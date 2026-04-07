The Professional account with Capital.com

Find the full details below on Pro account features, eligibility criteria, and the application process.

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Capital.com professional client features

Spread rebates

Monthly spread rebates of up to 20%, applied from the first trade and scaled by trading volume.

Higher leverage1

Leverage available up to 500:1 on forex, indices, oil and gold, and up to 33:1 on shares.

Dedicated account manager

24/7 customer support available across multiple channels and languages.

Access to exclusive events

IInvitations to leading hospitality events around the world.

Pro referrals

A referral programme for Professional clients, with cash rewards of up to USD 2,500 based on qualifying trading activity. Terms apply.

Cash rebates

A percentage of your spread is rebated monthly, applied from your first trade.

Volume of positions $0-5m $5m-$10m >$10m
Rebate % 5% 10% 20%

Higher maximum leverage

Full market exposure, with lower margin requirements.¹

Major FX

Max pro leverage     500:1

Margin equivalent    0.2%

Major indices

Max pro leverage     500:1

Margin equivalent    0.2%

Gold

Max pro leverage     500:1

Margin equivalent    0.2%

Oil

Max pro leverage     500:1

Margin equivalent    0.2%

Major shares

Max pro leverage     33:1

Margin equivalent    3.03%

Cryptocurrencies

Max pro leverage     100:1

Margin equivalent    1%

Refer a friend

A referral programme for Professional clients, with cash rebates of up to USD 2,500 per eligible referral.

Rebates are calculated based on qualifying spreads paid by the referred client within a 90-day period.

 Terms apply.2

Referral structure

USD 200 is payable when a referred client:

  • Opens and verifies a Professional account

  • Deposits at least USD 200 (or currency equivalent)

  • Places at least three trades

Additional rebate amounts

Further rebate payments apply as qualifying spreads are paid by the referred client:

  • +USD 300 after USD 500 in qualifying spreads

  • +USD 500 after USD 1,000 in qualifying spreads

  • +USD 1,500 after USD 5,000 in qualifying spreads

Rewards are cumulative, up to USD 2,500 per referred client.

Example

  1. A referred client qualifies as a Professional account holder and completes the initial requirements.

  2. A rebate payment of USD 200 applies.

  3. Within 90 days, the referred client pays USD 1,000 in qualifying spreads.

  4. Additional rebate payments of USD 800 apply, resulting in total rebate payments of USD 1,000.

What to consider before your application

Professional client status involves material differences from a retail account. The following points should be considered before applying.

Higher leverage1

Professional accounts offer higher leverage than retail accounts. This increases exposure but can also amplify losses if markets move against you.

Sophisticated language and assumed experience

Professional clients are assumed to have greater trading knowledge and experience. Our communications therefore assume familiarity with markets and trading concepts.

Application process

New to Capital.com?

  1. Open a new retail account

  2. Log in to your newly created account and go to ‘Account’ or click on ‘Live’ in the upper right corner of your web platform

  3. Click ‘Upgrade to Pro’ and submit the required information in the online application

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Existing client?

  1. Log in to your Capital.com app or web platform
  2. Open your app menu and navigate to Account or click on ‘Live’ in the upper right corner of your web platform
  3. Click ‘Upgrade to Pro’ and submit the required information in the online application
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1Leveraged trading amplifies both profits and losses, making it risky. 

2You can find out more about the terms of our referral initiative by clicking here.