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Trade with MetaTrader 4

Connect your Capital.com and MT4 accounts to enjoy automated trading powered by advanced technical analysis.

Introducing MetaTrader 4

Take advantage of the latest technological innovations.

EAs and Signals

Expert advisors for algorithmic trading and trading signals from top providers.

Charts and tools

A wide range of technical tools and multiple chart setups.

Automated trading at your fingertips

Harness the technology of MetaTrader 4 with Capital.com today

Get deeper insights

Jump on market trends with a wide range of custom indicators.

Make better-informed decisions

Use additional analysis tools and Smart Trader Tools, including 30 popular technical indicators and 24 analytical objects

Manage your positions quickly

Utilise multiple chart setups

Refine your trading strategies

Get personalised feedback from the Guardian Angel tool

Connect your account to MT4 in three steps

Step 1

Open your Capital.com account to enable MT4 (make sure you’re already verified to trade).

Step 2 

Go to your account settings and create a new MT4 account (or sign in if you already have one).

Step 3

Start trading Capital.com CFDs through the MT4 platform.

Download MT4

For Mac

Download

For Windows

Download

Google Play

Download

App Store

Download

Web Terminal

Download

Discover trading excellence with Capital.com

Trade on the Best Overall Trading Platform 2024

Find out why we won at 2024’s Online Money Awards: customisable charts, user-friendly interface and loads more helpful trading features. 
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Fast account opening

Opening an account with us is quick and simple – you could be logged in and trading today.

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs on the US Tech 100, bitcoin, USD/JPY, natural gas and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
Explore what to trade

Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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24/7 support in English

Refine your strategies and develop your skills with zero risk to your capital.
Get in touch

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

FAQs

What is an MT4 broker?

Any regulated broker that offers the MT4 software can be considered an MT4 broker – such as Capital.com!

Is MT4 a broker?

No, MT4 is not a broker itself, but instead is a software suite that connects to a broker – like Capital.com – for trading.

Why do people use MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 4 enhances your trading experience with real-time charts, live quotes, in-depth analytics and a range of order-management tools and indicators. It also allows you to automate your trading by applying algorithms that automatically open and close your trade positions in line with preset parameters.

Is MetaTrader 4 good for beginners?

MetaTrader 4 can be helpful for beginners due to its highly customisable, user-friendly interface. It also has a wide range of Smart Trader tools, add-ons, and indicators that could help you make more informed decisions. It can also be a good place to try automated, algorithmic trading.

Can I use MT4 in my demo trading account?

Yes. Customers in countries registered under our ASIC, CySEC, SCA, FCA and SCB licences can use their live or demo Capital.com account on MetaTrader 4. This integration is not yet available for residents of France.

How much does MetaTrader 4 cost? 

MetaTrader 4 is completely free to use. However, you can incur costs charged by your broker in the form of fees charged on spreads or commissions (or other fees).

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