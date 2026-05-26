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A trading strategy can be a crucial anchor in navigating risky financial markets. Brush up on your techniques with our trading strategies and guides below.
Learn the key techniques of a medium-term strategy.
Explore the principles of holding longer-term positions.
Find out how to identify, monitor and act on market trends.
Discover the core concepts around opening and closing positions within the course of a day.
Understand how scalp trading works
Learn about hedging in trading, with strategies and tips.
Learn how to spot trends and reversals for more precise market entries and exits.
Learn how to minimise price slippage impact when trading CFDs.
Trading with borrowed money (margin) calls for strategic thinking.
Understand the key differences between trading and investing.
Understand moving averages and identify patterns and strategies with our technical analysis guides.
Visit our analysis section for more trading strategies.