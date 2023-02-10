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DAX News

Discover the latest insights from our expert analysts, covering the key fundamental and technical drivers impacting markets today.

Discover the latest insights from our expert analysts, covering the key fundamental and technical drivers impacting markets today.

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DAX News

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DAX forecast: US tariff plans, EU response risk
Germany 40 is a benchmark index of major German-listed companies, with sentiment in early April 2026 shaped by US tariff plans and the risk of EU countermeasures. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DE40 targets and technical analysis.
09:50, 7 April 2026
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Germany 40 (DAX) forecast: Oil $100, Rheinmetall guidance
Germany 40 (DE40) slipped as Brent crude topped $100 amid Hormuz shipping disruption, while Rheinmetall guidance and shifting ECB rate expectations weighed on German equities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DE40 targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 13 March 2026
Trading the DAX 40 Following the US-EU Trade Deal
Trading the DAX 40 following the US-EU trade deal
Weekend gap gets filled as initial euphoric move faces a bit of turbulence, in all keeping its technical overview unchanged in both daily and weekly time frames.
09:32, 28 July 2025
S&P 500, FTSE 100
S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX 40, FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead
Traders focus on the latest inflation data to provide some guidance
12:23, 10 February 2023