Bitcoin (BTC/USD) traded near $62,939 in early European trading at 8:20am UTC on 13 July 2026, holding within the session’s $62,651–$64,365.35 intraday range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The pair has drawn support from renewed net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs during July, following a prolonged redemption period, with $90.4 million entering the funds on 10 July, led by BlackRock's IBIT (Cryptorank, 11 July 2026). Institutional demand has picked up amid lingering inflation uncertainty and expectations for the Federal Reserve's late-July policy meeting, following a first half of 2026 in which spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $5.4 billion, breaking the previous trend of consistent semi-annual inflows (Binance, 3 July 2026). Broader market caution has also persisted amid ongoing Middle East tensions, after the US carried out strikes in Iran and revoked a waiver allowing Iranian oil sales, prompting Brent crude to climb about 2.7% to $76 a barrel while equities and bonds retreated (Bloomberg, 8 July 2026).

Third-party Bitcoin outlook: ETF inflows return, Fed decision nears

As of 13 July 2026, third-party BTC price predictions vary widely, reflecting Federal Reserve policy expectations, exchange-traded fund flows and technical chart signals. The following mini-briefs summarise specific, dated targets for the Bitcoin market.

24/7 Wall St. (base-case technical view)

24/7 Wall St. projects Bitcoin trading between $56,000 and $62,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve's late-July meeting, with a break above $63,800 opening a path towards resistance at $66,600–$67,600. The forecast links this range to the incoming mid-July inflation report and the tone of recent Fed commentary as of 2 July 2026 (24/7 Wall St., 2 July 2026).

Yahoo Finance (consensus overview)

Yahoo Finance frames Bitcoin's near-term outlook around fading on-chain demand and record fund outflows, noting that the market entered July 2026 after its worst-ever month of ETF redemptions. The outlook attributes downside risk to weak retail participation and stalled institutional buying as of 28 June 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 29 June 2026).

Bitcoin Foundation (support-level view)

Bitcoin Foundation notes BTC trading in a range of $58,000–$61,000 as of July 2026, down from $72,500–$74,000 earlier in the year, and describes the setup as cautious rather than clearly bearish. The view focuses on whether ETF outflows stabilise and whether Bitcoin defends the high-$50,000 support zone as of 1 July 2026 (Bitcoin Foundation, 2 July 2026).

Changelly (algorithmic model)

Changelly's model forecasts Bitcoin rising 4.94% to reach $67,211.72 by 15 July 2026, based on its technical indicator methodology and data captured as of 10 July 2026. The model's short-term uptick reflects a rebound from earlier July lows recorded in the same forecast update (Changelly, 10 July 2026).

CoinCodex (five-day technical projection)

CoinCodex projects Bitcoin reaching a high of $71,828 on 17 July 2026, representing a 12.15% gain from its 13 July 2026 capture price of $64,104. The projection is based on the platform's short-term technical prediction model as of 13 July 2026 (CoinCodex, 13 July 2026).

Across these third-party sources, near-term Bitcoin targets range from a $56,000–$62,000 base case tied to Fed policy risk to a technical projection above $71,000. The $60,000 and $63,800 areas appear repeatedly as key support and resistance references.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Bitcoin: upcoming macro data and news to watch

Market participants are focused on the US core consumer price index (CPI) release on 13 July 2026, which showed inflation at 2.9% year-on-year, matching consensus and the prior reading (Investing.com, 8 July 2026). The monthly core figure came in at 0.2%, slightly below the 0.3% forecast (TD Economics, 10 June 2026). Headline US inflation was 4.2%, above the 3.9% consensus estimate, leaving traders attentive to how the Federal Reserve characterises price pressures ahead of its late-July policy meeting (Trading Economics, 10 June 2026).

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman was scheduled to speak on 13 July 2026, adding to a week of Fed commentary that traders are monitoring for signals on the rate path (BPI, 14 March 2026). Bitcoin ETF flows also remain in focus, after a stretch of net outflows earlier in the year gave way to renewed net inflows totalling $510m over three consecutive sessions in early July, following a 10-day, $2.73bn outflow run (Techtimes, 9 July 2026). Bank earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, due 14 July 2026, are also being watched as a broader read on financial conditions that could influence risk appetite across asset classes, including cryptocurrencies (interactive investor, 11 September 2025).

BTC price: technical overview

The BTC/USD price trades at $62,939 as of 8:20am UTC on 13 July 2026, holding within a session range of $62,651–$64,365.35, according to data cited on TradingView. The pair sits near its 20-day simple moving average of $61,838 and below the 50-day mark of $64,594, which it has not yet cleared. The 100-day and 200-day levels sit higher, at $70,685 and $73,747 respectively, per TradingView figures. The 20-over-50 alignment is not intact on this reading, since the shorter-tenor average remains below the 50-day level.

Momentum readings, per TradingView, show the 14-day relative strength index at 49, a level consistent with a neutral tone rather than a clear directional bias. The average directional index reads 24, just below the threshold typically associated with an established trend, suggesting trend strength remains modest for now.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot near $68,995 is the nearest reference above last price, while the pivot point itself sits just above current levels at $63,515. A daily close above the pivot would put the R1 area back in view, according to TradingView’s pivot data. On the downside, the same $63,515 pivot marks the first support reference, with S1 near $53,046 as the next meaningful level should that give way. Losing the pivot zone could risk a move towards the S1 area, per the same dataset (TradingView, 13 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Bitcoin price history (2024–2026)

BTC/USD’s price rally through late 2024 accelerated sharply around the US presidential election, with BTC rising from roughly $69,000 on 4 November to almost $99,000 by late November, before consolidating near $97,000 as 2024 drew to a close.

The rally extended into 2025, with BTC pushing towards an all-time high of $124,531 on 14 August 2025. The second half of the year then brought a steady pullback, with prices sliding to around $108,000–$116,000 through September as momentum faded.

Conditions became more difficult in 2026. BTC dropped from above $82,000 in May to below $59,000 by early July, weighed down by a broader crypto slowdown and ETF outflows. A brief rebound followed, with BTC touching $64,681 on 10 July before easing back.

BTC closed at $62,981 on 13 July 2026, roughly 47% below its August 2025 peak, though still comfortably above its late-2024 starting point – illustrating the sharp swings that have defined Bitcoin’s last two years.