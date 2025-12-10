Football has evolved from a sport into a global business – one that commands multibillion-dollar valuations, complex ownership structures and worldwide fanbases.

As of August 2026, the world’s most valuable football clubs operate across a broad commercial ecosystem that includes broadcasting, sponsorship, matchday income, merchandising and stadium use beyond matchdays. Their financial scale has continued to increase, although revenue, private valuations and public share prices measure different aspects of a club’s business.

Below, we look at the top 10 most valuable football clubs according to Forbes’ latest annual ranking, alongside their reported revenue and some of the main factors that can influence their valuations.

Overview: football club valuations in 2026

Football’s largest clubs are generating more revenue as their commercial operations broaden. According to Deloitte’s 2026 Football Money League, the 20 highest-revenue clubs generated a record €12.4bn during the 2024/25 season, up 11% from €11.2bn a year earlier (Deloitte, 22 January 2026).

Commercial revenue was the largest component, reaching €5.3bn, or 43% of the total, ahead of broadcasting and matchday revenue. Deloitte linked this partly to sponsorship and retail activity, as well as more extensive commercial use of stadiums and surrounding areas outside matchdays.

Forbes’ valuation data points to a similar increase in financial scale, although it measures something different. Its football club valuations are enterprise values – equity plus net debt – rather than stock-market capitalisations. Forbes bases these estimates on historical transactions and its assessment of the future economics of each club and league.

Most clubs near the top of the ranking are privately held or member-controlled. Manchester United (MANU) is the main exception within the top 10 because its parent company has publicly traded shares. Other listed football businesses include Juventus (JUVE) and Borussia Dortmund (BVB), which rank outside the 2026 top 10.

A football club’s estimated enterprise value and its stock-market capitalisation aren’t the same measure. Forbes’ ranking estimates the value of the overall business, including net debt. Market capitalisation applies to publicly listed companies and changes with their share price. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Top 10 most valuable football clubs

As of 11 August 2026, the most valuable football clubs in the world include:

Rank Club Country Forbes value (USD) 2024/25 revenue (USD) 1 Real Madrid Spain $9.5bn $1.265bn 2 Barcelona Spain $7.5bn $1.063bn 3 Manchester United England $7.2bn $865m 4 Liverpool England $6.2bn $911m 5 Paris Saint-Germain France $5.8bn $912m 6 Bayern Munich Germany $5.7bn $938m 7 Manchester City England $5.5bn $900m 8 Arsenal England $5.4bn $895m 9 Chelsea England $4.2bn $637m 10 Tottenham Hotspur England $3bn $733m

Source: Forbes, published 29 May 2026 and updated 3 June 2026.

For European clubs, Forbes’ revenue estimates cover the 2024/25 season and exclude player trading and disposals of player registrations.

The ranking has changed from 2025. Barcelona has moved ahead of Manchester United into second place, while Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea have all moved higher within the top 10. Tottenham has fallen to 10th.

1. Real Madrid (Spain) Real Madrid tops Forbes’ ranking for a fifth consecutive year. Its estimated value rose 41% year on year to $9.5bn, while 2024/25 revenue reached a club-record $1.265bn under Forbes’ methodology. As a member-controlled club, the $9.5bn figure isn’t a stock-market valuation. Revenue comes from commercial operations, broadcasting and the redeveloped Santiago Bernabéu, alongside matchday income. Forbes also highlights new and renovated stadiums as a potential driver of revenue growth across European football.

2. Barcelona (Spain) Barcelona is valued at $7.5bn, up 33% from Forbes’ previous estimate and enough to move from third to second place. Revenue for 2024/25 reached $1.063bn. Like Real Madrid, Barcelona is member-controlled rather than owned by external shareholders. Forbes says it became only the second football club to exceed $1bn in annual revenue under its methodology, excluding player trading. Its scale therefore sits alongside an ownership model distinct from both privately owned and publicly listed clubs.