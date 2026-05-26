Larger businesses; for when you’re able to handle client servicing and just need us to provide pricing, execution and front end.

Small-to-medium businesses; if you want us to handle most of the client interaction.

either a master account, or unnamed sub accounts representing individual customers.

What you apply for

We have no direct relationship with the end client, and only perform KYC/AML checks on you.

Capital.com has a direct relationship with the end client, and performs all KYC/AML checks on them.

End clients make all payments to you directly.

We manage the master account in line with our credit management processes or by pre-agreed margin close-out rules.

You provide your own funds to cover margin on the master or sub-accounts.

You have client money handling permissions, handle incoming payments and hold client money.

You don’t handle incoming deposits. We manage client accounts in line with our client money management processes.

Write to our APIs if you have your own front end. Alternatively, we can provide a fully branded platform with your logo, colours and skins.

Write to our APIs, or we can provide a fully branded platform with your logo, colours and skins.

Your branding. We can provide pricing, execution and front-end interface.

Co-branded. We can provide pricing, execution and front-end interface.

Trades are either booked to the master account or directly onto the unnamed sub-accounts.

Client trades are either aggregated or mirror-hedged (STP) to Capital.com.

Trades are booked to the clients’ accounts directly.

Client trades are executed and routed onto their Capital.com accounts.

Client servicing

Either you can service your clients, or you can hand this over to us. If you choose, we can provide general and IT support to clients directly – even creating dedicated email addresses and phone numbers.