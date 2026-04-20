HomeAll platforms MT5 trading
21 timeframes, 38+ built-in indicators and 44 analytical objects
64-bit, multi-threaded architecture for greater stability and execution speed
Support for algorithmic trading via EAs and the MQL5 development environment
Build and customise your own indicators, scripts and trading robots
Six order types, including buy stop-limits and sell stop-limits
Execution across four modes – instant, market, request and exchange – to suit your trading style
Getting set up with MetaTrader 5 on Capital.com takes just a few minutes.
|
Feature
|
MT5
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MT4
|
Timeframes
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21
|
9
|
Technical indicators
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80+
|
30
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Economic calendar
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✔️
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❌
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Strategy tester
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Multi-threaded
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Single-threaded
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Hedging
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✔️
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✔️
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Asset classes
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More (incl. stocks, ETFs)
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Forex & CFDs
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a multi-asset trading platform known for its advanced charting tools, fast execution, and support for algorithmic trading. It’s used globally by traders looking for greater control and customisation in their strategies.
Start by downloading MT5 on your device (Mac, Windows, mobile or web). Log in with your Capital.com credentials, then explore the platform’s tools – set up charts, add indicators, and place trades directly from the interface.
Once logged in, choose your market, select order type (market or pending), set your trade size, and click Buy or Sell. MT5 supports six pending order types, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and one-click trading for faster execution.