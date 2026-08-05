Tesla share price: NHTSA review, record revenue

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) was trading near $323.99 early at 10.30am UTC on 4 August 2026, within an intraday range of $310.77–$325.60. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Recent price movements came while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration probed nearly 1.2 million Tesla vehicles over a reported suspension issue involving front lower lateral link detachment (Reuters, 31 July 2026).

Third-party Tesla outlook: NHTSA review and post-earnings

As of 4 August 2026, third-party Tesla share price predictions reflected differing views on Full Self-Driving development, robotaxi expansion and margins following the company’s second-quarter results.

Piper Sandler (house view)

Piper Sandler lowered its Tesla price target to $450 from $500 while maintaining an overweight rating. The target suggested that the shares could reach this level within the following 12 months, with the firm citing margin pressure after the second-quarter earnings miss as the reason for the reduction (MarketBeat, 27 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat's tally of 45 Wall Street analysts placed Tesla's average 12-month price target at $401.74, with estimates ranging from $25.28 to $600, representing potential upside of about 24.7% from the prevailing price at the time of publication, with a consensus rating of Hold based on one strong-buy, 21 buy, 19 hold and four sell ratings (MarketBeat, 3 August 2026).

Stock Analysis (consensus overview)

Stock Analysis reported an average 12-month Tesla price target of $397.87, based on projections from 47 analysts, representing potential upside of about 23.77% from the latest recorded price, with a consensus rating of Buy (Stock Analysis, 4 August 2026).

Stifel (house view)

Stifel estimated that Tesla could reach $491 over the following 12 months, having reduced its target from $508 while maintaining a Buy rating, with analyst Stephen Gengaro identifying Full Self-Driving adoption and robotaxi execution as the main variables behind the revised projection (Investing.com, 3 August 2026).

MarketBeat (house view roundup)

MarketBeat reported a Mizuho price target of $450 for Tesla shares over a 12-month horizon, with the bank maintaining an Outperform rating after balancing expectations for higher delivery volumes against concerns about near-term margins (MarketBeat, 27 July 2026).

Across these projections, selected house-view targets published since late July 2026 ranged from $450–$491. Consensus targets were lower, while individual estimates covered a considerably wider range. Analysts repeatedly cited Full Self-Driving adoption, robotaxi deployment and margin performance as factors that could influence future valuations.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Tesla: latest and upcoming earnings

Tesla's most recent financial disclosure covered its second-quarter 2026 results, released after market close on 22 July 2026 through a Form 8-K filing and an update on its Investor Relations website (Tesla Investor Relations, 22 July 2026).

The company reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24bn, up 26% year on year and ahead of previous guidance references, along with GAAP operating income of $0.4bn and non-GAAP net income of $1.2bn.

Tesla's shareholder update reported an automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, of 16.3%, down from 19.2% in the first quarter of 2026, along with second-quarter deliveries of 480,126 vehicles and energy storage deployments of 13.5 GWh (Tesla Investor Relations, 22 July 2026).

Management hosted a live webcast at 4.30pm Central Time on the same day to discuss the results and outlook with investors.

At the time of writing, Tesla's next quarterly earnings report, covering the third quarter of 2026, was expected on 21 October 2026 after market close, based on the company's historical reporting pattern, with the date not formally confirmed by Tesla (Nasdaq, 21 July 2026).

TSLA share price: technical overview

As of 10.30am UTC on 4 August 2026, the TSLA share price was trading below its key moving-average cluster. According to TradingView data, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stood at approximately $359, $389, $388 and $411, respectively.

The 20-day SMA remained below the 50-day SMA, meaning the indicators did not show a bullish alignment. The price also remained below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), which stood near $390. Together, these readings were consistent with the broader downward structure displayed on the platform.

Momentum readings were subdued. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood near 36.8, within the lower part of neutral territory, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) was 30.8. The ADX reading indicated a defined trend, although the indicator does not show its direction.

The classic central pivot above the latest price stood at approximately $347, followed by the first resistance level, R1, near $397. A daily close above R1 would bring the second resistance level, R2, near $483, into view, according to TradingView’s pivot data.

On the downside, the first support level, S1, stood near $261. The 100-day SMA near $388 remained above the latest price and therefore represented a potential resistance reference rather than support.

The nine-period Hull moving average stood notably lower, near $307, reflecting its greater sensitivity to recent price changes than longer-term averages (TradingView, 4 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument.

Tesla share price history (2024–2026)

TSLA’s share price recorded wide fluctuations over the past two years. The shares reached a low of approximately $182.06 on 5 August 2024 before rising during late 2024. They reached an all-time closing high of $479.86 on 17 December 2024 as market expectations surrounding autonomous driving and the company’s political connections increased.

The rally reversed during early 2025, with the stock falling to $215.30 by 10 March 2025 amid concerns about brand perception and lower delivery figures.

The shares later recovered, reaching $448.35 on 13 May 2026 as attention turned towards progress on Tesla’s robotaxi plans. The price subsequently declined again.

By late July 2026, TSLA had fallen to around $296.95 on 29 July 2026 after the company’s second-quarter results highlighted pressure on margins. The shares closed at $324.02 on 4 August 2026, leaving the stock down by roughly 10% over the two-year period compared with its level in early August 2024.