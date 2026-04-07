What is the spread?

The spread is the difference between the bid and ask (‘sell’ and ‘buy’) prices of a CFD market.

The buy price is always bigger than the sell price. So for your trade to turn a profit, the market price needs to move more than the spread in the direction you’ve chosen.

Spreads can change depending on the time of day and market conditions, so always check the platform for the latest.

CFD example You have a position of 1 contract on the US Tech 100, with a bid/offer quote at 12475/76.

The spread on this market is therefore 1 point.

To open your position you will pay half this spread and likewise to close it. The total cost of the spread is therefore $1 x 1 = $1.

Can I get some of my spread back?

Yes. Right from your first trade, you’ll get a percentage of your spread back each month as a rebate. The more you trade, the more you’ll be refunded. Find out more about how it works.

What is the overnight funding adjustment?

Every time you hold a leveraged trade open overnight, your position will be subject to a funding adjustment. How the adjustment is calculated, and whether you pay or receive it, depends on a range of factors. Take a look at the calculations below.

If you make a 1:1 leverage (ie unleveraged) CFD trade on most markets, you won’t pay or receive overnight funding. There are some exceptions, however: