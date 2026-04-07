Monthly spread rebates of up to 20%, applied from the first trade and scaled by trading volume.
Leverage available up to 500:1 on forex, indices, oil and gold, and up to 33:1 on shares.
24/7 customer support available across multiple channels and languages.
IInvitations to leading hospitality events around the world.
A referral programme for Professional clients, with cash rewards of up to USD 2,500 based on qualifying trading activity. Terms apply.
A percentage of your spread is rebated monthly, applied from your first trade.
|Volume of positions
|$0-5m
|$5m-$10m
|>$10m
|Rebate %
|5%
|10%
|20%
Max pro leverage 500:1
Margin equivalent 0.2%
Max pro leverage 500:1
Margin equivalent 0.2%
Max pro leverage 500:1
Margin equivalent 0.2%
Max pro leverage 500:1
Margin equivalent 0.2%
Max pro leverage 33:1
Margin equivalent 3.03%
Max pro leverage 100:1
Margin equivalent 1%
A referral programme for Professional clients, with cash rebates of up to USD 2,500 per eligible referral.
Rebates are calculated based on qualifying spreads paid by the referred client within a 90-day period.
Terms apply.2
USD 200 is payable when a referred client:
Opens and verifies a Professional account
Deposits at least USD 200 (or currency equivalent)
Places at least three trades
Further rebate payments apply as qualifying spreads are paid by the referred client:
+USD 300 after USD 500 in qualifying spreads
+USD 500 after USD 1,000 in qualifying spreads
+USD 1,500 after USD 5,000 in qualifying spreads
Rewards are cumulative, up to USD 2,500 per referred client.
A referred client qualifies as a Professional account holder and completes the initial requirements.
A rebate payment of USD 200 applies.
Within 90 days, the referred client pays USD 1,000 in qualifying spreads.
Additional rebate payments of USD 800 apply, resulting in total rebate payments of USD 1,000.
Professional accounts offer higher leverage than retail accounts. This increases exposure but can also amplify losses if markets move against you.
Professional clients are assumed to have greater trading knowledge and experience. Our communications therefore assume familiarity with markets and trading concepts.
Open a new retail account
Log in to your newly created account and go to ‘Account’ or click on ‘Live’ in the upper right corner of your web platform
Click ‘Upgrade to Pro’ and submit the required information in the online application
1Leveraged trading amplifies both profits and losses, making it risky.
2You can find out more about the terms of our referral initiative by clicking here.