Market analysis

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Amazon stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings
Amazon reported Q1 2026 revenue of $181.5bn, up 17% year on year, with AWS revenue rising 28% to $37.6bn and net income at $30.30bn. Explore third-party AMZN price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:10, 28 May 2026
Gold breaks lower as yields and the dollar regain control
Gold struggles to regain upside momentum as higher yields and dollar weigh on the precious metal.
09:46, 28 May 2026
USD/JPY tests Japan’s limits as intervention risk becomes reality
USDJPY pulls back from recent highs as Japanese officials increase interventions in the Yen, but fundamentals remain unchanged.
09:03, 6 May 2026
Amazon stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings
Amazon reported Q1 2026 revenue of $181.5bn, up 17% year on year, with AWS revenue rising 28% to $37.6bn and net income at $30.30bn. Explore third-party AMZN price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:10, 28 May 2026
Stellantis stock forecast: FaSTLAne 2030, Q1 earnings
Stellantis is a global automaker listed in Milan, with recent updates centred on its FaSTLAne 2030 plan, JLR memorandum and Dongfeng joint venture. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
15:31, 27 May 2026
Nexi S.p.A. stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings and guidance
Nexi is an Italian payments group listed in Milan. Its latest results reaffirmed 2026 guidance, while Reuters has reported preliminary CVC takeover interest. Explore third-party NEXI price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:15, 21 May 2026
Crude oil price forecast: Strait of Hormuz closure
US Crude Oil and Brent are global oil benchmarks whose 2026 prices have been shaped by the Strait of Hormuz closure, OPEC+ output changes and shifting demand forecasts. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:33, 19 May 2026
Markets lean into peace deal optimism
Equity markets continue to move higher and oil drops on reports that the US and Iran seem to be getting closer to a peace deal.
7 hours ago
US100, IT40 and US30 forecast | AI sentiment near highs
The US Tech 100, Italy 40 and US Wall Street 30 traded near recent highs after NVIDIA earnings supported AI sentiment across equity markets.
15:43, 27 May 2026
Stocks are ignoring the bond market, can it continue?
US equities continue to trade near all-time highs despite warning signals from the bond market.
10:05, 20 May 2026
US equities keep climbing despite hotter inflation
US equities look through hotter CPI and PPI prints as the earnings momentum continues to drive the narrative.
10:17, 14 May 2026
Markets lean into peace deal optimism
Equity markets continue to move higher and oil drops on reports that the US and Iran seem to be getting closer to a peace deal.
7 hours ago
Gold breaks lower as yields and the dollar regain control
Gold struggles to regain upside momentum as higher yields and dollar weigh on the precious metal.
09:46, 28 May 2026
Gold price forecast: Fed minutes and US yield pressure
Gold spot trades near a one-week low as higher US yields, a firmer dollar and US–Iran tensions shape expectations for Federal Reserve policy. Explore third-party Gold price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:52, 19 May 2026
Market Mondays: Markets stuck in a familiar cycle as geopolitics and momentum collide
Markets reintroduce some headline risk as geopolitical tensions flare once again whilst keeping focus on the CPI report this week.
11:53, 11 May 2026
USD/JPY tests Japan’s limits as intervention risk becomes reality
USDJPY pulls back from recent highs as Japanese officials increase interventions in the Yen, but fundamentals remain unchanged.
09:03, 6 May 2026
Market Mondays: caught between de-escalation hopes and rising uncertainty
Markets remain headline driven as the latest developments in the Middle East point to higher risks of further escalation despite the ceasefire holding.
12:08, 20 April 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
Ripple price prediction: Treasury pilot and ETFs
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, which Ripple, Ondo Finance, Mastercard and J.P. Morgan used in a tokenised US Treasury redemption pilot on 5 May 2026. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:48, 12 May 2026
Ripple price prediction: RLUSD rollout progress
XRP is the native token of the Ripple network, with price action in late April 2026 shaped by RLUSD rollout progress, regulatory developments and broader crypto market conditions. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technicals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
09:27, 29 April 2026
Ethereum price prediction: US–Iran talks, Powell probe dropped
Ethereum is the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, and its price in April 2026 has been shaped by ETF flows, regulatory headlines and broader macro developments. Explore third-party ETH price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
09:06, 29 April 2026
Solana price prediction: ETF inflows, Alpenglow upgrade
Solana is a blockchain token in focus after spot SOL ETFs recorded fresh inflows and the network’s Alpenglow upgrade remained central to discussions about adoption and performance.
08:51, 29 April 2026