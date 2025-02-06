Become a partner of Capital.com

To be approved for participation in the IB program, the IB will need to provide the following documents and information:

For individuals:

1. Copy of a valid photo identification document issued by the government (eg passport, ID card or driving licence)

2. Full name

3. Contact information (telephone, email, etc.)

4. Website(s) or other media channels used by the prospective IB

5. Bank details for IB Commission remittances, including: name of bank account, bank account number and sort code or IBAN, bank name and address

6. Proof of address, eg utility bill, bank statement, residence certificate, credit/debit bank statements, tax statements or local authority tax bill (not older than 6 months from the date of the IB application) showing the name and address of the applicant).

For legal entities:

1. Full legal name

2. Company number

3. Country of registration

4. Certificate of incorporation/registration

5. Memorandum and Articles of Association

6. Updated list of shareholders

7. Registered office address and actual business address, if different

8. Bank details for IB Commission remittances, including: name on bank account, bank account number and sort code or IBAN, bank name and address

9. Names and copies of valid photo identification document of director(s) and of beneficial owner(s) owning 25% or more of the share capital in the company.