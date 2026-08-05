Capital.com Appoints Mamoon Sbeih as Chief Strategy Officer

LONDON, 05 August 2026 — Capital.com, the global online trading platform, today announced the appointment of Mamoon Sbeih as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Mamoon will lead corporate strategy, government relations and corporate communications as Capital.com expands into new markets and jurisdictions. The appointment affirms Capital.com's commitment to growth and the strategic discipline behind it.

Mamoon brings 27 years of experience in strategic communications across the Middle East and North Africa. He spent close to a decade at the World Bank as an External Affairs and Aid Coordination Officer, joined BCW in the UAE in 2003, and moved to APCO in 2006, where he served as Managing Director of the MENA region, Regional President from 2017, and most recently Chief International Business Development Officer, as well as MENA Chairman.

Commenting on the appointment, Viktor Prokopenya, Founder, Capital.com, said:

"Mamoon spent two decades building APCO's business across the Middle East. He was Regional President and a widely known figure in regional government relations. That combination of public affairs and strategic communication experience is exactly what we need as Capital.com expands into new markets and jurisdictions."

Commenting on the appointment, Mamoon Sbeih, Chief Strategy Officer, Capital.com, said: