12 by 28 February.

A period of volatility followed in April, when the shares fell to an intraday low of £13.98 on 7 April. The price subsequently moved higher, closing at £18.87 on 29 May 2025 before ending the year at £17.12.

BAE Systems opened 2026 at £17.52 and continued higher during the first quarter, reaching £23.44 on 17 March. It traded as high as £23.09 again on 1 April before falling below £19.50 in June and mid-July.

More recently, the shares recovered from £18.20 on 17 July to £22.08 on 4 August 2026. This included a rise from £20.57 on 30 July to £22.08 on 4 August following the company’s half-year update.