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Take risk-free positions on hundreds of global markets with virtual funds, on our user-friendly trading platform.
Why use a demo trading account?
Practising on a free demo trading account is your ideal introduction to the markets, enabling you to learn the principles of CFD trading risk free.
With up to $100,000 in virtual funds, you can take positions on forex, commodities, indices and shares using CFDs, without risking real money.
Whether on app or desktop, explore our easily-navigable, intuitive interface and build your skills with 8 timeframes, 100+ indicators and a suite of drawing tools, across 6 chart types. You can also learn as you trade with a built-in feed from Newsquawk, delivering the latest news on your chosen market, as well as our suite of education resources across webinars, glossaries and explainer articles.
Opening and trading on a demo account is your natural first step to joining our 500,000+ live account holders. So start your trading journey with an award-winning provider today.
Start at the beginning and discover the basics of trading in our starter guide.
Knowing how to manage your risk is an essential trading skill.
Explore the main markets we offer CFDs on, and how to trade them.
Discover our intuitive tech with 100+ indicators and integrated risk management.
Enjoy a streamlined trading experience with all our key features at your fingertips, and trade on thousands of markets on the go. Explore app trading by scanning the QR code.
Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock.
Catch us via live chat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber or by sending a request.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
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