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Learn to trade

 

Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned trading veteran, our educational tools are designed to equip you for today’s dynamic markets.

Starting from the beginning?

Learn to trade

Looking to sharpen your trading strategies?

Learn to trade

Trading for beginners

If you’ve never traded before or you’ve only just started.

Trading essentials

Access all the essentials in one guide with our definitive introduction to trading.
Trading essentials guide

Risk management

Ensure you understand all the risks involved before you place your first trade.
Risk-management guide

Market guides

Learn about the thousands of markets we offer, and how you can trade them.
Market guides

Glossary

Build your trading vocabulary by studying key definitions.
Go to glossary

Demo account

Practice trading risk-free before opening a live account.
Try demo account

Experienced traders

If you’re already trading and looking to expand your knowledge.

Technical analysis

Elevate your technical abilities with our comprehensive guides.
Technical analysis guides

Trading strategies

Empower your trades with even more advanced strategies.
Trading strategies guides

Trading psychology

Discover how to manage your emotions, discipline and biases when it counts.
Trading psychology guides

Market analysis

Enjoy market insights for traders, by traders. Including ideas from the TradingView blog.
Market analysis guides

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading
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