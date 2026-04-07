This page outlines the key trading charges and fees at Capital.com. For a complete view of all associated costs across asset classes, please see our cost disclosure document.
Account
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Opening an account
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FREE
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Closing an account
We won’t charge you for deciding to end your trading journey with us.
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FREE
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Demo account
Practise your strategies in a simulated trading environment with virtual funds.
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FREE
Deposits and withdrawals
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Deposit fee
You won’t pay anything to add funds to your account.
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FREE
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Minimum deposit
The smallest amount you can add to your account to start trading.
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10 USD/EUR/GBP for bank cards and apple pay.*
*For all payment methods, except a wire transfer, which has a minimum of 50 EUR (or the equivalent in the currency of your trading account).
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Withdrawal fee
We’ll never charge you for moving your money out of your Capital.com account.
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FREE
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Minimum withdrawal
The smallest amount you can withdraw to your card or bank account.
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20 USD/GBP/EUR for bank cards*
*The minimum you can withdraw will vary depending on your payment method (check here for details). If you have under the minimum withdrawal limit on your account, you’ll only be able to withdraw your full balance.
Trading
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The spread
Our fee for executing your trade is the spread – the difference between the buy and sell price. Find out more
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Spreads are dynamic and change depending on the underlying market conditions. Check the individual spread for a specific instrument here.
You’ll get part of your spread back as a rebate each month, right from your first trade.
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Trading commission
We don’t charge any commission on your trades.
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FREE
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Overnight funding adjustment (swaps)*
An adjustment that applies when you hold certain positions overnight.
*1:1 leverage (ie unleveraged) CFD positions are not subject to overnight funding, except on a limited number of markets.
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The fee will either be paid or received, depending on whether you are long or short. Find the fees for each instrument here.
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Currency conversion
When you trade on a market denominated in a different currency to your account, you will pay a conversion fee.
You’ll also pay the same FX mark-up when transferring funds between sub-accounts in different currencies.
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0.7% of the spot forex rate*
*(0.5% for professional clients), charged as part of the conversion rate when there is a cash transaction in a foreign currency on your account. For example when you:
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Guaranteed stops
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) closes the trade at exactly the price level you specify, with no risk of gapping or slippage. Your loss never exceeds the predicted level, but you’ll pay a small fee if your GSL is triggered. Find out more
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The GSL fee varies depending on the market you are trading, the position’s open price and the quantity. You can check the fee on the deal ticket before opening your trade. Find how the GSL fee is calculated here.
Check the individual spread and overnight funding adjustments for a specific instrument
What is the spread?
The spread is the difference between the bid and ask (‘sell’ and ‘buy’) prices of a CFD market.
The buy price is always bigger than the sell price. So for your trade to turn a profit, the market price needs to move more than the spread in the direction you’ve chosen.
Spreads can change depending on the time of day and market conditions, so always check the platform for the latest.
CFD example
- You have a position of 1 contract on the US Tech 100, with a bid/offer quote at 12475/76.
- The spread on this market is therefore 1 point.
- To open your position you will pay half this spread and likewise to close it. The total cost of the spread is therefore $1 x 1 = $1.
Can I get some of my spread back?
Yes. Right from your first trade, you’ll get a percentage of your spread back each month as a rebate. The more you trade, the more you’ll be refunded. Find out more about how it works.
What is the overnight funding adjustment?
Every time you hold a leveraged trade open overnight, your position will be subject to a funding adjustment. How the adjustment is calculated, and whether you pay or receive it, depends on a range of factors. Take a look at the calculations below.
If you make a 1:1 leverage (ie unleveraged) CFD trade on most markets, you won’t pay or receive overnight funding. There are some exceptions, however:
- Natural Gas
- US Cocoa
- Volatility Index (VIX)
- Forex pairs with Turkish Lira (TRY)
How is the overnight funding adjustment calculated?
Formula
Our daily fee +/- Interest-rate benchmark
The benchmark* follows the underlying market’s currency e.g. SOFR for USD or SONIA for GBP-denominated markets.
Our daily fee is 4% per year, divided by 360 or 365 days based on currency:
- For GBP, CAD, SGD etc: 4% / 365 = 0.01096%
- For USD, EUR, CHF, JPY etc: 4% / 360 = 0.01111%
We choose the divisor to match the standard in the market’s currency.
*Relevant interest-rate benchmark includes an underlying spread adjustment fee. This is incorporated within the relevant fee e.g. SOFR, SONIA.
CFD example: USD indices
- Say you hold 0.6 contracts on the US Tech 100, priced at 20140. Your full exposure would be $12,084.
- Since the US Tech 100 is denominated in USD, the relevant benchmark rate is SOFR – let’s say this is 5.01448% annually, or 0.01393% daily.
- Our daily fee is 0.01111%.
- For a long position, you’d pay 0.02504% (Our fee + SOFR) = $3.03.
- For a short position, you’d receive 0.00282% (Our fee – SOFR) = $0.34.
CFD example: GBP indices
- You have a position of 1 contract on the UK 100, priced at 8175. Your full exposure would be £8,175.
- Since the UK 100 trades in GBP, the relevant benchmark rate is SONIA – let’s say this is 4.98260% annually, or 0.01365% daily.
- Our daily fee is 0.01096%.
- For a long position, you’d pay 0.02461% (our fee + SONIA) = £2.01.
- For a short position, you’d receive 0.00269% (our fee – SONIA) = £0.22.
Why am I charged overnight funding adjustment?
You’re charged overnight funding adjustment to cover the dealing costs inherent in holding a position overnight.
What is the guaranteed stop-loss fee?
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. The GSL closes the trade at exactly the price level you specify, with no risk of gapping or slippage. Since we take on this risk for you, we (and other providers) charge a fee for the GSL’s use. You can see the GSL fee on the deal ticket before placing your trade, once you’ve selected a GSL.
How is the guaranteed stop-loss fee calculated?
The guaranteed stop-loss fee is calculated by multiplying three components: guaranteed stop premium (in percentage), position open price and quantity. The formula looks like:
Formula
GSL fee = GSL premium * position open price * quantity.
You can check the GSL fee value on the deal ticket when opening a position and adding GSL.
Other things to think aboutOf course, our charges aren’t the only factors that’ll affect your trade’s profitability. You should also consider the following.
Market movement
The direction and distance that a market moves will obviously affect the value of your trade.
Margin
The amount required to open and maintain a trade. Consider whether you can afford it, both at the outset and if the margin should change to reflect market conditions.
Leverage
You should be comfortable with the leverage you’re using. Your exposure may be many times what you’ve paid to open, and you could experience fast, large gains or losses.