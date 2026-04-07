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Affiliate partnership programme

Earn competitive, personalised commission – without limits.

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Why partner with Capital.com?

Get limitless commission

Enjoy competitive, personalised commission – without limits.

Connect with a personal manager

Chat to your dedicated affiliate manager on the platform you prefer – from live chat and email to WhatsApp – in your choice of 7+ languages.

Take the hassle out of marketing

Use our customised marketing materials to connect with clients, without having to create materials yourself.

Why choose Capital.com?

Trade on the Best Overall Trading Platform 2024

Find out why we won at 2024’s Online Money Awards: customisable charts, user-friendly interface and loads more helpful trading features. 
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Fast account opening

Opening an account with us is quick and simple – you could be logged in and trading today.

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs on the US Tech 100, bitcoin, USD/JPY, natural gas and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
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Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. 0% overnight funding on unleveraged shares and crypto CFDs. Check the other fees that apply with our clear fee structure
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24/7 support in English

Questions about your account or trading with us? Get in touch with our friendly, helpful team by phone, email, Whatsapp or live chat. English 24/7, German, Italian and Spanish in office hours. 
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Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
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FAQs

What is the Capital.com affiliate partnership programme?

With Capital.com’s affiliate partnership programme, you can earn competitive, personalised commission by promoting our platform to potential traders.

What level of commissions can I get?

Details of the commission structure will be shared by your dedicated affiliate manager when you sign up to the programme.

How often is commission paid?

Any commission you earn will be paid on a monthly basis provided that you bring traffic. Any payments made are subject to the agreement you sign during the onboarding process. Affiliates that are not compliant will not get paid.

How can I withdraw my commission?

You can withdraw your commission via wire transfer.

What documents do you need for me to be approved as an affiliate?

The documents we require will depend on the countries in which you’re promoting Capital.com, as well as whether you’re an individual affiliate or you’re working on behalf of a company. Your dedicated affiliate manager will share more information when they guide you through the onboarding process.

Are there any countries where I cannot promote Capital.com?

This depends on the entity that the affiliate partner has signed the agreement with. Please contact us at affiliates@capital.com for the complete list.

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Trusted partner
Trusted partner
Featured partner
Featured partner