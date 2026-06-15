HomeMarkets overviewCryptocurrenciesTop crypto gainers
Cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology: a decentralised ledger that records all transactions across a network of computers. Each crypto transaction is verified by cryptography, making it anonymous and secure. This allows for peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries like banks.
Cryptocurrency prices can rise for a variety of reasons, from heightened demand and positive news to technological advancements, regulatory approval, and large-scale investments. Market sentiment and macroeconomic factors also play significant roles. On top of this, Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins can drive prices higher. You can trade on the price of Bitcoin with contracts for difference (CFDs) via our BTC/USD market.
Bitcoin (BTC) is considered to be the biggest crypto gainer of all time, having risen from just 10 cents in 2009 (moving to 20 cents only in October 2010) to its peak in March 2024 at an all-time high of over $73,000 USD.
Early investors who held onto their BTC have seen astronomical returns, transforming modest investments into substantial wealth.* You can trade on the price of BTC with contracts for difference (CFDs) via our BTC/USD market.
*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.