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How we handle margin calls

A margin call is what happens when the amount of equity you hold in your account falls below the margin required to keep your trades open.

What is a margin call?

A margin call is a notification that the market price has moved against your CFD trades, indicating your trading account is approaching a point where it may not hold sufficient equity to maintain an adequate margin level.

Our margin-call process

We aim to follow the process outlined below, and will send three types of margin call notifications.

Below 100%

If your equity drops below 100% of the required margin, you’ll receive a margin call.1 You will no longer be able to open new trades or place orders.

The 75% level

If your equity drops below 75% of the required margin, you’ll receive a second margin call.1 You still will not be able to open new trades or place orders.

50% or less

If your equity drops to 50% or less of the required margin, our automatic margin close-out process will be initiated.

Margin call example

The scenario

  • Let’s say you have $3,500 in your account, and you want to go long on Company A with a margin rate of 1:2.
  • One share of Company A is trading at $100, and you’d like to buy 50 CFDs.
  • That equates to $5,000 worth of stock, so with a margin of 1:2 you’d need to put down 50%, or $2,500.
  • The rest of the money is provided by your broker.
  • There are $1,000 of available funds left in your account. 

How the margin call process would operate?

The price of Company A declines to $50, reducing the total value of your position to $2,500 (50 shares × $50). This decline directly impacts your account's equity, which is calculated as follows:

Equity = Initial balance + Unrealized profit/loss = $3,500 + (−$2,500) = $1,000

As the value of your CFD position decreases, the required margin—the funds needed to maintain your position—is also adjusted based on the current price. In this case, it becomes $1,250. To determine if a margin call should be triggered, we calculate your equity-to-margin ratio:

Equity-to-Margin Ratio = (Equity / Required Margin) x 100
Equity-to-Margin Ratio = ($1,000 / $1,250) × 100 = 80%

This means you’ll receive your first margin call, as your Equity-to-Margin Ratio is below 100% of the $1,250 required margin.

Now, imagine that Company A’s share price declines further to $45, reducing the total value of your position to $2,250 (50 contracts × $45).

Your equity is now calculated as follows:

Equity = Initial balance + Unrealized profit or loss = $3,500 + (−$2,750) = $750

The margin requirement is adjusted based on the new position value to $1,125.

Your equity-to-margin ratio is then calculated as:

Equity-to-Margin Ratio = ($750/$1,125) × 100 = 66.67%

Since this is below our second margin call threshold of 75%, you will receive a margin call notification.

If the value of your position falls below $1,950, your equity will have dropped below 50% of the required margin (below the $450 equity level).

At that moment, the price of the derivative will be $39. The margin will decrease to $975, the unrealized loss will increase to -$3,050, and your remaining equity would be $450.

The equity-to-margin ratio is calculated as:

Equity-to-Margin Ratio = (450$/975$) × 100 = 46.15%

Since your equity has dropped below the required margin, our margin close-out process will begin, and your positions will start being closed automatically.

The above example does not take into account fluctuations in foreign exchange (FX) rates. It assumes that the traded asset is denominated in the same currency as the user account. If the asset is quoted in a different currency, FX rate movements may impact margin requirements, unrealized profits/losses, and overall equity levels.

The margin close-out process

When your loss-making positions grow to the point where you only have enough equity to cover 50% of your losses, our margin close-out process starts automatically to protect you from spiralling losses. Please note the automatic margin close-out process is a regulatory requirement, and cannot be deactivated.

The automatic close-out applies in the following order until your equity is above 50% of the margin requirement.*

  1. All pending orders are closed
  2. All open positions with negative UPL (unrealised profit / loss) on open markets are closed*
  3. All remaining positions on open markets are closed*
  4. All remaining positions are closed as soon as the relevant markets open

*Please note that not all markets are open at the same time, so a profitable trade may be closed before a losing one.

How to reduce the possibility of receiving a margin call

There are some sensible steps you can take when trading to lessen the possibility of receiving a margin call.

Avoid over-leveraging

Ensure there is sufficient equity in your account to act as a buffer if the markets move against you

Diversify

Trade a variety of different asset types to spread out your risk

Track

Keep an eye on market prices, either manually or by using the tools available on our platform such as price alerts and watchlists

Manage risk

Apply stop-losses2 and take-profits to your positions to stay in control of your exposure

How to avoid a margin close-out

Once you’ve received a margin call, you can take these actions to bring your margin up to 100% of the amount we require.

Add some funds to your account

Cancel any pending orders

Close some or all of your open trades

 

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1Communication around margin calls. Please note that while we will endeavor to reach out to you when you’re on margin call, it’s your responsibility to ensure there are enough funds on your account at all times to cover your margin requirement. We will attempt to contact you by telephone, email or text message. Markets can move very quickly, which may mean that we are unable to contact you before your positions get closed. If your equity drops from above 100% of margin to below 50% in less than five seconds, for instance, we will not be able to contact you and your positions will be at risk of being closed.

2Please note that basic stop-losses are not guaranteed and can be subject to slippage. You can choose to place guaranteed stops to place an absolute limit on your losses, but these will incur a charge if triggered. You can see these charges on our charges and fees page.

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