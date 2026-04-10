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Amazon stock forecast: Jassy flags tariff cost pressures
Amazon.com faces tariff-related cost pressures in 2026, after Andy Jassy said in January that higher import costs were starting to feed through to some product prices. Explore third-party AMZN price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13 hours ago
NVIDIA stock forecast: TSMC demand signal, China risk
NVIDIA is a US chipmaker whose recent share-price moves have reflected strong AI-related demand, record quarterly revenue, and continued uncertainty around US export controls affecting China sales. Explore third-party NVDA targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14 hours ago
AMD stock forecast: AI tariff carve-outs
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a US semiconductor company whose 2026 share-price performance has been influenced by AI demand, US tariff exemptions for key chip imports, and stronger sales across the chip sector. Explore third-party Advanced Micro Devices price targets and technical analysis.
14 hours ago
Microsoft stock forecast: Data centre pause before earnings
Microsoft is under investor scrutiny as it slows some early-stage data centre projects ahead of its 29 April 2026 earnings release, with focus on Azure growth and AI-related spending. Explore third-party MSFT price targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
15 hours ago
Enel stock forecast: Strategic plan, broker upgrades
Enel is an Italian utility listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage focused on its €53bn 2026–2028 plan, updated broker targets, and €1bn share buyback programme. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis.
16 hours ago
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Deutsche Bank stock forecast: Private credit scrutiny
Deutsche Bank is Germany’s largest lender, with its shares under scrutiny after disclosure of a €25.9bn private credit portfolio ahead of Q1 2026 results on 29 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DBK price targets and technical analysis.
10:46, 10 April 2026
STMicroelectronics stock forecast: Tariff pressure
STMicroelectronics is a European semiconductor group facing tariff uncertainty, supply-chain cost pressure and uneven demand recovery ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STM price targets and technicals.
10:01, 10 April 2026
Intel stock forecast: Fab 34 buyback, Terafab project
Intel is a global semiconductor company whose shares have moved higher in April 2026 after it agreed to buy back Apollo’s 49% stake in Fab 34 and joined the Terafab AI project. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party INTC price targets and technicals.
09:07, 10 April 2026