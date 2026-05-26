Partnership programmes: Be a part of our success

Delight your clients, streamline processes and maximise revenue with a partnership agreement tailored to your needs.

Our partnership models

Get a bespoke partnership solution leveraging our expertise, technology and support teams.

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Affiliates programme

Earn by marketing our platform and services through your channels

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Introducing brokers

Offer your clients our award-winning technology*, and earn from our competitive revenue share agreements.

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White label partnerships

Use our solutions to free up resources, grow your business and increase revenue – without sacrificing your client base. 

 

Email partners@capital.com

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Strategic partnerships and APIs

Plug our APIs into your own front end, or use our award-winning platform* outright – we’ve a solution for you.

 

Email partners@capital.com

What you could get from us

Here’s a taste of what we can offer you, depending on the partnership model that we agree on.

Front end, execution and liquidity

Help your business perform with our award-winning technology and APIs,* robust execution systems and deep liquidity.

Cash management

Let us handle client money responsibilities so you don’t have to: we can manage incoming payments and margin in line with our existing credit management processes.

Client servicing

Don’t have the bandwidth to handle essential communications  – statements, trade confirmations and so on? We can do all of that for you.

Personal manager

Get a dedicated relationship manager to handle our partnership, on call to help out when you need it.

Customised marketing materials

Leave the legwork to us – we’ll create sales material for you, to help you bring new clients on board.

Weekly market updates

Enjoy bespoke analysis sent to you each week, to provide your clients with a little extra.

Why your clients will love us

Offer your base our tried and tested client-facing offering, used by 857,000 traders worldwide and recognised time and again by our industry.*

Real-time market data

Live prices for to-the-tick accuracy, as well as historical data – everything your clients need to get an accurate view.

Advanced charting

Our charts come directly from leading provider TradingView, with six chart types and 100 indicators.

World-class education

Help your clients expand their trading knowledge with our free guides, videos and courses, as well as daily news in-platform.

Intuitive platform and app

Your clients will love our easy-to-use, award-winning* trading platform and mobile app – with either your brand or ours, as you’d prefer.

Wide market range

Offer your clients broad access to global financial instruments, with 3,000+ markets across multiple asset classes.

Expert client support

Our friendly team is available 24/7 in English via phone, email, live chat and WhatsApp, and during business hours in 10+ more languages.

Which model is best for you?

Take a closer look at two of our partnership models to find out which is best for your business.
 

Disclosed co-branded white label

Non-disclosed omnibus

Who it’s for

Small-to-medium businesses; if you want us to handle most of the client interaction. 

Larger businesses; for when you’re able to handle client servicing and just need us to provide pricing, execution and front end. 

What you apply for

An introducing broker (IB) agreement.

A White Label Omnibus agreement – 

either a master account, or unnamed sub accounts representing individual customers. 

KYC/AML

Capital.com has a direct relationship with the end client, and  performs all KYC/AML checks on them. 

We have no direct relationship with the end client, and only perform KYC/AML checks on you.

Payments

End clients make all payments to Capital.com directly. 

End clients make all payments to you directly.

Client money 

You don’t handle incoming deposits. We manage client accounts in line with our client money management processes. 

You have client money handling permissions, handle incoming payments and hold client money. 

 

You provide your own funds to cover margin on the master or sub-accounts.

 

We manage the master account in line with our credit management processes or by pre-agreed margin close-out rules. 

How you integrate

Write to our APIs, or we can provide a fully branded platform with your logo, colours and skins. 

Write to our APIs if you have your own front end. Alternatively, we can provide a fully branded platform with your logo, colours and skins. 

Platform

Co-branded. We can provide pricing, execution and front-end interface. 

Your branding. We can provide pricing, execution and front-end interface. 

How trades are booked

Client trades are executed and routed onto their Capital.com accounts. 

 

Trades are booked to the clients’ accounts directly. 

Client trades are either aggregated or mirror-hedged (STP) to Capital.com. 

 

Trades are either booked to the master account or directly onto the unnamed sub-accounts. 

Client servicing

Either you can service your clients, or you can hand this over to us.

 

If you choose, we can provide general and IT support to clients directly – even creating dedicated email addresses and phone numbers.

You are responsible for onboarding and servicing your clients – all trade confirmations, statements and essential communications are handled by you.

 

We can provide data for post-trade monitoring and reports.

 

We provide general, IT and dealing support to you, but not your clients.  

*Best Trading App 2023, Good Money Guide.

**Best CFD Provider, 2023 Online Money Awards.

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