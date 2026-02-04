Oil price news
Oil spikes and recession fears: signal or false alarm?
A crude oil spike often precedes a recession. Should we be worried this time around?
3 hours ago
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as war narrative resets and earnings loom
Markets face renewed uncertainty about the Middle East conflict as the US and IRan are unable to reach an agreement, with both threatening further action.
10:06, 13 April 2026
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:18, 8 April 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:47, 23 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:27, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:22, 9 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
12:55, 2 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:27, 23 February 2026
Oil Climbs as Geopolitical Risk Returns
Oil prices rise as markets price in a higher chance that the escalating conflict between Iran and the US could cause supply disruption.
11:23, 19 February 2026
Are oil markets underestimating escalation risks between Iran and the US?
Oil markets have remained slightly subdued in recent weeks despite the rising tensions between the US and Iran.
12:06, 4 February 2026