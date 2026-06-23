Access global index CFDs 24/5 before markets open and after they close, with transparent conditions.
Access global index CFDs 24/5 before markets open and after they close, with transparent conditions.
(internal servers, August 2025)
Trade index CFDs with extended hours on some of the world's most followed indices - and catch the moves as they happen.
Trade breaking events and overnight news – even when traditional markets are closed.
No hidden costs. Know exactly what you’ll pay before you place a trade. Full fee list available on our website.
No surprises: order types, execution, and platform tools work just like they do in core hours.
24/5 trading gives you round-the-clock access to selected index CFDs from Sunday to Friday (UTC). You can trade outside exchange hours and respond to global news as it breaks.
Prices are based on live futures markets, so you’ll see continuous price action and use the same instruments, charts and tools as you do during the day. While pricing is uninterrupted, execution prices may still differ from the official index open.
* Please note that trading outside regular hours may be subject to lower liquidity and higher volatility.
You can trade index CFDs on EU Stocks 50, Germany 40, Hong Kong 50, Japan 225, UK 100, US 500, US Russell 2000, US Tech 100 and US Wall Street 30.
24-hour CFD trading is available Sunday night to Friday night (UTC), with brief market pauses for maintenance.
Our 24-hour index CFD prices are based on live futures markets, such as E-mini contracts. When the underlying exchange is closed, we use futures pricing combined with movements in related markets and current volatility to offer a real-time, tradable price. This means you get a continuous price feed that reflects overnight sentiment, without the gaps you’d typically see between sessions.
No – we offer 0% commission and transparent pricing. Standard fees apply. Spreads may widen during low-liquidity periods. For more information, please visit our website.
No – all order types, margin settings and execution speeds remain the same.
Yes – all technical indicators, stop-losses and other platform tools remain fully functional. You can track price action continuously, just like during core sessions.