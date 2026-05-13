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Trade smart on the TradingView platform

Connect your Capital.com account to TradingView and enjoy an unparalleled trading experience powered by exclusive charting tools.

Connect account

Discover TradingView

The most prominent trader and investor social network on the web with 50+ million users.

Easy-to-use interface

TradingView has an intuitive interface, allowing you to take your trading to the next level, no matter where you are in your journey.

Trading at its best

It's compatible with desktop, mobile and tablet devices, so you can pick and screen CFDs and collaborate with other traders wherever and whenever you like.

How can I connect TradingView?

  • Step 1 Sign up and create a Capital.com account.
  • Step 2 Find our broker profile on TradingView and click ‘Trade.’
  • Step 3 Log in to Capital.com and complete the connection.
  • Step 4 You’re all set to hit the charts and place trades.

 

Get started with TradingView

Desktop

Download

MacOs

Download

Linux

Download

Browser

Launch

Why trade on TradingView?

Exclusive charts

Bring consistency to your trading strategy with highly interactive and responsive mobile-friendly charts powered by 110+ smart drawing tools.

All-things trading

Find an array of indicators right next to advanced screeners and your live news feed. There’s no need to switch platforms to trade effectively.

Connect and learn

Become a part of the trader and investor community and discover the latest market trends and insights.

TradingView features

Advanced charts

Spot potential opportunities using 12+ customisable charts, including Renko, Kagi, Point and figure, and view up to 8 of them on a single tab.

Trading alerts

Stay in sync with the markets with 12 alert conditions on price, indicators and strategies.

Technical analysis

Sharpen your judgement with 100+ pre-built indicators, countless community-built indicators, smart drawing tools, volume profile indicators, candlestick pattern recognition and more.

Financial analysis

Use 100+ of fundamental fields and ratios, financial statements, valuation analysis, and historical company data.

Pine Script programming language

Advanced trader? Create your own indicators using the platform’s powerful Pine ScriptTM programming language.

Access an ever-expanding social network

Join a bustling community of like-minded people from all corners of the globe and chat in real-time. Watch and learn by tuning in to live trading streams, or share your knowledge by broadcasting your own.

Why choose Capital.com for your trading?

Trade on the Best Overall Trading Platform 2024

Find out why we won at 2024’s Online Money Awards: customisable charts, user-friendly interface and loads more helpful trading features. 
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Fast account opening

Opening an account with us is quick and simple – you could be logged in and trading today.

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs on the US Tech 100, bitcoin, USD/JPY, natural gas and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
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Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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24/7 support in English

Questions about your account or trading with us? Get in touch with our friendly, helpful team by phone, email, Whatsapp or live chat. English 24/7, German, Italian and Spanish in office hours. 
Get in touch

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

FAQs

On what devices can I use TradingView?

You can use TradingView on desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

How can I trade on TradingView?

Connect Capital.com to TradingView to trade CFDs with the help of advanced charts. CFDs exchange the difference in price from the point at which the contract is opened to when it is closed. They enable you to open long or short positions with just a fraction of the value of your trade – a concept known as leveraged trading.

As a result, you can open larger positions and gain greater exposure to global financial markets. However, you are also exposed to risk, as leverage can magnify both profits and losses. That’s why it’s important to apply risk-management tools when trading CFDs.

What markets can I trade with TradingView?

By trading with Capital.com on TradingView, you can go long or short with CFDs on over 3,000 markets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, forex, and commodities.

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