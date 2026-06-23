What is 24/5 index CFD trading?

24/5 trading gives you round-the-clock access to selected index CFDs from Sunday to Friday (UTC). You can trade outside exchange hours and respond to global news as it breaks.

Prices are based on live futures markets, so you’ll see continuous price action and use the same instruments, charts and tools as you do during the day. While pricing is uninterrupted, execution prices may still differ from the official index open.

* Please note that trading outside regular hours may be subject to lower liquidity and higher volatility.