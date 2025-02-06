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Cryptocurrency trading: today's live prices

Take a CFD position on cryptocurrency prices 24/7, and discover markets including bitcoin, ether and tether.

More Crypto Insights

Gain deeper context on cryptocurrency market trends – including top rising coins, the most volatile assets, and the most traded crypto pairs across major trading platforms.

Most Traded Crypto Pairs

Learn which crypto pairs rank highest by trading volume.
Learn more about the most traded crypto pairs

Crypto Risers

Gain deeper insights into cryptocurrency trading – including top-performing cryptocurrencies and notable upward movements across crypto markets.
Learn more about top-rising cryptocurrencies

Most Volatile Crypto Pairs

Find out which cryptocurrencies have shown the highest price volatility over a recent time period.
Learn more about most volatile crypto pairs

Trading guides

Discover trading excellence with Capital.com

Trade on the Best Overall Trading Platform 2024

Find out why we won at 2024’s Online Money Awards: customisable charts, user-friendly interface and loads more helpful trading features. 
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Fast account opening

Opening an account with us is quick and simple – you could be logged in and trading today.

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs on the US Tech 100, bitcoin, USD/JPY, natural gas and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
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Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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24/7 support in English

Questions about your account or trading with us? Get in touch with our friendly, helpful team by phone, email, Whatsapp or live chat. English 24/7, German, Italian and Spanish in office hours. 
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Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
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Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

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4.6

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The essentials of cryptocurrency trading

Not sure what crypto trading is all about? Here’s an overview to help lift the lid on this fast-paced global market.

What is cryptocurrency trading?

Cryptocurrency trading involves taking a position on the rising or falling price of digital assets such as bitcoin and ether with the intention to profit. It can be done using derivatives such as CFDs. This method is the same as when you trade more established asset classes such as shares or commodities, in that you’re only trading the underlying price of the asset rather than owning it outright. 

CFD Cryptocurrency trading is typically undertaken using leverage, giving you access to the full value of the position with only a relatively small outlay, known as the margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses beyond your initial deposit, making trading on margin risky. An alternative way to take crypto positions is by physically buying the digital currency using wallets and exchanges, although this means you can’t speculate on its price falling, and have to put up the full value of the position in order to invest. 

Why trade cryptocurrencies?

People trade cryptocurrencies for a variety of reasons, from the strong profit potential they perceive, to diversification, to its decentralised nature and the accessibility of its 24/7 market. Assets like bitcoin have seen periods of extreme volatility in recent years that have been highly publicised, making them infamous in popular culture and broadening their speculation appeal. Some also see cryptos as a potential hedge against fiat currency risk or inflation, and others appreciate the innovative blockchain technology that underpins them. 

Why trade cryptocurrencies with Capital.com?

We offer CFD trading on cryptocurrencies, giving you exposure to the price movements of cryptos without having to buy them outright. You can trade 450 digital assets with us, with the freedom of speculating on prices falling as well as rising. 

Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse market moves with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops which lock in positive market moves while protecting against losses.*

Learn more about cryptocurrency trading and explore potential profits and losses on your crypto CFD trades with our free crypto profit calculator.
*Stop-losses are not guaranteed.

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