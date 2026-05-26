Supported locally.
Connected globally.

Authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the SCB)

In a market built for noise, we build for better decisions

GlobalRegulatedCFD trading platform
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5,500+ instruments.
One decision environment

Explore CFD markets

  • Bonds

  • Commodities

  • Crypto

  • Forex

  • ETF

  • Indices

  • Interest rates

  • Shares

Every screen.
One system.

Multiple platforms, all markets, any device. Your trading infrastructure.

Mobile platform
Web platform

A clear cost structure before you commit

  • We earn through spreads on executed trades

    Transparent before the position.

  • No deposit or withdrawal fees

    Trusted payments. Bank transfers, cards, digital wallets.

Our full fee structure is available on our Charges and fees page.
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Most traders lose money

Markets play a part

Decisions make the difference

Set while calm.

Active under pressure.

Set stop-loss before trade

trading

Select leverage

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Confirm order

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Discipline is visible.
So is trust.

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