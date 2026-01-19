Pi Network price prediction: Third-party outlookPi Network is set to release around 128 million PI in July 2026, with further token unlocks scheduled through the second half of the year. Explore third-party PI price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Pi Network (PI/USD) is trading around $0.0818 at 2.29pm UTC on 27 July 2026, within the day's $0.0811–$0.0834 range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Downward pressure has stemmed from scheduled monthly token unlocks, with roughly 128 million PI, worth about $10.5 million at current prices, set for release in July 2026 (PiScan, 13 July 2026). The releases form part of a wider unlocking schedule extending through the second half of the year (CoinMarketCap, 24 July 2026). Analysts have also pointed to a broader supply overhang, with approximately 775.8 million PI expected to be unlocked by December 2026 as holders who completed a three-year lock-up begin to release their tokens (Weex, 15 July 2026). This has coincided with a wider pullback across major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin trading in the $60,000–$65,000 range in July after retreating from earlier 2026 highs (Bitcoin Foundation, 6 April 2026).
Third-party Pi Network outlook: Token unlocks, Protocol v25
As of 27 July 2026, third-party PI price predictions showed a range of near-term price scenarios for Pi Network (PI) between 5 and 27 July 2026. Most anticipated continued pressure from scheduled token unlocks amid relatively thin liquidity. The following section summarises recent published targets, none of which should be read as investment advice.
CoinCodex (algorithmic forecast)
CoinCodex projects that PI could fall to as low as $0.07807 by 13 July 2026 before stabilising at around $0.08044 by the end of the year. Its model bases this projection on technical indicators that continue to signal a bearish setup (CoinCodex, 27 July 2026).
BeInCrypto (technical analysis)
BeInCrypto's chart-based model sets a near-term downside target of $0.101 if PI closes below its $0.111 record low. It also identifies $0.119 and $0.134 as potential upside levels if the token breaks above its falling channel. The outcome would depend on exchange outflows and momentum indicators (BeInCrypto, 6 July 2026).
Crypto.news (market outlook)
Crypto.news forecasts that PI could remain rangebound near $0.10 through July. It cites a scheduled unlock of 103.7 million tokens as a factor that could increase selling pressure, while early demand for new Pi2Day products could provide some offsetting support (Crypto.news, 10 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Pi Network: latest and upcoming market developments
Pi Network completed its Protocol v25 upgrade on 22 July 2026 (TradingView, 16 July 2026). The Pi Core Team said the technical update aimed to improve network stability and reliability while supporting new app-layer functionality (TradingView, 16 July 2026). The upgrade followed a mining app redesign announced a week earlier (Yahoo Finance, 17 July 2026).
It also came after the June Pi2Day event, when the network launched SoloHost, Pi Sign-In and PiVerify (Cryptopotato, 2 July 2026). These products are intended to extend the ecosystem into AI services, digital identity and third-party integrations (CoinGabbar, 13 July 2026).
Token supply dynamics remain the dominant asset-specific factor cited across sources. Roughly 103.7 million PI tokens were scheduled to unlock in July 2026, about 27 million more than in June. The release forms part of a broader schedule that market trackers estimate could bring approximately 1.21 billion tokens into circulation during 2026 (Crypto News, 25 June 2026).
Analysts have said that the continued release of previously locked supply, combined with limited fee-generating demand from the network's newer products, contributed to PI's decline to fresh record lows during July (CoinGabbar, 13 July 2026).
Against the broader market backdrop, PI's price movements have periodically diverged from wider cryptocurrency trends. Reports noted that the token rose even as the broader crypto market declined in mid-July 2026. They linked the move to positioning ahead of the protocol upgrade rather than to a broader change in sentiment towards digital assets (Yahoo Finance, 17 July 2026).
PI price: technical overview
As of 2.29pm UTC on 27 July 2026, the PI/USD price trades below its key moving-average cluster. According to TradingView data, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages stand at approximately $0.09, $0.11, $0.14 and $0.16, respectively. The 20-day moving average sits below the 50-day average, meaning that no bullish alignment is currently in place. The wider trend structure therefore remains tilted lower.
Momentum readings are mixed but remain subdued. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands near 32.7, placing it in the lower part of its range. This suggests that downside momentum may be easing, although it does not confirm a reversal.
The average directional index (ADX) for the same period reads around 38.5, indicating that an established trend is in force. However, the ADX measures trend strength rather than direction, which must instead be assessed through the accompanying price action.
The nearest classic pivot above the latest price is R1 near $0.13923. Under TradingView's pivot framework, a daily close above that level would bring the R2 area near $0.16347 back into view.
On the downside, the classic pivot at approximately $0.12527 provides a reference level, while the 100-day simple moving average near $0.13604 forms another nearby technical marker. A sustained move below applicable support levels could bring the S1 reference near $0.10103 into focus, according to TradingView.
The nine-period Hull moving average sits lower, near $0.07979, reflecting the compressed range in which the price has traded recently (TradingView, 27 July 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Pi Network price history (2024–2026)
PI/USD’s price has spent the past two years declining from its post-launch highs. In July 2025, PI traded above $0.47, briefly reaching $0.53 on 3 July before moving lower during the summer as broader crypto sentiment cooled.
By September 2025, the token had fallen below $0.28. On 22 September, it briefly rose to an intraday high of $0.3562 before closing near $0.29. Volatility persisted through the autumn as PI moved towards $0.21 by year-end.
The downward trend continued into 2026. PI opened the year near $0.2057, while a volatile session in mid-March took the token to an intraday high of $0.30 on 13 March. It returned below $0.20 within days.
The decline continued through the spring and into the summer, with the token slipping below $0.15 by late May and below $0.10 by mid-July.
PI closed at $0.0817 on 27 July 2026 after reaching an intraday high of $0.0833 and a low of $0.0816. This placed it substantially below the level recorded 12 months earlier, when it traded above $0.44.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Capital.com analyst view: Pi Network
Pi Network's PI token has spent the past two years declining from its post-launch highs. In July 2025, PI traded above $0.47, briefly reaching $0.53 on 3 July before moving lower during the summer as broader crypto sentiment cooled.
By September 2025, the token had fallen below $0.28. On 22 September, it briefly rose to an intraday high of $0.3562 before closing near $0.29. Volatility persisted through the autumn as PI moved towards $0.21 by year-end.
The downward trend continued into 2026. PI opened the year near $0.2057, while a volatile session in mid-March took the token to an intraday high of $0.30 on 13 March. It returned below $0.20 within days.
The decline continued through the spring and into the summer, with the token slipping below $0.15 by late May and below $0.10 by mid-July.
PI closed at $0.0817 on 27 July 2026 after reaching an intraday high of $0.0833 and a low of $0.0816. This placed it substantially below the level recorded 12 months earlier, when it traded above $0.44.
Summary – Pi Network (2026)
- As of 2.29pm UTC on 27 July 2026, PI was trading near $0.0818, compared with levels above $0.44 a year earlier.
- PI declined from 2025 highs above $0.50 to reported all-time lows below $0.08 in July 2026.
- On TradingView, technical indicators placed the price below its key moving-average cluster, with the RSI near 33 and the ADX near 39. The readings indicated an established trend and subdued momentum, but did not confirm its future direction.
- Key drivers cited by third-party sources included scheduled monthly token unlocks, limited fee-generating ecosystem demand and broader weakness across altcoin markets.
- Recent developments included the completion of the Protocol v25 upgrade on 22 July 2026 and the launch of products such as SoloHost and PiVerify, which aim to expand the network's utility.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
What is the latest Pi Network crypto price prediction?
Third-party forecasts cited in this article place PI within a broad near-term range of approximately $0.078–$0.134. The projections vary by model and depend on factors including scheduled token unlocks, liquidity, technical momentum and demand across the Pi Network ecosystem. These forecasts are speculative, may change as market conditions develop and shouldn’t be treated as reliable indicators of future performance or as financial advice.
Who owns the most Pi Network?
The sources covered in this article don’t identify a single individual or organisation as the largest beneficial owner of PI. Token holdings may sit across project-related wallets, exchanges and individual accounts, while wallet data doesn’t always reveal who ultimately controls an address. Ownership can also change as locked tokens enter circulation. As a result, claims about the largest PI holder should be treated cautiously unless supported by verified, current blockchain and ownership data.
How many Pi Network coins are there?
The article doesn’t provide a confirmed figure for PI’s total or circulating supply. It instead highlights the number of tokens scheduled for release, including approximately 103.7 million–128 million PI during July 2026 and a wider volume expected to unlock later in the year. Total supply, circulating supply and unlocked supply measure different things, so readers should check current project or market data before comparing figures from different sources.
Could Pi Network’s price go up or down?
Yes. PI’s price could move in either direction, and the article outlines factors that may contribute to both outcomes. Further token unlocks could increase available supply and place pressure on the price if demand doesn’t keep pace. Conversely, stronger ecosystem use, product adoption or broader cryptocurrency demand could provide support. Technical indicators and third-party forecasts offer possible scenarios, but they can’t predict future price movements with certainty.
Should I invest in Pi Network?
Whether PI is suitable depends on your circumstances, objectives, knowledge and tolerance for risk. This article doesn’t provide investment advice or recommend buying, holding or selling the token. PI has experienced substantial price volatility, while its outlook remains sensitive to token unlocks, liquidity, ecosystem demand and wider cryptocurrency market conditions. Anyone considering exposure should conduct independent research and consider the possibility of losing some or all of the money committed.
Can I trade Pi Network CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Pi Network CFDs on Capital.com. Trading crypto CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.