News and Analysis

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Latest updates on markets, finance, politics, and more — all in one place.
The biggest stories making headlines right now - breaking events and top news as they happen.
20 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
Expert insights and commentary on what’s driving the markets.
Daniela is an experienced market commentator with a demonstrable history of delivering high-impact macroeconomic and technical analysis to clients. With Capital.com and formerly IG, she has built expertise in areas ranging from equities and forex to commodities and beyond, with an advanced ability to bring markets to life for retail traders.
Kyle is one of Australia's prominent market commentators, appearing across local and international media as an analyst and reporter. Having covered the full spectrum of financial market topics for ausbiz TV, IG Group and Capital.com, Kyle’s passion is analysing indices, commodities and the FX markets through the lens of macroeconomics and central bank policies.
Dan is an experienced financial writer and market commentator with a background in digital assets and cryptocurrency markets. Blending macro fundamentals with technical chart work, he distils market developments into practical commentary for retail traders.
Daniela is an experienced market commentator with a demonstrable history of delivering high-impact macroeconomic and technical analysis to clients. With Capital.com and formerly IG, she has built expertise in areas ranging from equities and forex to commodities and beyond, with an advanced ability to bring markets to life for retail traders.
Kyle is one of Australia's prominent market commentators, appearing across local and international media as an analyst and reporter. Having covered the full spectrum of financial market topics for ausbiz TV, IG Group and Capital.com, Kyle’s passion is analysing indices, commodities and the FX markets through the lens of macroeconomics and central bank policies.
Dan is an experienced financial writer and market commentator with a background in digital assets and cryptocurrency markets. Blending macro fundamentals with technical chart work, he distils market developments into practical commentary for retail traders.