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Shares News

Discover the latest insights from our expert analysts, covering the key fundamental and technical drivers impacting markets today.

Discover the latest insights from our expert analysts, covering the key fundamental and technical drivers impacting markets today.

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Shares News

Smartphone displaying Amazon logo placed on a desk
Amazon stock forecast: Jassy flags tariff cost pressures
Amazon.com faces tariff-related cost pressures in 2026, after Andy Jassy said in January that higher import costs were starting to feed through to some product prices. Explore third-party AMZN price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13 hours ago
NVIDIA logo displayed on a black sign mounted on a concrete wall
NVIDIA stock forecast: TSMC demand signal, China risk
NVIDIA is a US chipmaker whose recent share-price moves have reflected strong AI-related demand, record quarterly revenue, and continued uncertainty around US export controls affecting China sales. Explore third-party NVDA targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14 hours ago
AMD Ryzen processor chip placed on a branded background with orange and black design
AMD stock forecast: AI tariff carve-outs
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a US semiconductor company whose 2026 share-price performance has been influenced by AI demand, US tariff exemptions for key chip imports, and stronger sales across the chip sector. Explore third-party Advanced Micro Devices price targets and technical analysis.
14 hours ago
Microsoft logo displayed on the glass facade of a modern office building
Microsoft stock forecast: Data centre pause before earnings
Microsoft is under investor scrutiny as it slows some early-stage data centre projects ahead of its 29 April 2026 earnings release, with focus on Azure growth and AI-related spending. Explore third-party MSFT price targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
15 hours ago
Smartphone displaying Enel logo with blurred corporate website in the background
Enel stock forecast: Strategic plan, broker upgrades
Enel is an Italian utility listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage focused on its €53bn 2026–2028 plan, updated broker targets, and €1bn share buyback programme. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis.
16 hours ago
Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Deutsche Bank logo displayed on the entrance of a bank building
Deutsche Bank stock forecast: Private credit scrutiny
Deutsche Bank is Germany’s largest lender, with its shares under scrutiny after disclosure of a €25.9bn private credit portfolio ahead of Q1 2026 results on 29 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DBK price targets and technical analysis.
10:46, 10 April 2026
STMicroelectronics logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
STMicroelectronics stock forecast: Tariff pressure
STMicroelectronics is a European semiconductor group facing tariff uncertainty, supply-chain cost pressure and uneven demand recovery ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STM price targets and technicals.
10:01, 10 April 2026
Intel logo displayed on a smartphone screen placed on a laptop keyboard
Intel stock forecast: Fab 34 buyback, Terafab project
Intel is a global semiconductor company whose shares have moved higher in April 2026 after it agreed to buy back Apollo’s 49% stake in Fab 34 and joined the Terafab AI project. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party INTC price targets and technicals.
09:07, 10 April 2026