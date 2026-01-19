Pi Network (PI/USD) is trading around $0.0818 at 2.29pm UTC on 27 July 2026, within the day's $0.0811–$0.0834 range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Downward pressure has stemmed from scheduled monthly token unlocks, with roughly 128 million PI, worth about $10.5 million at current prices, set for release in July 2026 (PiScan, 13 July 2026). The releases form part of a wider unlocking schedule extending through the second half of the year (CoinMarketCap, 24 July 2026). Analysts have also pointed to a broader supply overhang, with approximately 775.8 million PI expected to be unlocked by December 2026 as holders who completed a three-year lock-up begin to release their tokens (Weex, 15 July 2026). This has coincided with a wider pullback across major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin trading in the $60,000–$65,000 range in July after retreating from earlier 2026 highs (Bitcoin Foundation, 6 April 2026).

Third-party Pi Network outlook: Token unlocks, Protocol v25

As of 27 July 2026, third-party PI price predictions showed a range of near-term price scenarios for Pi Network (PI) between 5 and 27 July 2026. Most anticipated continued pressure from scheduled token unlocks amid relatively thin liquidity. The following section summarises recent published targets, none of which should be read as investment advice.

CoinCodex (algorithmic forecast)

CoinCodex projects that PI could fall to as low as $0.07807 by 13 July 2026 before stabilising at around $0.08044 by the end of the year. Its model bases this projection on technical indicators that continue to signal a bearish setup (CoinCodex, 27 July 2026).

BeInCrypto (technical analysis)

BeInCrypto's chart-based model sets a near-term downside target of $0.101 if PI closes below its $0.111 record low. It also identifies $0.119 and $0.134 as potential upside levels if the token breaks above its falling channel. The outcome would depend on exchange outflows and momentum indicators (BeInCrypto, 6 July 2026).

Crypto.news (market outlook)

Crypto.news forecasts that PI could remain rangebound near $0.10 through July. It cites a scheduled unlock of 103.7 million tokens as a factor that could increase selling pressure, while early demand for new Pi2Day products could provide some offsetting support (Crypto.news, 10 July 2026).

Taken together, published near-term price targets for PI have clustered within a range of roughly $0.078–$0.134 for the remainder of July 2026. Scheduled token unlocks remain the main variable cited by sources when assessing where within that range the price might trade.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pi Network: latest and upcoming market developments

Pi Network completed its Protocol v25 upgrade on 22 July 2026 (TradingView, 16 July 2026). The Pi Core Team said the technical update aimed to improve network stability and reliability while supporting new app-layer functionality (TradingView, 16 July 2026). The upgrade followed a mining app redesign announced a week earlier (Yahoo Finance, 17 July 2026).

It also came after the June Pi2Day event, when the network launched SoloHost, Pi Sign-In and PiVerify (Cryptopotato, 2 July 2026). These products are intended to extend the ecosystem into AI services, digital identity and third-party integrations (CoinGabbar, 13 July 2026).

Token supply dynamics remain the dominant asset-specific factor cited across sources. Roughly 103.7 million PI tokens were scheduled to unlock in July 2026, about 27 million more than in June. The release forms part of a broader schedule that market trackers estimate could bring approximately 1.21 billion tokens into circulation during 2026 (Crypto News, 25 June 2026).

Analysts have said that the continued release of previously locked supply, combined with limited fee-generating demand from the network's newer products, contributed to PI's decline to fresh record lows during July (CoinGabbar, 13 July 2026).

Against the broader market backdrop, PI's price movements have periodically diverged from wider cryptocurrency trends. Reports noted that the token rose even as the broader crypto market declined in mid-July 2026. They linked the move to positioning ahead of the protocol upgrade rather than to a broader change in sentiment towards digital assets (Yahoo Finance, 17 July 2026).

PI price: technical overview

As of 2.29pm UTC on 27 July 2026, the PI/USD price trades below its key moving-average cluster. According to TradingView data, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages stand at approximately $0.09, $0.11, $0.14 and $0.16, respectively. The 20-day moving average sits below the 50-day average, meaning that no bullish alignment is currently in place. The wider trend structure therefore remains tilted lower.

Momentum readings are mixed but remain subdued. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands near 32.7, placing it in the lower part of its range. This suggests that downside momentum may be easing, although it does not confirm a reversal.

The average directional index (ADX) for the same period reads around 38.5, indicating that an established trend is in force. However, the ADX measures trend strength rather than direction, which must instead be assessed through the accompanying price action.

The nearest classic pivot above the latest price is R1 near $0.13923. Under TradingView's pivot framework, a daily close above that level would bring the R2 area near $0.16347 back into view.

On the downside, the classic pivot at approximately $0.12527 provides a reference level, while the 100-day simple moving average near $0.13604 forms another nearby technical marker. A sustained move below applicable support levels could bring the S1 reference near $0.10103 into focus, according to TradingView.

The nine-period Hull moving average sits lower, near $0.07979, reflecting the compressed range in which the price has traded recently (TradingView, 27 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Pi Network price history (2024–2026)

PI/USD’s price has spent the past two years declining from its post-launch highs. In July 2025, PI traded above $0.47, briefly reaching $0.53 on 3 July before moving lower during the summer as broader crypto sentiment cooled.

By September 2025, the token had fallen below $0.28. On 22 September, it briefly rose to an intraday high of $0.3562 before closing near $0.29. Volatility persisted through the autumn as PI moved towards $0.21 by year-end.

The downward trend continued into 2026. PI opened the year near $0.2057, while a volatile session in mid-March took the token to an intraday high of $0.30 on 13 March. It returned below $0.20 within days.

The decline continued through the spring and into the summer, with the token slipping below $0.15 by late May and below $0.10 by mid-July.

PI closed at $0.0817 on 27 July 2026 after reaching an intraday high of $0.0833 and a low of $0.0816. This placed it substantially below the level recorded 12 months earlier, when it traded above $0.44.