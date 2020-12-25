Apple Inc (AAPL) is trading near $322.12 in early European trading on 24 July 2026, holding within the session’s $319.99–$325.84 range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Attention is focused on Apple's fiscal Q3 2026 earnings, scheduled for release on 30 July 2026 (9to5Mac, 2 July 2026). Market participants are awaiting further information on iPhone demand trends and services growth after the company reported strong fiscal Q2 results in April, with revenue up 17 percent year over year to $111.2 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.01 (Apple Newsroom, 30 April 2026). The shares also recovered from a decline linked to product price adjustments earlier in July, after Apple's stock had earlier suffered its worst single-day loss in more than a year following price rises on several product lines (MacRumors, 25 June 2026), before rebounding as industry trackers maintained their unit-demand estimates for the year, with IDC projecting Apple would sell around 240 million units across 2026 (9to5Mac, 2 July 2026). Trading activity may remain elevated as investors adjust their positioning ahead of the report (Yahoo Finance, 17 July 2026).

Third-party Apple outlook: Q3 earnings put demand in focus

As of 24 July 2026, third-party Apple stock predictions point to a projected 12-month range of approximately $321 to $364 (Benzinga, 23 July 2026). Views on iPhone demand, AI monetisation and valuation account for much of this variation. The following forecasts summarise projections published by brokers and data aggregators during the period.

Stockinvest.us (short-term model forecast)

Stockinvest.us forecast an opening price of $321.44 for Apple on 24 July 2026, implying a modest gain from the previous session. The model based this near-term projection on short-term technical trend indicators (Stockinvest.us, 24 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat reported an average 12-month analyst price target of $326.83 for Apple, based on 35 analysts, with individual targets ranging from $200 to $400. The range reflects differing views on Apple's AI roadmap and services growth (MarketBeat, 17 July 2026).

TipRanks (consensus overview)

TipRanks reported an average 12-month price target of $329.62 for Apple, based on coverage from 24 analysts, with a high forecast of $400 and a low forecast of $250. The projection draws on individual valuation models from analysts tracked during the preceding three months (TipRanks, 21 July 2026).

Morgan Stanley (house view)

Morgan Stanley set a 12-month price target of $364 for Apple and maintained its 'overweight' rating. The projection followed the firm's latest review of Apple's product cycle and the potential contribution of AI-related revenue (24/7 Wall St., 23 July 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month price targets for Apple range from $321 to $364, with iPhone demand, AI services monetisation and valuation among the main factors behind the spread ( Zacks , 7 July 2025 update referenced for range context).

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Apple upcoming earnings: what to expect

Apple has confirmed that it will release its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, 30 July 2026, with a conference call scheduled for 2pm PT and 5pm ET on the same day (Apple, 17 June 2026).

During its previous earnings call, Apple guided for year-on-year total revenue growth of 14%–17% in the fiscal third quarter, alongside a gross margin of 47.5%–48.5% (Apple Newsroom, 30 April 2026).

In the preceding quarter, which ended on 28 March 2026, Apple reported revenue of $111.2bn, up 17% year on year, and diluted EPS of $2.01, up 22% year on year (Apple Newsroom, 30 April 2026; corroborated by StockWireX, 1 May 2026). The results exceeded the upper end of the company's guidance, despite reported supply constraints affecting its iPhone and Mac product lines (Apple Newsroom, 30 April 2026).

AAPL stock price: technical overview

As of 9.14am UTC on 24 July 2026, the AAPL stock price remained above its key moving averages, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages at approximately $311, $305, $284 and $276, respectively. This positioning indicates that the price remains above its broader multi-month trend measures. The 20-day moving average also remains above the 50-day moving average, while the short-term Hull moving average sits near $326, above the current price.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 58.11, placing it within an upper-neutral range. On its own, this does not indicate overbought or oversold conditions. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 26.41, slightly above the level of 25 that some technical analysts associate with an established trend. However, the indicator does not confirm the direction of that trend when viewed in isolation.

Within the cited classic pivot framework, R1 stands near $313 and R2 near $337. The central pivot is near $294, while the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) sits near $276. S1, at approximately $277, provides another downside reference level within the same data set (TradingView, 24 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Apple share price history (2024–2026)

AAPL’s stock price began the period at approximately $217 in late July 2024 and traded unevenly throughout the remainder of 2024 and much of 2025. Its performance coincided with changing interest-rate expectations and periodic shifts in sentiment towards the AI sector. The stock reached a two-year low of $168.15 on 9 April 2025 during a broad market sell-off before recovering through the summer.

By late 2025, Apple had moved back above $270. The rally then accelerated into 2026 as market attention turned to the company’s AI roadmap ahead of its June developer event. Shares rose from approximately $259 in mid-January 2026 to a high of $337.03 on 17 July 2026, the highest price recorded during the two-year period.

The stock subsequently declined to close at $322.15 on 24 July 2026. This left it approximately 4.4% below its July peak but more than 48% above its $217.94 closing price two years earlier. The move from the July high also shows how quickly prices can reverse, even within a broader upward trend.