DAX News
DAX forecast: US tariff plans, EU response risk
Germany 40 is a benchmark index of major German-listed companies, with sentiment in early April 2026 shaped by US tariff plans and the risk of EU countermeasures. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DE40 targets and technical analysis.
09:50, 7 April 2026
Germany 40 (DAX) forecast: Oil $100, Rheinmetall guidance
Germany 40 (DE40) slipped as Brent crude topped $100 amid Hormuz shipping disruption, while Rheinmetall guidance and shifting ECB rate expectations weighed on German equities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DE40 targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 13 March 2026
Trading the DAX 40 following the US-EU trade deal
Weekend gap gets filled as initial euphoric move faces a bit of turbulence, in all keeping its technical overview unchanged in both daily and weekly time frames.
09:32, 28 July 2025
S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX 40, FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead
Traders focus on the latest inflation data to provide some guidance
12:23, 10 February 2023