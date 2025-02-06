Trade index CFDs 24/5

Access global index CFDs 24/5 before markets open and after they close, with transparent conditions.
(internal servers, August 2025)
Trade index CFDs with extended hours on some of the world's most followed indices - and catch the moves as they happen.
Trade breaking events and overnight news – even when traditional markets are closed.
No hidden costs. Know exactly what you’ll pay before you place a trade. Full fee list available on our website.
No surprises: order types, execution, and platform tools work just like they do in core hours.
24/5 trading gives you round-the-clock access to selected index CFDs from Sunday to Friday (UTC). You can trade outside exchange hours and respond to global news as it breaks.
Prices are based on live futures markets, so you’ll see continuous price action and use the same instruments, charts and tools as you do during the day. While pricing is uninterrupted, execution prices may still differ from the official index open.
* Please note that trading outside regular hours may be subject to lower liquidity and higher volatility.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.
You can trade index CFDs on EU Stocks 50, Germany 40, Hong Kong 50, Japan 225, UK 100, US 500, US Russell 2000, US Tech 100 and US Wall Street 30.
24-hour CFD trading is available Sunday night to Friday night (UTC), with brief market pauses for maintenance.
Our 24-hour index CFD prices are based on live futures markets, such as E-mini contracts. When the underlying exchange is closed, we use futures pricing combined with movements in related markets and current volatility to offer a real-time, tradable price. This means you get a continuous price feed that reflects overnight sentiment, without the gaps you’d typically see between sessions.
No – we offer 0% commission and transparent pricing. Standard fees apply. Spreads may widen during low-liquidity periods. For more information, please visit our website.
No – all order types, margin settings and execution speeds remain the same.
Yes – all technical indicators, stop-losses and other platform tools remain fully functional. You can track price action continuously, just like during core sessions.