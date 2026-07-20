April: We launch the Investmate app for new and amateur traders to learn how to trade and improve their risk management, with the goal to educate a million people on the basics of finance.

May: Our SmartFeed technology goes live, allowing clients to track their trading behaviour, detect cognitive biases and access tailored educational materials and financial news to advance their skills.

September: We upgrade our charts to enable clients to customise their trading with trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, an ‘Add text’ feature and more.

October: We become regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), meeting the standards of one of the world’s most respected regulators. In doing so, we are subject to the Financial Ombudsman Service, giving our clients assurance that any issues they face will be resolved fairly and impartially.

Over 2018, we win a range of industry awards, including the Best Forex Trading App at the UK Forex Awards, the Best Online Trading Services at the 2018 Shares Awards, and Most Innovative Broker and Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider at the European Awards.