News and Analysis

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Latest updates on markets, finance, politics, and more — all in one place.

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Main headlines

The biggest stories making headlines right now - breaking events and top news as they happen.

Breaking news
Published by Reuters News

20 minutes ago

China's factory output rises 5.7% in March, retail sales growth slips to 1.7%

by Reuters News

21 minutes ago

China's property investment falls 11.2% y/y in first quarter

by Reuters News

41 minutes ago

Santos Says Pikka Phase One Project Will Reach First Oil Imminently

by Reuters News

47 minutes ago

AMP Says Platforms Net Cashflows Up 45% To A$1.1 Billion In 1Q 26

News roundup

The top business and political stories moving markets and making headlines worldwide.
Reuters NewsEurope
11 hours ago
Nigeria's inflation picks up for first time in a year in test for Tinubu
Reuters NewsEurope
12 hours ago
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as focus shifts to earnings
Reuters NewsEurope
14 hours ago
India's trade deficit shrinks in March as US export surge offsets Mideast hit
Reuters NewsEurope
15 hours ago
Gold falls from one-month peak as investors look to US-Iran negotiations
Reuters NewsEurope
15 hours ago
Dollar nears six-week lows as hopes of Iran talks erase war premium
Reuters NewsEurope
15 hours ago
India Vedanta power plant blast kills at least 17
Reuters NewsEurope
17 hours ago
India's trade deficit shrinks to $20.67 billion in March
Reuters NewsEurope
19 hours ago
Iron ore climbs on optimism Iran war resolution may revive steel demand
Reuters NewsEurope
19 hours ago
Miner Ferrexpo's production drops to about a third on Ukrainian power disruptions
Reuters NewsEurope
19 hours ago
US shuts down Iran's maritime trade despite optimism for more talks

Market Analysis

Expert insights and commentary on what’s driving the markets.

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Get regular commentary on key markets from our experts
Daniela Hathorn

Daniela is an experienced market commentator with a demonstrable history of delivering high-impact macroeconomic and technical analysis to clients. With Capital.com and formerly IG, she has built expertise in areas ranging from equities and forex to commodities and beyond, with an advanced ability to bring markets to life for retail traders.

Kyle Rodda

Kyle is one of Australia's prominent market commentators, appearing across local and international media as an analyst and reporter. Having covered the full spectrum of financial market topics for ausbiz TV, IG Group and Capital.com, Kyle’s passion is analysing indices, commodities and the FX markets through the lens of macroeconomics and central bank policies.

Dan Mitchell

Dan is an experienced financial writer and market commentator with a background in digital assets and cryptocurrency markets. Blending macro fundamentals with technical chart work, he distils market developments into practical commentary for retail traders.

Monte Safieddine
Get regular commentary on key markets from our experts
Daniela Hathorn

Daniela is an experienced market commentator with a demonstrable history of delivering high-impact macroeconomic and technical analysis to clients. With Capital.com and formerly IG, she has built expertise in areas ranging from equities and forex to commodities and beyond, with an advanced ability to bring markets to life for retail traders.

Kyle Rodda

Kyle is one of Australia's prominent market commentators, appearing across local and international media as an analyst and reporter. Having covered the full spectrum of financial market topics for ausbiz TV, IG Group and Capital.com, Kyle’s passion is analysing indices, commodities and the FX markets through the lens of macroeconomics and central bank policies.

Dan Mitchell

Dan is an experienced financial writer and market commentator with a background in digital assets and cryptocurrency markets. Blending macro fundamentals with technical chart work, he distils market developments into practical commentary for retail traders.

Monte Safieddine
Smartphone displaying Amazon logo placed on a desk
Dan Mitchell
13 hours ago
Amazon stock forecast: Jassy flags tariff cost pressures
Amazon.com faces tariff-related cost pressures in 2026, after Andy Jassy said in January that higher import costs were starting to feed through to some product prices. Explore third-party AMZN price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
NVIDIA logo displayed on a black sign mounted on a concrete wall
Dan Mitchell
13 hours ago
NVIDIA stock forecast: TSMC demand signal, China risk
NVIDIA is a US chipmaker whose recent share-price moves have reflected strong AI-related demand, record quarterly revenue, and continued uncertainty around US export controls affecting China sales. Explore third-party NVDA targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
AMD Ryzen processor chip placed on a branded background with orange and black design
Dan Mitchell
14 hours ago
AMD stock forecast: AI tariff carve-outs
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a US semiconductor company whose 2026 share-price performance has been influenced by AI demand, US tariff exemptions for key chip imports, and stronger sales across the chip sector. Explore third-party Advanced Micro Devices price targets and technical analysis.
Microsoft logo displayed on the glass facade of a modern office building
Dan Mitchell
14 hours ago
Microsoft stock forecast: Data centre pause before earnings
Microsoft is under investor scrutiny as it slows some early-stage data centre projects ahead of its 29 April 2026 earnings release, with focus on Azure growth and AI-related spending. Explore third-party MSFT price targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Smartphone displaying Enel logo with blurred corporate website in the background
Dan Mitchell
16 hours ago
Enel stock forecast: Strategic plan, broker upgrades
Enel is an Italian utility listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage focused on its €53bn 2026–2028 plan, updated broker targets, and €1bn share buyback programme. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis.
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