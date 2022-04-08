Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is trading near $379.45 during the afternoon session as of 3.35pm UTC on 23 July 2026, after moving within an intraday range of $378.51–$399.45. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Shares have remained under pressure amid scrutiny of Microsoft's fiscal 2026 capital expenditure plan (Economic Times, 22 June 2026). The company expects to spend roughly $190bn on AI-related capital expenditure during the year, a 61% increase from 2025, while elevated component costs continue to affect near-term margin expectations (Economic Times of India, 19 March 2026). Attention has also turned to the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results, scheduled for release after the market closes on 29 July 2026 (Microsoft, 8 July 2026). Meanwhile, technology shares have traded unevenly as market participants assess the scale and potential returns of AI infrastructure spending among large-cap companies (CNN, 9 July 2026).

Third-party Microsoft outlook: Q4 earnings in focus

As of 23 July 2026, third-party Microsoft stock predictions indicate a range of potential outcomes. These forecasts reflect differing views on Azure growth, AI capital spending and Microsoft's margin outlook. The following section summarises the projections published during this period, ordered from lowest to highest.

Long Forecast monthly price projection

Long Forecast projects that Microsoft shares will trade between $356 and $437 during July 2026, with a month-end level of $397. The projection reflects a broader monthly technical trend rather than specific company developments (Long Forecast, 1 July 2026).

Citigroup broker price target

Citigroup lowered its 12-month price target for Microsoft to $570 from $620 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. At the time of the report, this represented approximately 43% upside from the prevailing share price. The revision followed Citigroup's reassessment of near-term spending assumptions amid continued AI infrastructure investment (MarketBeat, 15 July 2026).

Citi house view update

Citi reiterated its revised $570 target for Microsoft for the remainder of 2026, bringing it closer to the broader FactSet analyst mean of $557.28. The bank said the adjustment followed its review of Microsoft's updated capital expenditure guidance (TheStreet, 16 July 2026).

Investing.com consensus estimates

Investing.com's aggregated 12-month price target for Microsoft stands at $556.90, based on projections from 55 analysts. Individual estimates range from $400 to $870. The spread reflects different assumptions about the pace of AI monetisation and the effect of elevated capital spending (Investing.com, 21 July 2026).

MarketBeat forecast and price target

MarketBeat reports an aggregated 12-month price target of $556.37 for Microsoft, based on current Wall Street coverage ahead of the company's next scheduled earnings release. Microsoft's fiscal fourth-quarter report, due on 29 July 2026, could prompt analysts to revise their forecasts (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

Takeaway: Microsoft price projections published during July place 12-month consensus targets near $556–$557. However, individual estimates range from a short-term model-based low of $356 to a 12-month analyst high of $870, highlighting the uncertainty around future price movements.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Microsoft upcoming earnings

Microsoft is scheduled to publish its fourth-quarter results for the 2026 fiscal year after the market closes on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. The company will post the figures on its investor relations website, with a live earnings webcast starting at 2.30pm Pacific Time, according to a Microsoft press release dated 8 July 2026 (Microsoft, 8 July 2026). The results will cover the quarter ended 30 June 2026, which represents Microsoft's fiscal fourth quarter.

In its fiscal third-quarter results, published on 29 April 2026, the company reported revenue of $82.9bn, an increase of 18% year on year, and diluted earnings per share of $4.27 (Microsoft, 29 April 2026).

MSFT stock price: technical overview

The MSFT stock price traded near $379.45 as of 3.35pm UTC on 23 July 2026, below several closely grouped moving averages. The 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at roughly $385, $400, $399 and $437, respectively. As each level is above the current price, the group may provide an area of technical resistance. The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $390 and the 200-day EMA at $423 also sit above the current price, adding to this concentration of reference levels.

Momentum indicators present a mixed picture without suggesting an extended move. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands near 43, within neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) at roughly 13 indicates that the current trend lacks strength, according to TradingView data.

The classic pivot near $396 provides the closest listed reference level above the current price, followed by the 100-day SMA near $399 and the Woodie R1 pivot near $420. A sustained move above these levels could alter the short-term technical picture, although it would not indicate how long any move might continue.

On the downside, the Woodie S1 pivot near $302 provides a more distant reference. However, the price could encounter other support levels before reaching it, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Microsoft share price history (2024–2026)

MSFT’s stock price reached a high of $555.45 in October 2025, during a period when market attention focused on Azure and AI-related growth. The share price then became more volatile in 2026. It opened the year near $470 before falling after Microsoft published its fiscal second-quarter results on 28 January. Shares declined by more than 10% and reached an eight-month low near $403 as market participants assessed the potential effect of AI capital expenditure on margins (Macrotrends).

The decline continued through the first quarter, with MSFT recording an April 2026 low within the reported range of $348–$373. This contributed to the stock’s weakest quarterly performance since 2008. The shares subsequently recovered, reaching about $398 by mid-June. This period coincided with reports that Microsoft’s AI business had exceeded a $37bn annual revenue run rate, up 123% year on year (Capital.com).

Since then, MSFT has traded within an uneven range, closing at $378.70 on 23 July 2026, compared with levels above $400 earlier in the month. Market participants continued to assess Azure growth alongside concerns about the scale and cost of AI investment.

Based on the stated January opening price and 23 July closing price, the shares were approximately 19% lower. They nevertheless remained above the lows recorded in 2022.