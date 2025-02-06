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Shares & ETFs trading: today’s live prices

Trade CFDs on thousands of global shares, as well as ETFs – including Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Meta and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Shares and ETF markets

Most tradedMost volatileTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
TSLATesla Inc
MUMicron Technology Inc
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
NVDANVIDIA Corp
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
SNDKSanDisk Corp
MSTRStrategy Inc
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
ORCLOracle
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

The essentials of shares trading

Need an insight into the shares and ETF markets? Here’s some key information on the world of buying and selling these instruments.

What is shares and ETFs trading?

Shares and ETFs trading is the process of buying and selling individual company stocks or baskets of assets (such as ETFs), in the hope of benefitting from price fluctuations.

You can buy and sell shares or ETFs directly on a stock exchange, or trade over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives such as CFDs based on their price.

Traders generally aim to capitalise on short-term market moves. They may buy shares or ETFs they expect to go up, hold them briefly and then sell once the market rises. That differs from traditional investing, which usually involves buying and holding assets for the long term. As with all trading and investment products, there is always the possibility of loss as well as gain.

Why trade shares/ETFs?

Shares and ETFs are among the most popular markets to trade. Shares offer exposure to a single company’s performance, while ETFs track a broader selection of assets – from sectors and indices to commodities and bonds – in a single product.

Trading on shares and ETFs with CFDs gives you the opportunity to go short as well as long, without having to physically buy the underlying asset.

You can also access leverage to amplify your exposure. This can magnify your profits but also your losses, as both will be based on the full value of the position.

Why trade shares/ETFs with Capital.com?

We offer CFD trading on over 4,250 global shares and ETFs, giving you exposure to their price movements without needing to buy them outright.

We also offer extended hours on key US stocks, so you can trade on price movements around earnings announcements that are typically released after the market closes.

Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse price swings with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops, which lock in gains while limiting losses.*

Learn more about shares trading & the differences between share trading vs cfd trading.

Stay up to date with the latest shares market news, insights and analysis.

Learn what an IPO is and how IPO trading works.

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee if activated.

More shares insights

Gain deeper context on share market movements and trading schedules – including daily risers, fallers, and global stock market hours.

Stock Market Trading Hours

Find out when global stock markets open and close, including key trading sessions and regional time zones.
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weekend trading hours

What are the weekend trading hours?

Discover the weekend trading hours for each market with Capital.com.
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biggest stock exchanges

What are the biggest stock exchanges worldwide?

There are 60 major stock exchanges around the world, varying in size and trading volume.
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Largest AI companies

Largest AI companies by market cap 2025

Which companies are leading the charge in terms of market value?
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Largest tech companies

Largest tech companies by market cap 2025

Here’s a look at the largest tech companies by market cap.
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Largest companies

Largest companies by market cap 2025

Here’s a breakdown of the world’s largest companies by market cap.
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Discover upcoming IPOs

Explore the latest companies preparing to go public.

eToro IPO

Learn about eToro and its IPO, with its potential price drivers, and how to trade shares via CFDs.
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Monzo IPO

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Databricks IPO

Learn about Databricks and its IPO, with its potential price drivers, and how to trade shares via CFDs.
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Discover trading excellence with Capital.com

Trade on the Best Overall Trading Platform 2024

Find out why we won at 2024’s Online Money Awards: customisable charts, user-friendly interface and loads more helpful trading features. 
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Fast account opening

Opening an account with us is quick and simple – you could be logged in and trading today.

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs on the US Tech 100, bitcoin, USD/JPY, natural gas and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
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Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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24/7 support in English

Questions about your account or trading with us? Get in touch with our friendly, helpful team by phone, email, Whatsapp or live chat. English 24/7, German, Italian and Spanish in office hours. 
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Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

Explore market cap of top companies

Explore company market cap with real-time data. Track valuation, stock performance, and financial insights.

Nvidia market cap

Nvidia market cap

Nvidia (NVDA) is a US-based semiconductor giant and one of the largest companies by market capitalisation.
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Sony market cap

Sony market cap

Sony (SONY) is a Japan-based conglomerate operating across electronics, gaming, entertainment and financial services.
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Blackrock market cap

Blackrock market cap

Blackrock (BLK) is a US-based investment management firm best known for its iShares range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Learn more
Nike market cap

Nike market cap

Nike (NKE) is a US-based multinational company known for designing, marketing and selling athletic footwear, apparel and equipment.
Learn more
ASML market cap

ASML market cap

ASML is a Netherlands-based technology company that plays a critical role in the semiconductor industry.
Learn more
SAP market cap

SAP market cap

SAP is a Germany-based software firm that provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to organisations worldwide.
Learn more
Reddit market cap

Reddit market cap

Reddit (RDDT) is a US-based social media giant that operates a network of community-driven forums known as ‘subreddits’, where user-generated content and discussions take centre stage.
Learn more

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

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