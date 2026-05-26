How can psychology affect trading?

Psychology can significantly impact your trading activities by influencing your decision-making processes, and in turn, your behaviour in the markets.

Emotions such as fear, greed, or regret may lead you to make impulsive decisions, while overconfidence could trigger you to take excessive risks.

While it is only human to become subject to emotional triggers, traders who are not mindful of their psychological states (and all the biases that come with these) could be more likely to deviate from their trading strategies.

On top of this, psychological factors could contribute to poor risk management, hindering your ability to cut losses or let potential profits run.