Why use a demo trading account?

Practising on a free demo trading account is your ideal introduction to the markets, enabling you to learn the principles of CFD trading risk free.

With up to $100,000 in virtual funds, you can take positions on forex, commodities, indices and shares using CFDs, without risking real money.

Whether on app or desktop, explore our easily-navigable, intuitive interface and build your skills with 8 timeframes, 100+ indicators and a suite of drawing tools, across 6 chart types. You can also learn as you trade with a built-in feed from Newsquawk, delivering the latest news on your chosen market, as well as our suite of education resources across webinars, glossaries and explainer articles.

Opening and trading on a demo account is your natural first step to joining our 500,000+ live account holders. So start your trading journey with an award-winning provider today.