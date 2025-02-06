Become a partner of Capital.com

HomeBecome a partner of Capital.com
Commission paid to our Introducing Broker partners is based on a revenue share model, and commission is calculated in relation to the spread the introduced clients generate. Introducing Brokers are remunerated with a commission of up to 40% of the spread.2
The exact commission rate is identified on a case-by-case basis according to the expected trading volume generated by the introduced client. A personalised approach to setting commission rates ensures equitable compensation, with rates adjusted based on trading volume and performance reviews throughout the partnership.
Partner introduces a client that generates $100 of spread and the partner is registered under a 30% commission plan.
100$x30%=30$
The Introducing Broker will receive $30 commission.
Register your Capital.com account, if you haven’t already.
Using the email you registered with, fill in a simple form, selecting the Introducing Broker commission plan.
Once you’ve submitted the required documentation and your status is approved by your manager, you’ll receive your personal referral link and can start earning.
The Introducing Broker program offers lucrative revenue share potential with no ceiling on Introducing Broker earnings. You can introduce an unlimited number of clients, and commission is paid for the lifetime of the trader introduced. You’ll also get a personal manager, acting as a dedicated point of contact for advice on platform features, account setup and more.
To become an IB, you should be a resident of a country supported by Capital Com Online Investments Ltd, authorised by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) (see the eligible list of countries below), and IB partners must also fulfil this requirement to earn a reward. You will also need to have completed the IB application, provided all necessary documentation (see the full list below), and passed all relevant checks.
Commission is paid on a monthly basis.
Commission can be paid by wire transfer or directly to the trading account.
No, there is no charge to participate in this initiative.
Yes, you can.
The partnership program commission payout is only available for clients residing in countries supported by the entity regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB). All IB partners must also should be residents of the supported countries to earn a reward.
Full list of eligible countries:
Andorra; United Arab Emirates; Antigua and Barbuda; Anguilla; Albania; Armenia; Angola; Antarctica; Argentina; Aruba; Åland Islands; Azerbaijan; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Barbados; Bangladesh; Burkina Faso; Bahrain; Burundi; Benin; Saint Barthélemy; Bermuda; Brunei Darussalam; Bolivia; Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba; Brazil; Bahamas; Bhutan; Bouvet Island; Botswana; Belize; Cocos (Keeling) Islands; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Central African Republic; Congo; Switzerland; Côte d'Ivoire; Cook Islands; Chile; Cameroon; Colombia; Costa Rica; Cabo Verde; Curaçao; Christmas Island; Djibouti; Dominica; Dominican Republic; Algeria; Ecuador; Egypt; Western Sahara; Ethiopia; Fiji; Falkland Islands (Malvinas); Faroe Islands; Gabon; Grenada; Georgia; French Guiana; Guernsey; Ghana; Greenland; Gambia; Guinea; Guadeloupe; Equatorial Guinea; South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands; Guatemala; Guinea-Bissau; Guyana; Hong Kong; Heard Island and McDonald Islands; Honduras; Haiti; Indonesia; Isle of Man; India; British Indian Ocean Territory; Iceland; Jersey; Jamaica; Jordan; Japan; Kenya; Kyrgyzstan; Cambodia; Kiribati; Comoros; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Republic of Korea; Kuwait; Cayman Islands; Kazakhstan; Lao People's Democratic Republic; Lebanon; Saint Lucia; Liechtenstein; Sri Lanka; Liberia; Lesotho; Morocco; Monaco; Moldova; Montenegro; Saint Martin (French part); Madagascar; the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia; Mali; Mongolia; Macao; Martinique; Mauritania; Montserrat; Mauritius; Maldives; Malawi; Mexico; Mozambique; Namibia; New Caledonia; Niger; Norfolk Island; Nigeria; Nicaragua; Nepal; Nauru; Niue; Oman; Panama; Peru; French Polynesia; Papua New Guinea; Philippines; Pakistan; Saint Pierre and Miquelon; Pitcairn; Paraguay; Qatar; Réunion; Serbia; Rwanda; Saudi Arabia; Solomon Islands; Seychelles; Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha; Svalbard and Jan Mayen; Sierra Leone; San Marino; Senegal; Singapore; Suriname; Sao Tome and Principe; El Salvador; Sint Maarten (Dutch part); Swaziland; Turks and Caicos Islands; Chad; French Southern Territories; Togo; Thailand; Tajikistan; Tokelau; Timor-Leste; Turkmenistan; Tunisia; Tonga; Turkey; Trinidad and Tobago; Tuvalu; Taiwan; United Republic of Tanzania; Ukraine; Uganda; Uruguay; Uzbekistan; Holy See; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; British Virgin Islands; Viet Nam; Vanuatu; Wallis and Futuna; Mayotte; South Africa; Zambia; Zimbabwe.
To be approved for participation in the IB program, the IB will need to provide the following documents and information:
For individuals:
1. Copy of a valid photo identification document issued by the government (eg passport, ID card or driving licence)
2. Full name
3. Contact information (telephone, email, etc.)
4. Website(s) or other media channels used by the prospective IB
5. Bank details for IB Commission remittances, including: name of bank account, bank account number and sort code or IBAN, bank name and address
6. Proof of address, eg utility bill, bank statement, residence certificate, credit/debit bank statements, tax statements or local authority tax bill (not older than 6 months from the date of the IB application) showing the name and address of the applicant).
For legal entities:
1. Full legal name
2. Company number
3. Country of registration
4. Certificate of incorporation/registration
5. Memorandum and Articles of Association
6. Updated list of shareholders
7. Registered office address and actual business address, if different
8. Bank details for IB Commission remittances, including: name on bank account, bank account number and sort code or IBAN, bank name and address
9. Names and copies of valid photo identification document of director(s) and of beneficial owner(s) owning 25% or more of the share capital in the company.
1 The program is only available for individuals residing in countries (see FAQ) that are supported by Capital Com Online Investments Ltd, authorised by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB)
2 Commission is only available for clients onboarded under Capital Com Online Investments Ltd, which is regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB). To be eligible Introducing Broker, partners must also be residents of the countries supported by the Company.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
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